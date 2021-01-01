« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1303857 times)

Excusers? Pretty sure theyre called fans.
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 04:31:21 am
Excusers? Pretty sure theyre called fans.

Nah I agree. Darwin has been defended for really strange reasons. At the end of the day, we love him because of his spirit, his touch of insanity and his passion on the pitch. Funny enough, that describes Suarez to a tee, and I think most of us have been hoping for a player of that ilk. There comes a time where you just have to take a step back and see it for what it is. He is just a shite finisher. Honestly, we've had fringe players who are miles better at putting the ball into the net than Darwin.

We lamented the fact that Bobby had a habit of not putting away big chances, but holy hell he is way better at Darwin at doing that. Origi was always on the periphery, and even he had a level of composure in front of goal. Benteke who was viewed by some as a lumbering oaf, had more finesse in his approach to goal.

He already isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago. Its a problem imo and I don't think he makes it here.
That header was fucking terrible last night.
Didnt watch the game. Can someone inform me how bad he was so I can adjust my outrage correctly?
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:20:20 am
Didnt watch the game. Can someone inform me how bad he was so I can adjust my outrage correctly?
4/8 passes completed 1/4 duels won 2 big chances missed he hit the target for both.

I think a big thing at the moment in always in duels pace & in the air body strength he doesnt seem to be as affective.
Maybe the running he is doing is taking a toll.

Would be interesting to see his sprint numbers per game last few years to compare.
He looks very tired at times in the games i feel with the sprints he has to put in

Same with Diaz at times too.
Do feel like the other forwards have to put in a huge amount of work as Salah's sprints per game has gone down.
Mild outrage it is.
Thank you kind sir.
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:08:00 am
Nah I agree. Darwin has been defended for really strange reasons. At the end of the day, we love him because of his spirit, his touch of insanity and his passion on the pitch. Funny enough, that describes Suarez to a tee, and I think most of us have been hoping for a player of that ilk. There comes a time where you just have to take a step back and see it for what it is. He is just a shite finisher. Honestly, we've had fringe players who are miles better at putting the ball into the net than Darwin.

We lamented the fact that Bobby had a habit of not putting away big chances, but holy hell he is way better at Darwin at doing that. Origi was always on the periphery, and even he had a level of composure in front of goal. Benteke who was viewed by some as a lumbering oaf, had more finesse in his approach to goal.

He already isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago. Its a problem imo and I don't think he makes it here.


Yup.

Think how good we'd be if we had a striker putting away even half his chances?

I can't see us keeping him and we'll be in the market for a new striker in the summer.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:55:51 am
Mild outrage it is.
Thank you kind sir.

Hope you at least shook your fist in an angry gesture!

Hes struggling to justify his potential and his price tag.
Of all the excuses people are making for him now the "He's not a Slot type player" is the funniest yet.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:25:30 am
Hope you at least shook your fist in an angry gesture!
Hes struggling to justify his potential and his price tag.

It was more 'shaking my head while taking a sip of coffee' kind of outrage.
Fist shaking is for games when we lose.

In any case, shame he couldn't score last night, seemed like a good game for it but its an Italian side, so never easy to break down. Fulham next, hopefully more joy against them.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:26:15 am
Of all the excuses people are making for him now the "He's not a Slot type player" is the funniest yet.

Explain, please.
Pace, strength, never say die attitude, runs himself into the ground, chases lost causes.
I dont think Nunez has a long term future with us but this season in the run-in I can see him being an asset either starting or off the bench. Whatever happens next season, happens.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:43:03 am
Pace, strength, never say die attitude, runs himself into the ground, chases lost causes.
I dont think Nunez has a long term future with us but this season in the run-in I can see him being an asset either starting or off the bench. Whatever happens next season, happens.

yup. cant complain about the effort he is putting in. as long as he is playing for us he deserves the support.

really hoping that he will kick on to become the beast that he can be while with us rather than against us.
You all need to cut the lad some slack, I knew plenty of joiners who couldn't do roofing , I knew some joiners who weren't great at hanging doors.
I knew some plasterers  who looked like the plaster had been put on with a donkeys tail

