I remember seeing him give our defence a torrid time when he played for Benfica in the CL - he looked really good in that game and presumably that's what swayed Klopp & co to go after him that summer.



However, it was clear 6 months after we'd signed him that his first touch was almost amateur-ish, his finishing was erratic at best and his understanding of staying onside was extremely poor.



Second season was much the same and the fact that Klopp often picked Jota or even Gakpo ahead of Nunez at centre-forward was alarming.



Slot did the same thing (when Jota was fit) and we've seen Luis Diaz play CF in quite a few games whilst Nunez is on the bench. When you consider that he's a £65 million centre-forward in his third season at LFC, that is NOT a good look for him.



Supporters love to see players running hard, pressing and tackling hard - Nunez does all of that so he gets a bit of a free-pass a lot of the time. But he's a centre-forward, he was brought in to the club to bang in goals and to be the main man for the next 5 or 6 years.



The lad can barely trap a bag of cement! I think Michael Edwards will consider the length remaining on his contract, the output level we're getting from Nunez and he will be sold in the summer - albeit at a fairly big loss.