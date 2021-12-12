He seems like a bit of a confidence player, problem is great players make their own confidence, and he just isnt a great player. He runs hot and cold, going from causing chaos to the opposition, to causing chaos for us by doing absolutely nothing.
Its also a bit weird because he seems to do far better coming from off the bench than starting, but again, great players should be playing good the majority of the time.
He was bought to be our next salah, our new number 9. But in reality he is a squad player, an option to have but cant rely upon to get the business done for the majority of games.
I dont think we can both have jota (injuries) and Nunez (inconsistency) as our main number 9 options though next season. And jota aint leaving (I love him).