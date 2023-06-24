« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 12:16:02 pm
He just isn't as good as we thought he was and just isn't a very good fit for us. Of course fans back him and want him to do well but it's probably best for all that he looks for a move in the summer and Arne brings in a new forward.
If that's the case the manager will replace him. Until then he's our player so support him!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:58:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:56:49 pm
Slot said the same thing; that his team mates should be doing better to find him with passes. But i expect the haters will say that Slot is just pretending or lying when he says that. That's what they always said about Klopp when he disagreed with their jaundiced opinions. "Oh Klopp is just saying that in public, really he agrees with me"

;D seen that a lot about Klopp, about all sorts, including the reasons for him leaving.

It's happening right now in the Arne Slot thread!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm
After the match, I watched highlights of Santiago Gimenez to try to get an idea of the type of goals strikers were scoring under Slot at Feyenoord. It feels safe to say Nunez has the ability to replicate those, but who knows if we will see it from him.

I am still firmly on the fence with him. Will he start scoring consistently as he gets more minutes? Jota will inevitably get injured, and I am just hoping we see it from him. I mentioned it in the summer, but this is his third season here as our record signing. We need more from him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm
After the match, I watched highlights of Santiago Gimenez to try to get an idea of the type of goals strikers were scoring under Slot at Feyenoord. It feels safe to say Nunez has the ability to replicate those, but who knows if we will see it from him.

I am still firmly on the fence with him. Will he start scoring consistently as he gets more minutes? Jota will inevitably get injured, and I am just hoping we see it from him. I mentioned it in the summer, but this is his third season here as our record signing. We need more from him.
I probably watched the same video a few weeks ago  ;D

The majority of the goals seemed to be very opportunistic.  Defensive errors or loose balls pinging around the area and Gimenez would crash them in.  I've never really thought of Darwin as being opportunistic in that sense.  It didn't feel like Gimenez was being used to stretch the game which is where I think Darwin is at his best.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:31:48 pm
Hate to say it but unless he explodes in terms of goals from now till the end of the season I suspect this is his last season with us.  We may have to look for a leading Striker next summer too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:40:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:31:48 pm
Hate to say it but unless he explodes in terms of goals from now till the end of the season I suspect this is his last season with us.  We may have to look for a leading Striker next summer too.
It's unfortunate but that's the way it has to be. We can't afford for our most expensive player to not contribute to winning games. Darwin has had the time and support to make it at this Club. Now it's up to him to make it count.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:53:18 pm
Still confident he'll have nailed down that 9 spot by the end of the season and leave a few on here eating their words. Team is still learning in general how Slot wants to play, and will continue to do so, and think that will include releasing the ball slightly earlier for Nunez to capitalise on his strengths.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:28:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:53:18 pm
Still confident he'll have nailed down that 9 spot by the end of the season and leave a few on here eating their words. Team is still learning in general how Slot wants to play, and will continue to do so, and think that will include releasing the ball slightly earlier for Nunez to capitalise on his strengths.
I would love that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm
With Nunez, it's almost become a 'thing' that any criticism of him is disregarded immediately as not supporting one of our own, or not being patient enough because it'll happen someday.

We're into Nunez's third season as an LFC player, and he still can't get into the starting XI over a fully fit Diogo Jota. Klopp and Slot both appear(ed) to see him more as an impact sub, or used in less important games (he never starts against City, Arsenal, semi finals etc).

He's still being caught offside when he really shouldn't be, and his ability to control the ball or finish a chance calmly is still highly questionable.

Is that kind of mediocrity really the acceptable standard for a Liverpool #9? One who is the club's record signing?

Like many people, I saw him as a Benfica player single-handedly run us ragged in the CL and I too wanted us to go after him based on the performance, but 3 seasons on, it's clear the lad doesn't have the nous required to be an elite player in the Premier League.

I don't see him scoring 20 goals this season, and I think the club will accept a fair offer for him in the summer.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:35:26 pm
Maybe he isnt a number 9. Hes had enough time to convince yet here we are still asking when will he really come good. Sometimes you can wait and wait and it isnt destined to happen.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:40:52 pm
Half of you need your eyes checked honestly

Link up play is shit and has shite movement ?

Fuck was he involved in the goal for did he stumble the ball into salahs path?

Honestly idiots Hahahha
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:41:54 pm
22 goals from 42 EPL starts but cant be a 9 for LFC  :-X
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm
With Nunez, it's almost become a 'thing' that any criticism of him is disregarded immediately as not supporting one of our own, or not being patient enough because it'll happen someday.

We're into Nunez's third season as an LFC player, and he still can't get into the starting XI over a fully fit Diogo Jota. Klopp and Slot both appear(ed) to see him more as an impact sub, or used in less important games (he never starts against City, Arsenal, semi finals etc).

