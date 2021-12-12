« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:46:56 am
Considering it was our number 11 who scored 2 and assisted 1, I don't see the issue with discussing Nunez's performance.  Did you think it was top notch?
I think he did what was asked of him, as he does every week.  The missed chances are always frustrating, as they are with any player, but I've broken the habit of a lifetime and watched some Man City games recently - the best #9 in the world misses a hatful every game!

I'm not going to overreach and say Salah's outstanding form is down to Darwin but it's very apparent that Salah has far less expectation than the other two forwards to do the "ugly" stuff.  Others need to pick up some of that slack from Salah and Darwin is very much at the top of that pile.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:37:13 am
My opinion on Nunez is that he should still have a place in the squad next season, but we need to sign a new centre forward with Darwin primarily taking a place on the bench, but we need to forget about his price tag. People will ask whether we should have a £63 million striker on the bench, and the answer for me is yes, of course. We can admit that we overpaid on a player, and still find a use for that player.

He still has attributes that I like and would rather keep. You can't convince me that his intelligent movement, tenacity and workrate doesn't facilitate more goals for the wide players.
Ian Graham talked about the transfer team and the owners wanting the 'money' to be on the pitch. No way will they allow Darwin to be a bench player. If he doesn't fit then he'll be sold and a more suitable alternative brought in. He will be gone in the summer imo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Not sure this role does Darwin any favours. Its asking him to be good at elements of the game he isnt great at.

Salah scored goals last season with Nunez playing as a proper striker so not sure I buy the idea that Salah needs to be accommodated so to speak.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
We've switched to a more technical approach and it's left him exposed.  If he was banging in goals like Haaland then it wouldn't matter.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:48 am
That's the issue, though.  We paid top money for him.

So did you just not read past the bolded bit then?

The money thing appears to be a black-and-white thing for a lot of people. You either score the goals expected of a £63 million forward, or you get sold. There's no in-between. I don't see it that way. I think it's OK that we can admit that we overspent on a player, whilst still finding a use for that player in the squad. I think a lot more people would be more comfortable with Nunez being a squad player if, for example, we signed somebody like Marmoush who scored 15-20 goals a season, but we've got to get over that transfer fee. Yes, we overpaid. And no, he'll probably never reach a point where he's competing for golden boots. But he has attributes that are beneficial to the team that people would appreciate more in a reduced capacity.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:52:20 am
Have to echo that, for me he does a lot of the running and defensive work that allows Salah to conserve his energy and use it to be devastating. The system is set up to get the best out of Salah and its working brilliantly for me. Yes he does need to improve in front of goal and today on the ball he was poor. For all his faults at least he remains fit and will always put in a shift.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
The obvious scenario if it continues to not click for him is looking to sell.

No doubt it would be at a small loss and there seems to be a dearth of top strikers out there at the moment, look at what United had to pay for Zirkzee and Hojlund who aren't particularly good.

Any proven striker who is definitely better than Darwin will cost the earth.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Ive defended Nunez a lot over the years but yesterday was tough. The difference between him and what Isak managed to do was night and day - I just dont think Nunez is good enough for what we want to be as a team. Id look to move him on in the summer and get a new forward because its a real problem area between Jotas injuries and Nunezs inconsistency.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:52:20 am
He does get through loads of work, every game.  But, as I said earlier.  I thought he was on the cusp of greatness, last season, but, he's just dropped off a cliff, it seems.

Maybe, it's a different system and he's being asked to do, different things.  His attitude is top notch and he never gives up.

Look at his season at Benfica, and his matches last year.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
There is a role for him in the squad but not sure he will ever be prolific enough to be our starting 9.

He was signed for big money (not his fault), and I would love for it to all click - but yesterday was poor in pretty much every aspect of his game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
He seems like a bit of a confidence player, problem is great players make their own confidence, and he just isnt a great player. He runs hot and cold, going from causing chaos to the opposition, to causing chaos for us by doing absolutely nothing.

Its also a bit weird because he seems to do far better coming from off the bench than starting, but again, great players should be playing good the majority of the time.

He was bought to be our next salah, our new number 9. But in reality he is a squad player, an option to have but cant rely upon to get the business done for the majority of games.

I dont think we can both have jota (injuries) and Nunez (inconsistency) as our main number 9 options though next season. And jota aint leaving (I love him).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
He's better to have on the pitch while in poor form now than he was this time last year. That's about as positive a comment I can make on him. Looking forward to Jota being back.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
As frustrating as ever. I'm still hopeful he can be the difference in some games before the end of the season. It will be very interesting to see what happens in the summer and what is Slots conclusion on future of Darwin. To me its a tossup between selling him or Jota - almost no real difference. Jota scores more, plays less - Darwin the opposite. In both cases we could and should do better. No idea how he had such good cameos against Real and City, then completely failed to build upon it in this game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
The money thing is a pointless argument, its not like he cost £150 million.

