Yet somehow Salah keeps assisting and scoring irrespective of the entire forward that he plays alongside.

Nunez was bought to score goals, and so far he doesnt score very many goals and is not very clinical. The jury is out on Nunez, and this looks like a player that could and probably should be upgraded in the future if he doesnt develop this important facet of a centre forwards game.



He was bought to contribute to the attack, which he's currently doing with our other attackers.He's currently getting a goal or assist every 112 minutes for us (since he signed). Bobby when he was here was 135 minutes, Diogo is exactly the same, 112 minutes. Diaz 159 minutes. Gakpo 144 minutes. Sadio Mane 133 minutes. Origi 124 minutesThere's probably a conversation to be had about what Slot wants from a striker, but also what he might want from a striker in the future, what the attack might look like if we dont get Salah and Trent both extended etc. But his 'lack of goals' isn't really a thing so far, its a daft thing to measure him on when he contributes just as often as the guy he's in competition with.