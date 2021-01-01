« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1278855 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17960 on: Yesterday at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:15:21 am
I'm not sure what his long term future here is and I'm aware he is scoring even less this season. But somehow he looks much better to me this season. Incredible defensive work rate, better participation in attack building, as always dangerous when given space to run into. Just feel like he is overall clicking much better, though his role is very different.
I agree with that and, seemingly, so does Slot.  Slot's never shy in voicing his disapproval of how players are performing but he's not had anything bad to say about Darwin recently.

No team is going to leave a defender 1v1 with Darwin so he's always occupying the two opposition central defenders which makes space for our wide forwards.  His workrate without the ball is as good as any other elite striker.  Admittedly he's miles off Bobby's level for linking the play but his build-up play is clearly better now than when he joined.

Jota is arguably more suited to how we're playing now as he's brilliant at those snap finishes but he's rarely available.  One of Darwin's great attributes is that he's available for a proper shift game after game.
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17961 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 05:55:13 am
Yet somehow Salah keeps assisting and scoring irrespective of the  entire forward that he plays alongside.
Nunez was bought to score goals, and so far he doesnt score very many goals and is not very clinical. The jury is out on Nunez, and this looks like a player that could and probably should be upgraded in the future if he doesnt develop this important facet of a centre forwards game.

He was bought to contribute to the attack, which he's currently doing with our other attackers.

He's currently getting a goal or assist every 112 minutes for us (since he signed). Bobby when he was here was 135 minutes, Diogo is exactly the same, 112 minutes. Diaz 159 minutes. Gakpo 144 minutes. Sadio Mane 133 minutes. Origi 124 minutes :)

There's probably a conversation to be had about what Slot wants from a striker, but also what he might want from a striker in the future, what the attack might look like if we dont get Salah and Trent both extended etc. But his 'lack of goals' isn't really a thing so far, its a daft thing to measure him on when he contributes just as often as the guy he's in competition with.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17962 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:46:29 am
I agree with that and, seemingly, so does Slot.  Slot's never shy in voicing his disapproval of how players are performing but he's not had anything bad to say about Darwin recently.

No team is going to leave a defender 1v1 with Darwin so he's always occupying the two opposition central defenders which makes space for our wide forwards.  His workrate without the ball is as good as any other elite striker.  Admittedly he's miles off Bobby's level for linking the play but his build-up play is clearly better now than when he joined.

Jota is arguably more suited to how we're playing now as he's brilliant at those snap finishes but he's rarely available.  One of Darwin's great attributes is that he's available for a proper shift game after game.

Jota is no where near as pacey, so wouldn't be getting onto several of the chances Nunez has been getting on the last few games - think vs Villa, where his goal, and his miss, were due to him being the quickest player in the league.  Also, Jota cost us with a sitter against Forest, as well as missing a sitter vs Palace in a tight 1-0  (both were as much a sitter than any Nunez has missed this season) so just blanket saying that he'd have buried them is not really true going by this season  (in fact, Jota is 2 vs 2.7 xG - or a 26% underperformance - very similar to Nunez's 28% last season).
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17963 on: Yesterday at 10:47:58 am »
He's been pretty poor this season. I wouldn't say to get rid of him, because he was very good last season, and the issues which Nunez seems to be having (vastly reduced shot volume) also apply to Jota when played as the 9, suggesting a tactical issue rather than anything else.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17964 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 25, 2024, 12:43:29 pm
Being brutally honest if we'd paid 20-30m for him he'd be out the door by now. The fact we've paid so much everyone is hoping he'll come good because we can't afford to take a massive hit on him but that's all it is hope because he's not showing any improvement whatsoever on the pitch.