We all can't be like ..Jesus The carpenter who worked for Nazareth council.
Or
Peter the Plasterer or 
Bartholomew  the brickie or
Simon the scaffolder

All great at their jobs. or

GOD
Roger Hunt
Billy Liddell
Ian Rush
Ian St John
John Barnes
Salah
Steven Gerrard
Michael Owen
Kenny
Mane
Bobby
Keegan
Toshack
Steve Heighway
Albert Stubbins
Torres
Suarez
Terry MC
Aldridge
Souness
Ray Kennedy
David Johnson
Ronnie Whelan
Dirk
Sturridge
Cally
Chris Lawler
Phil Neal
Heskey
Beadsley
David Fairclough
John Arne Rise
And many more.. Not forgetting  Peter Cormack

All great and had the knack of knocking them in..




Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:43:03 am
Pace, strength, never say die attitude, runs himself into the ground, chases lost causes.
I dont think Nunez has a long term future with us but this season in the run-in I can see him being an asset either starting or off the bench. Whatever happens next season, happens.

Used to be same with Kuyt, although looking back, think Kuyt got a reasonable goals return in the end.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:36:22 am
It was more 'shaking my head while taking a sip of coffee' kind of outrage.
Fist shaking is for games when we lose.

In any case, shame he couldn't score last night, seemed like a good game for it but its an Italian side, so never easy to break down. Fulham next, hopefully more joy against them.

You are to Geography what Nunez is to tap ins.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:43:03 am
Pace, strength, never say die attitude, runs himself into the ground, chases lost causes.
I dont think Nunez has a long term future with us but this season in the run-in I can see him being an asset either starting or off the bench. Whatever happens next season, happens.

Yes, he's a good lad and not a bad player.

The way I think about it though: Slot should be trying to build the best side in Europe from this squad,
and, touches wood, his foundations hopefully will be a Premier League title win.

From that POV, I think we look at what we need and what Darwin needs in the summer.

If we could find Firmino's brain in a 22 year old.....
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:31:21 am
You are to Geography what Nunez is to tap ins.
😂
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:26:15 am
Of all the excuses people are making for him now the "He's not a Slot type player" is the funniest yet.

I'm pretty sure we already reached pure hilarity in this thread when other players in the team are now literally being blamed for Darwin not producing, like it's their fault for his headless chicken running, diabolical first touch, complete lack of guile and/or nous and total inability to finish more often than not.
He isn't a finisher.

I'm still waiting for these goals that we have been promised by all the nerds on here.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:21:29 am
Used to be same with Kuyt, although looking back, think Kuyt got a reasonable goals return in the end.

Kuyt was miles better and produced in big games too.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:59:31 am
He isn't a finisher.

I'm still waiting for these goals that we have been promised by all the nerds on here.

Yes but his xG is good though  ;)
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:26:15 am
Of all the excuses people are making for him now the "He's not a Slot type player" is the funniest yet.

Can you please explain how that's even an excuse?

I think saying "A player may not fit the system" is a pretty valid statement in any team under anyone ever.
I've been really patient but I feel it's probably time to cut our losses while we can still get decent offers, if we can get a replacement. There must be more suitable options out there that would suit our style of play.
We admire him for his spirit, work rate, and passion on the pitch. However, Id prefer a player who can consistently finish the crucial chances he gets. Those small margins can make the difference between winning a title and falling short. Next summer, we urgently need a new number 9. I dont mind him coming off the bench, but we cant rely on him as a starter anymore.
As we've seen over the past 7-8yrs, it's not a problem if your main (central) striker isn't banging in 30 goals as long as they're a facilitator. We've seen Nunez at times be pretty effective for the team (creating space / winning duels / running channels), but for whatever reason his benefit to the team has really fallen off this season. A drop in form can happen to anyone, but it's concerning because this is his run in the team after a big old settling in period and he's got worse.

There's every chance he scores a few off his arse and momentum swings in the other direction, but at the moment it's hard to make a case for him to start (and potentially stay).
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:31:21 am
You are to Geography what Nunez is to tap ins.

