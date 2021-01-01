« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1295695 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 11:42:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:39:36 am
Isak is also not nearly as good as people make him out to be, and in the current set up would not suit at all. In a set up based around a 9 being the focal point he would suit, but would he 1) live up to the expectations people say of him in this forum as essentially the perfect poacher, and 2) would he be reliable enough on fitness given that he has issues with innuries

How is he not nearly as good as people make him out to be? Dont get that point, people make him out to be one of the best number 9s in the league, is he not?

Isak is reliable technically, in fact hes excellent technically, he will score all types of goals but he can also create chances for himself out of nowhere like he did yesterday. The only issue he has is his fitness.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 11:42:02 am
He was woeful against Palace the last game.

Yeah you said this in the post match mate, I've only seen him against us so accept your view, I'm just biased because last night and last season he was immense against us, felt like every shot went in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:43:21 am
Yeah you said this in the post match mate, I've only seen him against us so accept your view, I'm just biased because last night and last season he was immense against us, felt like every shot went in.

Never judge a player based on how they play against us. They all up their games.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 11:44:57 am
Never judge a player based on how they play against us. They all up their games.

I really want us to sign Kerkez though :(

Funny that though I'm sure Nunez battering us is why Klopp liked him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 11:46:06 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:45:31 am
I really want us to sign Kerkez though :(

Funny that though I'm sure Nunez battering us is why Klopp liked him.

No chance. It would have been data driven.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 11:46:15 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:42:48 am
How is he not nearly as good as people make him out to be? Dont get that point, people make him out to be one of the best number 9s in the league, is he not?

Isak is reliable technically, in fact hes excellent technically, he will score all types of goals but he can also create chances for himself out of nowhere like he did yesterday. The only issue he has is his fitness.

Because people talk about him, like yourself, as if he is peak Ibrahimovic who never misses a chance. The level people talk of him is frankly fucking insane. He is very good, excellent even, but he is talked about like it we had him in our team, we would be literally unstoppable. He isn't that.

He also isn't someone who would suit playing as our current 9's are, feeding Salah. That's not his game. Now if we had him, we may not play that way, but that's part of my point as well, I can't even call what our system is until we know what happens with Salah, and that shapes the type of forward we would want - and Isak type or a Firmino type
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18206 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 11:42:02 am
He was woeful against Palace the last game.

He came off injured first half in that game so not sure it's the best example to give of him being 'woeful.'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18207 on: Today at 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:46:54 am
He came off injured first half in that game so not sure it's the best example to give of him being 'woeful.'

Apologies, I think I'm meaning the game before that one. He played the full 90 and was shite.

Edit: West Ham at home.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18208 on: Today at 11:50:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:15 am
Because people talk about him, like yourself, as if he is peak Ibrahimovic who never misses a chance. The level people talk of him is frankly fucking insane. He is very good, excellent even, but he is talked about like it we had him in our team, we would be literally unstoppable. He isn't that.

He also isn't someone who would suit playing as our current 9's are, feeding Salah. That's not his game. Now if we had him, we may not play that way, but that's part of my point as well, I can't even call what our system is until we know what happens with Salah, and that shapes the type of forward we would want - and Isak type or a Firmino type

When have I mentioned him being like peak Ibrahimovic and said he doesnt miss a chance? Also when we talk about feeding Salah, Im pretty sure the inverse is also true and actually Salah makes more chances for the other forwards than they do for him? Isak would look good playing with someone who is one of the most creative attackers in the league, he doesnt get that luxury at Newcastle really.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18209 on: Today at 11:51:53 am »
People talk about transfer fees and yes a player has no control over that but i always look at it like this. If we sign a player for x amount and then two years later would you sell him for that same amount if an offer came in, well if you would then the player has not been a success. Nobody in their right mind would have sold Mo, Virgil, Mane, Bobby, Allison, Robbo etc... for the same fee as we bought them for after 2 years but right now i think even if someone offered half what we paid for Darwin we'd bite their hand off and move on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18210 on: Today at 11:52:38 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:46:15 am
Because people talk about him, like yourself, as if he is peak Ibrahimovic who never misses a chance. The level people talk of him is frankly fucking insane. He is very good, excellent even, but he is talked about like it we had him in our team, we would be literally unstoppable. He isn't that.

He also isn't someone who would suit playing as our current 9's are, feeding Salah. That's not his game. Now if we had him, we may not play that way, but that's part of my point as well, I can't even call what our system is until we know what happens with Salah, and that shapes the type of forward we would want - and Isak type or a Firmino type

Thing about styles and Nunez is I just dont see how he fits in any Slot system. He clearly isnt suited to the role now, but is he really suited to the role as a front man in Slots style? For me, I always felt that he suited Jurgens system, where we were direct, got the ball forward quickly and gave him loads of opportunities.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18211 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:15:40 am
Incredible the amount of praise he gets for doing the most basic ask of any footballer, being able to and willing to run.

