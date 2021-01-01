I think as long as he is happy to be Jotas Backup/rotational player, there should not be an issue with him staying. I still like him and as someone mentioned before, we've not had any issues the past few seasons when our striker has not scored tons as our wingers do most of the scoring.



Also, i think sometimes people need to realise that when Jota is fit, Darwin is our backup striker, we will not just ship him off and get Gyokeres or Osimhen in. No team in the world has 22 world class players in their squad and we should be happy with what we have right now, i'd say a DM and LB are way higher on the list of things we need.



Arsenal have G.Jesus as their backup striker and he hasn't scored in forever, would you want him instead of Darwin? City have no backup striker at all and United have Zirkzee, would anyone want that guy over Darwin?



I know i don't, so as long as he's happy to be here, i am happy to have him here. Who knows if he will ever improve his finishing, his all around play is still elite in my opinion.