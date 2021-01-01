« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1277272 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17960 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:15:21 am
I'm not sure what his long term future here is and I'm aware he is scoring even less this season. But somehow he looks much better to me this season. Incredible defensive work rate, better participation in attack building, as always dangerous when given space to run into. Just feel like he is overall clicking much better, though his role is very different.
I agree with that and, seemingly, so does Slot.  Slot's never shy in voicing his disapproval of how players are performing but he's not had anything bad to say about Darwin recently.

No team is going to leave a defender 1v1 with Darwin so he's always occupying the two opposition central defenders which makes space for our wide forwards.  His workrate without the ball is as good as any other elite striker.  Admittedly he's miles off Bobby's level for linking the play but his build-up play is clearly better now than when he joined.

Jota is arguably more suited to how we're playing now as he's brilliant at those snap finishes but he's rarely available.  One of Darwin's great attributes is that he's available for a proper shift game after game.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17961 on: Today at 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 05:55:13 am
Yet somehow Salah keeps assisting and scoring irrespective of the  entire forward that he plays alongside.
Nunez was bought to score goals, and so far he doesnt score very many goals and is not very clinical. The jury is out on Nunez, and this looks like a player that could and probably should be upgraded in the future if he doesnt develop this important facet of a centre forwards game.

He was bought to contribute to the attack, which he's currently doing with our other attackers.

He's currently getting a goal or assist every 112 minutes for us (since he signed). Bobby when he was here was 135 minutes, Diogo is exactly the same, 112 minutes. Diaz 159 minutes. Gakpo 144 minutes. Sadio Mane 133 minutes. Origi 124 minutes :)

There's probably a conversation to be had about what Slot wants from a striker, but also what he might want from a striker in the future, what the attack might look like if we dont get Salah and Trent both extended etc. But his 'lack of goals' isn't really a thing so far, its a daft thing to measure him on when he contributes just as often as the guy he's in competition with.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Up
« previous next »
 