Its not praisworthy. It's actually the least that we should expect of him (or anyone).

The other elements of forward play (even before you get to goalscoring) things like getting you up the pitch when your midfield can't beat a press, fighting for and winning balls, looking after it if you win it, linking with teammates to work us up the pitch that way were all once again severely lacking last night. He might have improved them as people love to note, and I agree he has, but not enough. He was invisible in the first half when we really needed him to do things a 6ft2 CF would do in that situation.

His lack of ability when chances fall to him has been gone over enough times by now it doesn't need rehashing again.

But it seems like there's maybe finally being a shift in perception of his often lauded off the ball work that it's enough to get him through or enough of a foundation to build off. It isn't. You could put a dog on the pitch and it would chase the ball around. He's paid to score goals and trouble defences, not help out at LB.

This. A piece of play at the start of game encapsulated Nunez where he took off on one of his usual headless chicken runs with the ball and ran it straight out over the sideline. There is zero special effects or guile with him. His skill levels are abysmally low demonstrated by the amount of times he fails to control the ball or find another teammate with a basic pass.


What he is is a big, tall, athletic lad who will score you the odd screamer (but miss plenty in the process). But if being tall and athletic is the only prerequisites for playing at the top nowadays then its a sad indictment of the modern game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18212 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
We will never sign a player again just because he gave VVD a tough time. How can you teach a player to make better decisions? Think it's really difficult to coach. He's too emotional in front of goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18213 on: Today at 12:05:09 pm »
The over reaction on here is absolutely bizarre and completely out of kilter with reality. For me it was a 5 out of 10 perFormance amongst a pretty poor team performance. Yet we are getting absolute drivel being spouted by posters who have suddenly reappeared.

Stating his performance was woeful and the worst performance they have seen from a 9 is just immature hyperbole.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18214 on: Today at 12:05:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:03 am
We will never sign a player again just because he gave VVD a tough time. How can you teach a player to make better decisions? Think it's really difficult to coach. He's too emotional in front of goal.

You'd hope there'd be more respect for Jurgen than thinking he'd go 'He played well against us, sign him no matter the cost' but I guess here we are.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18215 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:05:09 pm
The over reaction on here is absolutely bizarre and completely out of kilter with reality. For me it was a 5 out of 10 perFormance amongst a pretty poor team performance. Yet we are getting absolute drivel being spouted by posters who have suddenly reappeared.

Stating his performance was woeful and the worst performance they have seen from a 9 is just immature hyperbole.

It was bad though Al. He didn't cost us anything, but it was a really poor performance.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18216 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:05:09 pm
The over reaction on here is absolutely bizarre and completely out of kilter with reality. For me it was a 5 out of 10 perFormance amongst a pretty poor team performance. Yet we are getting absolute drivel being spouted by posters who have suddenly reappeared.

Stating his performance was woeful and the worst performance they have seen from a 9 is just immature hyperbole.

I agree. He was poor but the whole team bar one or two were. Even Salah before he turned superhuman was about a 6/10. Absolutely no service again but he should do better with that chance that did fall his way in the box

I love him and will defend him (like all of our players) but I think it's jumped the shark now for him with so many. He'll never be able to recover in the minds of those who think he isn't good enough and we've seen it before. Everything will be picked up on and criticised/dissected to the nth degree

Don't think we sell him though, unless someone comes in with close to £60m. He has a role in this squad and he'll play a vital part of this season
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18217 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm »
I think people have been incredibly forgiving, considering the attacking players we have seen here over the last twenty years and even before.

If we had Fernando Torres here right now, or Luis Suarez who replaced him, or Sturridge who joined the latter, or Firmino and Mane who eventually replaced them, then we probably would not have to make everything run through Salah to the same extent that we do. If Nunez were good enough as a 9, or as a false 9, or as a 9.5, then we would adjust the tactics. If players were closer to Salahs level, as we have had in the past, we wouldnt even be talking about how they are sacrificing their game for his sake, because they would still be able to do something with the ball. Some used to complain of Firminos relative lack of goals but would always be corrected to understand that in addition to legwork, he was our chief playmaker and world class foil. The likes of Torres, if made to do more legwork, would still be a top finisher and decent at linkup. Torres would also be so good that Salahs role would be adapted slightly.

Right now we have a Dirk Kuyt, with brawn and stamina instead of brains and stamina. Brains is proving to be better.

I just dont understand why our standards have fallen so far. The best teams in Europe do not usually have outfielders who can run but not play.