If we played 20-30m, and he'd been producing at top 5 players in the league (last season) productivity wise, we'd be touting him as the best bargain ever.  Last season he was producing more than Diaz is this season, up until his niggles in spring.  Discounting the last 12 games after his muscle stiffness (when he only started 6 games and played less than 580 minutes) he averaged a goal or assist every 92 minutes (or one every 108 mins if you include those 12 games where he wasn';t fully fit or on confidence).  Diaz this year is at one every 97 minutes (one every 160 mins) and is 2 years older, much more experienced and in his 4th year at us.  So by your logic, you should be calling for his sale too?  Even Palmer, discounting penalties (as should be done), last year only averaged a goal involvement every 109 mins (so worse! than Nunez) yet was in the conversation for POTY etc

And to claim he has shown zero improvement confirms you have just not been watching us, like at all.  Just at the weekend, for instance, he was our only forward tracking back on their breaks (including nearly stopping their second goal whilst our mf and gakpo/salah was still in their half), he won the ball back 3-4 times with his press creating chances, etc
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17965 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:59:34 am
If we played 20-30m, and he'd been producing at top 5 players in the league (last season) productivity wise, we'd be touting him as the best bargain ever.  Last season he was producing more than Diaz is this season, up until his niggles in spring.  Discounting the last 12 games after his muscle stiffness (when he only started 6 games and played less than 580 minutes) he averaged a goal or assist every 92 minutes (or one every 108 mins if you include those 12 games where he wasn';t fully fit or on confidence).  Diaz this year is at one every 97 minutes (one every 160 mins) and is 2 years older, much more experienced and in his 4th year at us.  So by your logic, you should be calling for his sale too?  Even Palmer, discounting penalties (as should be done), last year only averaged a goal involvement every 109 mins (so worse! than Nunez) yet was in the conversation for POTY etc

And to claim he has shown zero improvement confirms you have just not been watching us, like at all.  Just at the weekend, for instance, he was our only forward tracking back on their breaks (including nearly stopping their second goal whilst our mf and gakpo/salah was still in their half), he won the ball back 3-4 times with his press creating chances, etc

So you think Nunez last season was as good as Palmer was?
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17966 on: Yesterday at 11:14:09 am »
I like him, he seems a good lad, he's dedicated and he has improved a bit in his positional work and pressing.

One problem might be that we have been spoiled with elite forwards over the years and a second (lesser) issue is the large transfer fee.

But in our system, it just feels like Darwin is not sure a great fit with Slot's controlled game. Feels like Arne wants a 9 with elite movement, pressing and finishing. He does not need to burn players out wide, our ideal 9 needs to conserve energy until the last 15 years around the box.

Hard to figure out what we do with Darwin, other than of course he has a large role to play this season in PL and CL duty.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17967 on: Yesterday at 11:23:30 am »
Jack in the transfer thread mentioned that Darwin, Jota and Dom are some of the top strikers and 10's for pressing, with Jota and Nunez in the top 1% for strikers. They are doing a lot of the leg work to allow Salah to be an attacking juggernaut this season.

Now, I hear you saying, "You want you 9 doing more than donkey work don't you", well maybe, but this is clearly a system feature rather than Darwin just choosing to do this. So when you ask this question, may e Slot is answering "No he is doing what was asked" because he is playing him that way.

Is he doing that as he lacks confidence in him as a striker? Or is it because he can very effectively do that role and Salah is so good you build around that? Or are we Ill fitted to best utilize the 9 in Slot's system?

I can't answer that as I can't read Slots mind. But what I can deduce is that Nunez is doing what he has been instructed to do in the system, and doing it well.

I can also guess that it is more a system feature than working around Darwin's limitations, as very similar effects are occuring to Jota as well. Unless we want to say they are both bad it seems to be a product of the system, which has worked pretty well so far
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17968 on: Yesterday at 11:30:38 am »
I think it's pretty obvious that the coaches instruct Nunez to do the ''donkey work'' (pressing, tracking back, defending corners) because they know his limitations as a serious goal-scoring centre forward.

It's a case of making the best of what you have. He can't be relied on to be the focal point of the team and the man to get crucial goals - because we know it and I'm sure the coaches know it, the guy can't finish his dinner.

