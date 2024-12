What is crazy, is that in 20-ish minutes he did infinitely more that Haaland who played the full match. Yeah I know that Haaland scores shitload of goals, but he could not impose himself on the game at all. Nunez did it immediately, relentlessly and did not stop for a second.



One thing Darwin definitely would have done is ruffled the feathers of Virgil and Gomez. He probably would have picked up a yellow card along the way but they'd have certainly known he was there!Haaland plays no part in their pressing whatsoever. Foden almost always initiates it and then the other midfielders and the defence squeeze on behind him. There's obvious benefits to your #9 instead taking up positions to benefit should your team win the ball high up but it undoubtedly takes a bit of the sting out of the press.If you swap Haaland and Darwin yesterday then there's no chance that we get the penalty as we wouldn't have won the ball in the first place. xG/xA stats won't reward Darwin for his part in that but anyone watching our games can see what he brings to the team.