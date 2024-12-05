What if we are playing with Salah as not the focal point, like we've played for years? Salah plays on the right, and comes back a lot (more and more) and is our major creator. I don't see Slot suddenly deciding to move Salah out of this right sided creative role, where he has truly excelled this year, into a more orthodox central striker "hand around the box and score" unless we go and get a top 2-3 player in the world to promote to becoming our main creative outlet. Like you said a Wirtz or Musiala (and they would be incredible expensive). In that style of play, surely a super quick, muscley striker for Salah to ping those ridiculous balls to is ideal - and Nunez fits that profile very well, other than not really being as clinical as we'd all wish he was.
I think part of the problem is Salah is struggling to track back as much as he used to. Creatively he is fabulous of course but he is needing support, and currently the 9 and the 8 is providing a lot of that.
Now if Salah does drop back a lot more himself and we do play with the tip of the spear being a quick, physical, 9 with a lot of chances being created for said 9, I don't think there's many better suited than Nunez or Jota for a different type of 9.
There is Gyokeres, who is obviously brilliant right now, but would be 27 coming from the Portuguese league, not sure if he is the home run people think he may be, there are risks. Not out the question but risks
There is Osimhen, who may cost a lot, but also perhaps some questions - last year wasn't his best and now playing in Turkey for somewhat odd reasons tbf - again risks
There is Isak who would be ideal but for injury concerns and a prohibitive price tag of I assume a fair bit over £100 mill
There's other players like Jonathan David, Sesko, Openda maybe (this season is a little Shakey), and Boniface maybe (see how he is post injury) - again with some questions. But really I do not think there's much better available suited than Nunez and Jota in that role.