Ideally, you'd want a mix of both the so-called donkey work and the killer instinct in the oppostion box, sadly, we have to make-do with only one - no matter how hard he works and how willing he is, a centre forward's #1 job is to score goals.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,541
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17969 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:30:38 am
I think it's pretty obvious that the coaches instruct Nunez to do the ''donkey work'' (pressing, tracking back, defending corners) because they know his limitations as a serious goal-scoring centre forward.

It's a case of making the best of what you have. He can't be relied on to be the focal point of the team and the man to get crucial goals - because we know it and I'm sure the coaches know it, the guy can't finish his dinner.

Ideally, you'd want a mix of both the so-called donkey work and the killer instinct in the oppostion box, sadly, we have to make-do with only one - no matter how hard he works and how willing he is, a centre forward's #1 job is to score goals.

Jota was doing exactly the same though and he's a very prolific forward. I'd also be very surprised if the coaches saw a striker getting tons of striking opportunities every game and said "nah he's wank" instead of working on his finishing.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17970 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:30:38 am
I think it's pretty obvious that the coaches instruct Nunez to do the ''donkey work'' (pressing, tracking back, defending corners) because they know his limitations as a serious goal-scoring centre forward.

It's a case of making the best of what you have. He can't be relied on to be the focal point of the team and the man to get crucial goals - because we know it and I'm sure the coaches know it, the guy can't finish his dinner.

Ideally, you'd want a mix of both the so-called donkey work and the killer instinct in the oppostion box, sadly, we have to make-do with only one - no matter how hard he works and how willing he is, a centre forward's #1 job is to score goals.

I wouldn't say it is pretty obvious unless you want to levy the same things towards Jota because he is tracking very similarly in terms of how much he is working to support Salah compared to the amount of service he is receiving.

In my post I gave what I feel are 3 potential reasons which I feel are valid

1) It is as you say, but he thinks the same of Jota too, both too limited to play as a slot 9 - with it being both I think this is least likely
2) We feel the best weapon we have is Salah and so the system is built around his strengths
3) We don't have the correct tools in the team to best suit a 9 how Slot usually does, so we are built slightly differently in the system
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17971 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:30:38 am
I think it's pretty obvious that the coaches instruct Nunez to do the ''donkey work'' (pressing, tracking back, defending corners) because they know his limitations as a serious goal-scoring centre forward.

It's a case of making the best of what you have. He can't be relied on to be the focal point of the team and the man to get crucial goals - because we know it and I'm sure the coaches know it, the guy can't finish his dinner.

Ideally, you'd want a mix of both the so-called donkey work and the killer instinct in the oppostion box, sadly, we have to make-do with only one - no matter how hard he works and how willing he is, a centre forward's #1 job is to score goals.

Normally the 10 outfield players would press and track back consistently.

We have one of the worlds best players but due to him again we have to use his legs wisely, the team is set up so that Salah is able to be up field and be the focal point of the offense.

I am not saying Salah doesn't do defensive work but he can't do that for 90 minutes and then be able to produce the magic he does especially with him getting older.

Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17972 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:36:30 am
Jota was doing exactly the same though and he's a very prolific forward. I'd also be very surprised if the coaches saw a striker getting tons of striking opportunities every game and said "nah he's wank" instead of working on his finishing.

He's in his third season with us now though. How long do they work on his finishing?

Emile Heskey vibes for me. Misses simple chances often but willingness to work hard for others sort of makes up for the lack of goal threat.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,796
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17973 on: Yesterday at 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:30:38 am
I think it's pretty obvious that the coaches instruct Nunez to do the ''donkey work'' (pressing, tracking back, defending corners) because they know his limitations as a serious goal-scoring centre forward.



No idea if you're going for comedy here but the idea coaches at one of the biggest clubs in the world would say to their 9s .. you lads might miss a chance so make sure you don't get shots and do some tackles got a laugh from me
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,256
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17974 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:56:43 am
No idea if you're going for comedy here

...

Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:53:03 am
Emile Heskey vibes for me.

...think you got your answer.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17975 on: Yesterday at 12:02:05 pm »
Jota, who is famously wasteful in front of goal, is also no longer trusted with actually getting shots and is just tasked with shuttle runs on the pitch these days. Sad to see such inept players get a run out for us.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17976 on: Yesterday at 12:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:53:03 am
He's in his third season with us now though. How long do they work on his finishing?

Emile Heskey vibes for me. Misses simple chances often but willingness to work hard for others sort of makes up for the lack of goal threat.
I always liked Heskey but Darwin has far more goal threat than he ever did.  Heskey scored one goal every five games throughout his career (and about one in nine at international level).  Nunez is at two goals in every five games both at club and international level.

Haaland, as an example, will get more goals as he's a better finisher but also because he really only operates inside the penalty area.  I don't frequent Man City forums but I expect they're asking why the player that only scores goals has a conversion rate of less than 20% this season and has needed 22 more shots than Salah for only 2 more goals when Salah himself is generally quite wasteful.  I think Haaland missed more chances against Spurs than Nunez or Jota have all season!
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17977 on: Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm »
2 goals vs 1.7 XG. this season

His not wasteful anymore  ::)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,899
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17978 on: Yesterday at 12:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:23:30 am
Jack in the transfer thread mentioned that Darwin, Jota and Dom are some of the top strikers and 10's for pressing, with Jota and Nunez in the top 1% for strikers. They are doing a lot of the leg work to allow Salah to be an attacking juggernaut this season.

Now, I hear you saying, "You want you 9 doing more than donkey work don't you", well maybe, but this is clearly a system feature rather than Darwin just choosing to do this. So when you ask this question, may e Slot is answering "No he is doing what was asked" because he is playing him that way.

Is he doing that as he lacks confidence in him as a striker? Or is it because he can very effectively do that role and Salah is so good you build around that? Or are we Ill fitted to best utilize the 9 in Slot's system?

I can't answer that as I can't read Slots mind. But what I can deduce is that Nunez is doing what he has been instructed to do in the system, and doing it well.

I can also guess that it is more a system feature than working around Darwin's limitations, as very similar effects are occuring to Jota as well. Unless we want to say they are both bad it seems to be a product of the system, which has worked pretty well so far

He is helping the side for sure. But Bobby and Sadio also did a lot of running and pressing ahead of Salah and the goals, assists and general play all seemed to be flowing for them generally for a large proportion of time here.

Thats a question for all the attackers to be fair not just Darwin. Dunno, feel like the whole doing the running and work for Salah is a bit of a pass for them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:58:03 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17979 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:05:23 pm
He is helping the side for sure. But Bobby and Firmino also did a lot of running and pressing ahead of Salah and the goals, assists and general play all seemed to be flowing for them generally for a large proportion of time here.

Thats a question for all the attackers to be fair not just Darwin. Dunno, feel like the whole doing the running and work for Salah is a bit of a pass for them.

Do you see a difference in how deep our striker comes this season compared to last?

Or how they come short to always offer a triangle when the ball comes wide in either side of the box?

They are clearly asked to do something different then they did in the last 12-24 months.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,899
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17980 on: Yesterday at 12:10:59 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm
Do you see a difference in how deep our striker comes this season compared to last?

Or how they come short to always offer a triangle when the ball comes wide in either side of the box?

They are clearly asked to do something different then they did in the last 12-24 months.

Yes I do it was similar to when Bobby and Mane played there for us, but their contributions were still pretty excellent. Also if thats the role we want our strikers to do then Darwin in particular isnt really suited to it and at some point we need to go another direction.