Lolz.
I truly am.
Had no bloody idea they aren't Italian.
That's how much I follow football besides Liverpool.
Its so frustrating because its not too many games ago where he was playing really well. Against Real he was excellent, his cameo against City was excellent, but the last few he's just been poor. Don't mind the two one-on-one misses yesterday, I dont think he did anything wrong with either of them. The save with the keepers foot especially was just a good save. They weren't sitters. But his all round play has been poor, the missed header back into the middle when the ball looped into the area was just really bad and against Newcastle we had some chances on the break where he just made bad decisions and then executed them even worse.
I think as long as he is happy to be Jotas Backup/rotational player, there should not be an issue with him staying. I still like him and as someone mentioned before, we've not had any issues the past few seasons when our striker has not scored tons as our wingers do most of the scoring.

Also, i think sometimes people need to realise that when Jota is fit, Darwin is our backup striker, we will not just ship him off and get Gyokeres or Osimhen in. No team in the world has 22 world class players in their squad and we should be happy with what we have right now, i'd say a DM and LB are way higher on the list of things we need.

Arsenal have G.Jesus as their backup striker and he hasn't scored in forever, would you want him instead of Darwin? City have no backup striker at all and United have Zirkzee, would anyone want that guy over Darwin?

I know i don't, so as long as he's happy to be here, i am happy to have him here. Who knows if he will ever improve his finishing, his all around play is still elite in my opinion.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:36:22 am
It was more 'shaking my head while taking a sip of coffee' kind of outrage.
Fist shaking is for games when we lose.

In any case, shame he couldn't score last night, seemed like a good game for it but its an Italian side, so never easy to break down. Fulham next, hopefully more joy against them.

Narrator: It was in fact not an Italian side.

As for Nunez(not a reply to you specifically), he's clearly a weak link at this point. People have been "waiting for him to explode" since he got here. We're well into the third season and nothing has really changed. Continually misses big chances and has scored what? 1 in his last 10 games? We'd be laughing our arses off if that was a striker in another team. We clearly need a new number nine in the summer.  Darwin simply isn't good enough and Jota is never fit.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 10:08:21 am
I think as long as he is happy to be Jotas Backup/rotational player, there should not be an issue with him staying. I still like him and as someone mentioned before, we've not had any issues the past few seasons when our striker has not scored tons as our wingers do most of the scoring.

Also, i think sometimes people need to realise that when Jota is fit, Darwin is our backup striker, we will not just ship him off and get Gyokeres or Osimhen in. No team in the world has 22 world class players in their squad and we should be happy with what we have right now, i'd say a DM and LB are way higher on the list of things we need.

Arsenal have G.Jesus as their backup striker and he hasn't scored in forever, would you want him instead of Darwin? City have no backup striker at all and United have Zirkzee, would anyone want that guy over Darwin?

I know i don't, so as long as he's happy to be here, i am happy to have him here. Who knows if he will ever improve his finishing, his all around play is still elite in my opinion.

But Jota is a perfect backup striker, Darwin isn't. Jota is great coming off the bench and he's not robust enough to be playing every game.

I think we'll be getting another striker. Can't see us keeping three for that position, aso which one of Diogo and Darwin would you keep? Arne seems to prefer Diogo, and I agree with him.
If only we had someone better playing for us instead of Nunez, we'd be top of the Premier League and Champions League and through in the League Cup as well.. oh wait, that's exactly where we are at the minute with him playing for us, how silly of me

I have no idea what the future holds for him here but for now, we are fucking boss and he is giving his all and it's obviously working. Everyone will be happy as Jota doesn't seem far away anyway so we should see him come back and bang in a load of goals
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:34:01 am
But Jota is a perfect backup striker, Darwin isn't. Jota is great coming off the bench and he's not robust enough to be playing every game.

I think we'll be getting another striker. Can't see us keeping three for that position, aso which one of Diogo and Darwin would you keep? Arne seems to prefer Diogo, and I agree with him.

Imo it's pick your poison, Salah seems to profit more from playing with Darwin, but Jota is more clinical. I like our all around play more when Darwin is playing, but i would also like to see Darwin from the left again. I think we can try a few things, maybe Diaz up top and Darwin/Gakpo on the left?

All i am saying is people are complaining on a high level right now, we are having an almost flawless season and there is still a big part of the fanbase constantly moaning because one player, who is not even an undisputed starter, is underperforming.
