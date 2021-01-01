I think people have been incredibly forgiving, considering the attacking players we have seen here over the last twenty years and even before.



If we had Fernando Torres here right now, or Luis Suarez who replaced him, or Sturridge who joined the latter, or Firmino and Mane who eventually replaced them, then we probably would not have to make everything run through Salah to the same extent that we do. If Nunez were good enough as a 9, or as a false 9, or as a 9.5, then we would adjust the tactics. If players were closer to Salahs level, as we have had in the past, we wouldnt even be talking about how they are sacrificing their game for his sake, because they would still be able to do something with the ball. Some used to complain of Firminos relative lack of goals but would always be corrected to understand that in addition to legwork, he was our chief playmaker and world class foil. The likes of Torres, if made to do more legwork, would still be a top finisher and decent at linkup. Torres would also be so good that Salahs role would be adapted slightly.



Right now we have a Dirk Kuyt, with brawn and stamina instead of brains and stamina. Brains is proving to be better.



I just dont understand why our standards have fallen so far. The best teams in Europe do not usually have outfielders who can run but not play.



I like him a as a guy, but he needs to improve significantly at either finishing or linkup stuff if he is to stand a chance of not being a journeyman.