Okay, you believe a player's pricetag is not a factor. So what am I supposed to do? Explain why transfer fees make a difference?

What difference do transfer fees make to a player's football ability? Or what difference will they make to the question of whether the manager will want to persist with him or want to replace him? Do you really think the manager spends even one second thinking about what the player's transfer fee was, several years ago now?

Slot is a bit of a closed book still so we can't yet confidnetly predict what he will do as we could with Jurgen, once we got to know him. But we can be pretty confident that if at the end of this season he feels that Darwin is not the player for him, and seeks to buy a replacement, it will have nothing whatsoever to do with Darwin's transfer fee.

The only people still bothering about the fee are the accountants who need to amortise and whatever, as part of their job, and, for some weird reason, some fans who can't seem to let it go
Simple stat.

League goals this season

Jota 1

Nunez 1

He basically said in the presser today we don't get the ball to the forwards enough. he even highlighted Jota was playing as a 10 when he got two v West Ham
Darwin wasn't a Slot signing, nor a Edwards or Hughes signing. So either he has the season of his life or he's a gonner come next summer.

Doubtful

IF 1 or 2 of salah,VVD or trent leave, they will need to be replaced

Then we might need to replace robbo, get a DM and might need a 2nd CB even if VVD stays

getting a new no.9 might be 3rd, 4th or 5th priority for a club that doesn't like erroneous things like purchasing footballers.

Darwin will get plenty of yrs here to hone his craft, ask keita. 
His a Liverpool player until his not a Liverpool player.
