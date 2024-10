You know, sometimes you have to look at the context of a game. In a game where we were dominated in the 1st half and struggled to create chances against a good side, Nunez created a golden opportunity for us which Mo finished.



He's getting there, game by game. Very pleased with his performance for the 3rd time in a row.



Nothing but praise for him, go on lad.



Ive always said this about Nunez but if the expectation for him is for him to be a useful member of a group of 5 or 6 attackers then he doesnt need to get there, hes already at that level. It was a great pass yesterday to Salah for the goal, but Im not sure that is evidence of any improvement on his part, he was always capable of doing that (at one stage I believe he had the most goal involvements which were goals and assists combined last season).It really depends what peoples (and more importantly the clubs) expectations are for him. If, as I say, its a useful member of our forward options then hell stay here a long time as you wont find many better rotational options than him, hell score you potentially 20 all comps if you give him the startsand hell get at least half that in assists as well.If, however, the expectation is that hes going to become a prolific goal scorer, or the best player on our attack in the future, then Im just not sure hes ever going to reach that level, you never know obviously but I just think hed have gotten there by now.My personal view is that Id love to keep him as a forward option, the club, however, may feel that the price tag doesnt justify that and theyd expect more.As ever; hes an enigma.