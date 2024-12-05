Seems like he needs a little confidence boost.



Tries hard, got involved in some chances today but has to do better especially in the 1 v 1 with their goalie.



Still, I'm convinced he'll score some goals this month and will be valuable for the team.



I'm really looking forward to how Diogo will be involved in the game if he starts at some point again. Then we'll have a real comparison.



Until then, keep going Darwin lad.



Going by the matches so far - I'd say he is outperforming Jota. Nunez has 2 goals from 2.1 xG; Jota 2 from 2.7. Nunez is taking slightly fewer shows too, but not by much (2.31 vs 2.56 for Jota). Nunex has hit the target with 43.8% of his shots; Jota with just 21.5%. He is doing all this from further out too - his average distance for a shot is 15.6 - whereas Jota's is only 11.7 - much closer (and therefore usually harder to save when you do connect). He is making a shot creation action 2.31 times a 90 - vs Jota's 1.28.On the defensive side he has improved too - he is averaging a "defensive action" (attempted tackle, challenge, block or interception) every 21.5 mins vs Jota's every 37.8 mins (and doing so far more sucessfully - Jota has attempted a tackle or challenge 9 times and been sucessful 3 for a sucess rate of 33.3%; vs Nunez's 25 attempts for 16 sucesses at 64%). Last year those numbers were one every 31.1 mins, at a sucess rate of 51.5%.Obviously this is all tiny sample size, and we've got much more evidence of Jota's ability from last year. But it is also true that Jota is 2.5 years older than Nunez, at an age where you'd expect him to be at his peak; whereas Nunez is still youngish and at the phase where you'd expect him to hit consistency this season, and get towards his peak in the next 2. And Jota is injury prone to the point where it would be reasonable to expect his numbers to start dropping off earlier than if he wasn't.