I like him a as a guy, but he needs to improve significantly at either finishing or linkup stuff if he is to stand a chance of not being a journeyman.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18218 on: Today at 12:24:43 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 12:23:32 pm

I just dont understand why our standards have fallen so far. The best teams in Europe do not usually have outfielders who can run but not play.

What should "we" do? Get down to Anfield and protest until he's sold?

Also, our football team is quite good, perhaps you didn't notice.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18219 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 12:23:32 pm
I think people have been incredibly forgiving, considering the attacking players we have seen here over the last twenty years and even before.

If we had Fernando Torres here right now, or Luis Suarez who replaced him, or Sturridge who joined the latter, or Firmino and Mane who eventually replaced them, then we probably would not have to make everything run through Salah to the same extent that we do. If Nunez were good enough as a 9, or as a false 9, or as a 9.5, then we would adjust the tactics. If players were closer to Salahs level, as we have had in the past, we wouldnt even be talking about how they are sacrificing their game for his sake, because they would still be able to do something with the ball. Some used to complain of Firminos relative lack of goals but would always be corrected to understand that in addition to legwork, he was our chief playmaker and world class foil. The likes of Torres, if made to do more legwork, would still be a top finisher and decent at linkup. Torres would also be so good that Salahs role would be adapted slightly.

Right now we have a Dirk Kuyt, with brawn and stamina instead of brains and stamina. Brains is proving to be better.

I just dont understand why our standards have fallen so far. The best teams in Europe do not usually have outfielders who can run but not play.

I like him a as a guy, but he needs to improve significantly at either finishing or linkup stuff if he is to stand a chance of not being a journeyman.

At least we're not having unreasonably high expectations by expecting him to be at the level of five of our six best attackers of the last quarter of a century.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18220 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:24:43 pm
What should "we" do? Get down to Anfield and protest until he's sold?

Also, our football team is quite good, perhaps you didn't notice.
No, they just dont have to make a million excuses for him. Hes hardworking and likeable but he can also be not likely to become an elite forward for a top side.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18221 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:27:36 pm
At least we're not having unreasonably high expectations by expecting him to be at the level of five of our six best attackers of the last quarter of a century.
He was clearly signed with the idea that he would be at that level.

If you made a list of all of our strikers in the last quarter century, these are the types of names you getespecially if you look at the periods when we were playing in the CL etc.

The things I say apply to Jota as well. He is good at at least one of finishing or linkup play, and is actually good at both.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18222 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:27:36 pm
At least we're not having unreasonably high expectations by expecting him to be at the level of five of our six best attackers of the last quarter of a century.

To be fair, that was the comparison I was making, during the signing process.  I wasn't alone, either.  He did give off Torres vibes, when playing.

He doesn't look anywhere near that player, presently, though. 

He was a markee signing - our new number 9.  I don't need to point out our history of number 9s (or strikers with a different number), do I.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18223 on: Today at 12:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:05:09 pm
The over reaction on here is absolutely bizarre and completely out of kilter with reality. For me it was a 5 out of 10 perFormance amongst a pretty poor team performance. Yet we are getting absolute drivel being spouted by posters who have suddenly reappeared.

Stating his performance was woeful and the worst performance they have seen from a 9 is just immature hyperbole.
Its not about last nights game. He just doesnt score enough goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18224 on: Today at 12:40:03 pm »
Hes brilliant on his day but I just dont think his day is often enough!

The chances yesterday were just the same frustrating things I think and its frustrating because it can be the difference. The ball that fell to him in the box, it could have been blocked and it is what it is but the complete miss hit is a bit well typical. Anyone can mess up but it again can be the difference and people have been championing him for the longest time which is what causes frustration. The one from Gakpos header should have been a certain goal IMO, anyone could see what Gakpo was going to do there and funnily enough you switch the two of them and I bet its in the net, strikers need that anticipation, look how many goals Gakpo gets from being on his toes and ghosting in at the back post.

I see all the stats and that we have changed the way we play but the fact remains to me that he misses too many of his chances. This is just my opinion and im sure there will be people who feel im wrong but I think he has to do better with his finishing, simple as. I think he makes the wrong decision too often, look at the offside vs City, one on one and he should commit the keeper and round him for a tap in really.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18225 on: Today at 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:11 pm
It was bad though Al. He didn't cost us anything, but it was a really poor performance.
I agree with Al - the majority of the team sucked last night, so it's pretty unfair to lump in on one player.

If we had got away with the three points (which we should have) then the reaction would have been a lot less methinks, but the pelters that Darwin's getting is pretty unfair given that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18226 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:35:44 pm
Its not about last nights game. He just doesnt score enough goals.

The team does though.