Like I said, a Klopp system where we create transitions, where we are more direct will suit Nunez more than a Slot system. With or without Salah.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17981 on: Yesterday at 12:19:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:10:59 pm
Yes I do it was similar to when Bobby and Mane played there for us, but their contributions were still pretty excellent. Also if thats the role we want our strikers to do then Darwin in particular isnt really suited to it and at some point we need to go another direction.

Like I said, a Klopp system where we create transitions, where we are more direct will suit Nunez more than a Slot system. With or without Salah.

See I don't necessarily agree with that because Slot's system before coming here didn't have the 9 act as Nunez is now, in fact they acted a lot more like Salah from what I can see. He doesn't usually play with a False 9 at all.

And I also get your point regarding the work rate of Mane and Firmino, but I would ask one of the stat boffins to also bring up what they were being created in terms of chances - because Nunez AND Jota are not getting a lot and are being asked to press like mad.

Again I don't think this completely just is a Nunez isn't doing enough because other players have worked hard as well, because it currently extends to all our 9's this seems a feature rather than an individual flaw
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,256
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17982 on: Yesterday at 12:22:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:05:23 pm
He is helping the side for sure. But Bobby and Firmino also did a lot of running and pressing ahead of Salah

I mean it's a bit unfair if you're gonna count him twice.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,541
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17983 on: Yesterday at 12:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 11:53:03 am
He's in his third season with us now though. How long do they work on his finishing?

Emile Heskey vibes for me. Misses simple chances often but willingness to work hard for others sort of makes up for the lack of goal threat.

We have new coaches this season, I'm saying I doubt they came in and immediately gave up on Nunez.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,579
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17984 on: Yesterday at 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:31:54 pm
We have new coaches this season, I'm saying I doubt they came in and immediately gave up on Nunez.

You don't give up on a player as long as he's trying his hardest when on the pitch. Especially one that cost as much as he did. With that said, I just think he was a bad purchase. With the way we operate a tight ship, we got someone very very raw for a very high price and even though there's still hope he eventually comes good, the net investment in time and money doesn't seem to be worth it. So far in the season there's quite a few games where he has done well but he still feels a bit of a misfit in the team structure. Still a wild card of sorts who'll definitely win us a game on his own on his day, but on the day to day, it's hard to really count on him to deliver. I would suspect he moves on in the coming windows if we get a good bid for him, because the current setup needs tactical discipline more often than not. Its a pity how it has gone, because his pace and physical attributes are all great, his first time finishing at instinct is brilliant. and you can see that the lad really works his socks off every game. I just don't know if that can continue to be enough long term.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17985 on: Yesterday at 01:18:54 pm »
I wouldnt be in favour of selling him. Whatever were doing currently seems to be working and theres an argument even though he is generating the chances for himself and others he did last year, his all round game is better in terms of touch and hold up play and hes tactically more in tune with the team and the squad than he was over the last couple seasons.

If you can add a combination of what weve seen from him in the last couple years, then youve got a top class striker, it might take longer with him because I think hes a player who has got to the level he has mostly relying on his physical attributes and natural ability, but at least this season even though hes worst off as an goal scoring threat certain things like his consistency of touch, work rate and pressing have been better, so something is clicking up there.

If Salah leaves we would naturally be expecting more from him but as of right now, hes proving important to how the team functions as a whole, weve seen top class players like Drogba and Bobby get away with not scoring so many because they bring a lot to the team in other areas, if he ends up that type of player I dont think any of us would have any complaints.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,289
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17986 on: Yesterday at 02:48:10 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 25, 2024, 09:26:05 pm
and Arne was picking Jota over Nunez before Jota got injuried.  Salah was doing quite fine?  So do you think Arne didnt understand

Both Jota and Nunez are top players. They play the No.9 role in a different way, but with either of them starting the team is winning. Not every No.9 needs to be a Haaland. Opposition defences know how dangerous Jota or Nunez are when you give them the space to run behind the defence, so they play more compact in the middle, giving the likes of Salah, Diaz or Gakpo a lot of chance to play one-on-one against the fullbacks.