Szoboszlai cost £60 million and doesn't start every game
Gakpo cost £40 million and doesn't start every game
Diaz cost £45 million and doesn't start every game
Jota cost £40 million and doesn't start every game
Keita cost £55 million ages ago and barely played

So its a daft stick to beat him with. I dont think he's on particularly mega wages (comparatively) so the argument that we cant afford to have him as a bench option doesn't really work.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:49 am
He does get through loads of work, every game.  But, as I said earlier.  I thought he was on the cusp of greatness, last season, but, he's just dropped off a cliff, it seems.

Maybe, it's a different system and he's being asked to do, different things.  His attitude is top notch and he never gives up.

Look at his season at Benfica, and his matches last year.
I definitely agree that he looked unstoppable at times last season and our more direct approach suited him better.  We're less than six months into Slot's era so I'm hopeful that he will become more productive over time.  The workrate and desire is there but there are question marks over his suitability and I don't think he's playing with much confidence/naturalness right now.

At the start of the season I watched a video showing all of Santiago Gimenez's goals and I have to say they looked more like Jota goals than Darwin goals.  Most were very opportunistic - either pouncing on loose balls or taking advantage of defensive mistakes (if that video is representative the Dutch league is calamitous! :D).  It would be interesting if Jota hadn't picked up the injury which of those two would have emerged as our main striker.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:31:46 am

I was obviously commentating on the game so I was being logical (a commentator has to be able to separate emotions from facts)

Fucking hell  :lmao

You know you're not a real commentator don't you?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:12:10 am
As frustrating as ever. I'm still hopeful he can be the difference in some games before the end of the season.

100% he will be, he'll bang in some that win us games but will also play some amazing pass or header that assists the winner. Then not do anything for the next 11 games :P

As you say, we have two forwards that have problems, there is no way the club are not looking at other options
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I love him.

I just don't think he is good enough as a leading striker. 

I would rather have a player not involved in the game as much but banging in another 10/15 a season on top.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 10:19:02 am
Fucking hell  :lmao

You know you're not a real commentator don't you?
I don't get your point. To commentate (even on RAWK), you have to be objective and professional.  You don't watch the game as a "fan". If not, you wouldn't be able to do it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I remember seeing him give our defence a torrid time when he played for Benfica in the CL - he looked really good in that game and presumably that's what swayed Klopp & co to go after him that summer.

However, it was clear 6 months after we'd signed him that his first touch was almost amateur-ish, his finishing was erratic at best and his understanding of staying onside was extremely poor.

Second season was much the same and the fact that Klopp often picked Jota or even Gakpo ahead of Nunez at centre-forward was alarming.

Slot did the same thing (when Jota was fit) and we've seen Luis Diaz play CF in quite a few games whilst Nunez is on the bench. When you consider that he's a £65 million centre-forward in his third season at LFC, that is NOT a good look for him.

Supporters love to see players running hard, pressing and tackling hard - Nunez does all of that so he gets a bit of a free-pass a lot of the time. But he's a centre-forward, he was brought in to the club to bang in goals and to be the main man for the next 5 or 6 years.

The lad can barely trap a bag of cement! I think Michael Edwards will consider the length remaining on his contract, the output level we're getting from Nunez and he will be sold in the summer - albeit at a fairly big loss.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:52:20 am
He's also gone at basically a goal a game for the last 7 years and helped his team to win every major trophy. Missing chances is fine but he also needs to take some every now and again.

There is lots to admire about Nunez but in front of goal he is well below what you'd expect. We thought we were signing a killer who would compete with Haaland for golden boots. As it stands I think there's probably a list of ten players in our squad who I'd rather a golden chance fell to.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Why can't we just agree he isn't good enough for Liverpool? Some people on here will go to the end of the earth to dispute that. He would do a job for a midtable team at best but he isn't going to win you titles.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:26:17 am
As it stands I think there's probably a list of ten players in our squad who I'd rather a golden chance fell to.

I think if you look around the league too there's lads up top for far inferior teams that would bring more to this side. I love his hunger and it's electric when the ground chants his name, but he's just flat out not good enough. Think it would take a golden end to the season for him now for Slot not to move him on in the summer.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
He's miles better coming off the bench, not good enough to start for us. I was so shocked he didn't come off yesterday. Elliott would have been a massive improvement, hell, anyone would have been.