Nunez has 5 goal contributions in 790 minutes of football this season, which admittedly isn't very impressive, but his work rate, his pressing and his tracking back has definitely improved, and is an integral part of our play.

We've had this discussion a lot in the past about Dirk Kuyt. He arrived to LFC as a No.9, but he was never really effective with us in that role. Still, these days you won't find a sane LFC supporter who will deny his immense contribution during his time with us ...
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17987 on: Yesterday at 03:00:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:10:59 pm
Yes I do it was similar to when Bobby and Mane played there for us, but their contributions were still pretty excellent. Also if thats the role we want our strikers to do then Darwin in particular isnt really suited to it and at some point we need to go another direction.

Like I said, a Klopp system where we create transitions, where we are more direct will suit Nunez more than a Slot system. With or without Salah.
You can argue quite easily a majority of our goals have come from quick transitions this season which again to my points Arne has tweaked his system to the players that he had and Salah is one that he adjusted for to get the best out of him.

It's working and I have no complaints but it would be unfair to Darwin and Dom to stay they don't do a lot of work to let Mo have his legs for what his best at.

Jota does it too but is smarter with his pressing but Nunez and Szobo are power runners who can track back quite quickly.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17988 on: Yesterday at 03:05:29 pm »
I like Darwin and he is making a valuable contribution to the team riding high at the top. Defenders cannot settle with him on the pitch. Our other forwards definitely benefit from him being on the pitch, as numerically no team will want to go 1v1 against Darwin, so he helps us get an overload or more space for others to exploit elsewhere.

Theres a lot to like about the player, and yet of course we want to see him score a few more. If he can start to do that, the question marks will disappear. If the goal tally is modest, we are left to examine the other aspects of his game, and while theres merit to that, you still want your striker to score. 
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,442
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17989 on: Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 03:05:29 pm
I like Darwin and he is making a valuable contribution to the team riding high at the top. Defenders cannot settle with him on the pitch. Our other forwards definitely benefit from him being on the pitch, as numerically no team will want to go 1v1 against Darwin, so he helps us get an overload or more space for others to exploit elsewhere.

Theres a lot to like about the player, and yet of course we want to see him score a few more. If he can start to do that, the question marks will disappear. If the goal tally is modest, we are left to examine the other aspects of his game, and while theres merit to that, you still want your striker to score.

I'd like to hear the opinion of opposition defenders on Darwin and whether they'd prefer if he was or wasn't on the pitch. I'd guess a large percentage of them would prefer not to play against him.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,778
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17990 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm
I'd like to hear the opinion of opposition defenders on Darwin and whether they'd prefer if he was or wasn't on the pitch. I'd guess a large percentage of them would prefer not to play against him.

The goalkeepers probably don't mind him too much though
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17991 on: Yesterday at 05:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm
The goalkeepers probably don't mind him too much though
  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,228
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17992 on: Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:18:54 pm
If Salah leaves we would naturally be expecting more from him but as of right now, hes proving important to how the team functions as a whole, weve seen top class players like Drogba and Bobby get away with not scoring so many because they bring a lot to the team in other areas, if he ends up that type of player I dont think any of us would have any complaints.
Seen the Firmino comparison come up a few times in here, simply because he wasn't that prolific. You can't mention him and Darwin in the same sentence. Firmino was one of, if not the most, important player in the best Liverpool side for decades. He changed the entire dynamic of games, and did it for years. Firmino was irreplaceable. Darwin? I like him, but we could do better. Purely guesswork but I don't think he's here this time next year.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,289
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17993 on: Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm
The goalkeepers probably don't mind him too much though

Well, I am sure that the goalkeepers don't really like to see Salah, Diaz and Gakpo getting so many one-on-ones with the fullbacks ...
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,373
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17994 on: Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm
Seen the Firmino comparison come up a few times in here, simply because he wasn't that prolific. You can't mention him and Darwin in the same sentence. Firmino was one of, if not the most, important player in the best Liverpool side for decades. He changed the entire dynamic of games, and did it for years. Firmino was irreplaceable. Darwin? I like him, but we could do better. Purely guesswork but I don't think he's here this time next year.

From my perspective it's not saying Nunez is like Bobby, he's nothing like Bobby (one of my favourite players), it's more what they did for the team in their own way and for me it's making space for Salah. The creativity Bobby provided is coming from different areas now but the key is we are still a team built around Salah, to get chances to him, to get him 1 v 1 and get him into space, even with the fact Salah is given a much reduced pressing role, Nunez, like Bobby before him does the hard yards in the press.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,899
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17995 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
From my perspective it's not saying Nunez is like Bobby, he's nothing like Bobby (one of my favourite players), it's more what they did for the team in their own way and for me it's making space for Salah. The creativity Bobby provided is coming from different areas now but the key is we are still a team built around Salah, to get chances to him, to get him 1 v 1 and get him into space, even with the fact Salah is given a much reduced pressing role, Nunez, like Bobby before him does the hard yards in the press.

Salahs pressing role is probably not far off what he had with Mane and Bobby playing, but both provided significant numbers creativity wise, scoring wise and pressing. Both are also better at pressing than any player in attack at the club right now bar Jota.

Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17996 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:48:10 pm
Both Jota and Nunez are top players. They play the No.9 role in a different way, but with either of them starting the team is winning. Not every No.9 needs to be a Haaland. Opposition defences know how dangerous Jota or Nunez are when you give them the space to run behind the defence, so they play more compact in the middle, giving the likes of Salah, Diaz or Gakpo a lot of chance to play one-on-one against the fullbacks.

Nunez has 5 goal contributions in 790 minutes of football this season, which admittedly isn't very impressive, but his work rate, his pressing and his tracking back has definitely improved, and is an integral part of our play.

We've had this discussion a lot in the past about Dirk Kuyt. He arrived to LFC as a No.9, but he was never really effective with us in that role. Still, these days you won't find a sane LFC supporter who will deny his immense contribution during his time with us ...

thanks for the reply, dont disagree with what you say.  Only criticism I would have of Nunez is i wish he would be calmer in his finishing when he has one-one chances.  If he improved that, I would start him ahead of Jota who I rate.  Nunez has more power and pace.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17997 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
thanks for the reply, dont disagree this what you say.  Only criticism I would have of Nunez is i wish he would be calmer in his finishing when he has one-one chances.  If he improved that, I would start him ahead of Jota who I rate.  Nunez has more power and pace.
When he has a 1v1, he's quick enough to slow down and compose himself. He seems to do everything at 100km/h.

Also, as someone said earlier in the thread, he could use his physicality to his advantage by cutting across the player that's trying to narrow the angle. He's too strong to be knocked down there anyway. If he is, it's a pen and a red. If not, he has a better angle.

When you look at the ball Szoboszlai could have played to him and how Salah was closed down. Nunez wouldn't be closed down there because he'd have knocked the defender down and had more space anyway. That's why they let him run and cover the passing lane/shooting angle instead.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:36 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,289
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17998 on: Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
thanks for the reply, dont disagree with what you say.  Only criticism I would have of Nunez is i wish he would be calmer in his finishing when he has one-one chances.  If he improved that, I would start him ahead of Jota who I rate.  Nunez has more power and pace.

On that I agree 100% ...
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17999 on: Today at 02:55:10 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
thanks for the reply, dont disagree with what you say.  Only criticism I would have of Nunez is i wish he would be calmer in his finishing when he has one-one chances.  If he improved that, I would start him ahead of Jota who I rate.  Nunez has more power and pace.

Theres not a single person here that will disagree with the fact Darwin should be more clinical, its just that its a stick used to beat his back even when his doing other parts of his game right.

This season in the league his finishing above his Xg even only at .3 higher but he is above it so far ..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Up
« previous next »
 