I mean he started the CL 1/4 final game first leg, then came on in the second on 65 mins (for Salah). He started the FA Cup 1/4. He started the SF 2nd leg in the league cup and was injured for the final.

He started vs City away and home last season.

So let's just say more than a few holes in your post.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm
I mean he started the CL 1/4 final game first leg, then came on in the second on 65 mins (for Salah). He started the FA Cup 1/4. He started the SF 2nd leg in the league cup and was injured for the final.

He started vs City away and home last season.

So let's just say more than a few holes in your post.

People want to be right, he had a hockey assist last night but cant link the play.

By the way if Mo could sort out his first touch it would help him also, countless times in the first half Mo could have put him in.

But doesnt matter because 2 of 30 mos touches came off lmao

There honestly idiots
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:41:54 pm
22 goals from 42 EPL starts but cant be a 9 for LFC  :-X
Benteke scored 9 in 14 starts. Nunez is a far better player than Benteke was, especially post achilles, but there are valid concerns over his fit and his goal scoring numbers don't tell the whole story.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm
Benteke scored 9 in 14 starts. Nunez is a far better player than Benteke was, especially post achilles, but there are valid concerns over his fit and his goal scoring numbers don't tell the whole story.

Like what ?

He was involved in the goal yet everyone bangs his link up play is shit.

Comparing him to Benteke is idiotic

Does him producing a goal every 100-110 minutes for Liverpool tell a story or that doesn't matter either?

There was also 3 times off the top of my head a simple ball from our highest paid player ever would have put him through 1v1 but yeh his movement is shite

IMO he was a 6.5/10 yesterday which is more than fine.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Like what ?

He was involved in the goal yet everyone bangs his link up play is shit.

Comparing him to Benteke is idiotic

Does him producing a goal every 100-110 minutes for Liverpool tell a story or that doesn't matter either?

There was also 3 times off the top of my head a simple ball from our highest paid player ever would have put him through 1v1 but yeh his movement is shite

IMO he was a 6.5/10 yesterday which is more than fine.
It is idiotic, that was the point. Looking solely at goal scoring doesn't tell whether or not the fit is right.

Slot clearly rates Jota more than Nunez. I would argue Jota has better movement, he's a better presser, he's better in front of goal, and he's better at carrying the ball forward. The frustration with Nunez is that he's a monster physically, so it's easy to picture him as one of Europe's elite attackers, yet it hasn't clicked for him here.

In isolation, Nunez certainly has a spot in the squad. The problem is the financial commitment we have made to him, and I don't think he's lived up to that. It's not necessarily his fault, he didn't set his transfer fee, but it's a reality in the modern game. 

One last point - this isn't a reaction, for me at least, to yesterday's match. I have vocalized these concerns for awhile now. I hope he proves me wrong because, once again, physically he has the ability to be one of the best out there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:12:52 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:44:02 pm
People want to be right, he had a hockey assist last night but cant link the play.

By the way if Mo could sort out his first touch it would help him also, countless times in the first half Mo could have put him in.

But doesnt matter because 2 of 30 mos touches came off lmao

There honestly idiots

Salah has one of the best first touches in world football, he cant put through all the time, hes created a lot of chances for Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:13:02 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm
I mean he started the CL 1/4 final game first leg, then came on in the second on 65 mins (for Salah). He started the FA Cup 1/4. He started the SF 2nd leg in the league cup and was injured for the final.

He started vs City away and home last season.

So let's just say more than a few holes in your post.

Was Jota available?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:13:32 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
It is idiotic, that was the point. Looking solely at goal scoring doesn't tell whether or not the fit is right.

Slot clearly rates Jota more than Nunez. I would argue Jota has better movement, he's a better presser, he's better in front of goal, and he's better at carrying the ball forward. The frustration with Nunez is that he's a monster physically, so it's easy to picture him as one of Europe's elite attackers, yet it hasn't clicked for him here.

In isolation, Nunez certainly has a spot in the squad. The problem is the financial commitment we have made to him, and I don't think he's lived up to that. It's not necessarily his fault, he didn't set his transfer fee, but it's a reality in the modern game. 

One last point - this isn't a reaction, for me at least, to yesterday's match. I have vocalized these concerns for awhile now. I hope he proves me wrong because, once again, physically he has the ability to be one of the best out there.

You are acting Asif his play style doesn't suit the system though when it clearly does that is my main point.

Whether he will be clinical enough is up for debate and I've been happy to admit that the whole time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:13:56 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 05:13:02 pm
Was Jota available?

He was when he went 32 games without scoring.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:26:29 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:13:32 pm
You are acting Asif his play style doesn't suit the system though when it clearly does that is my main point.

Whether he will be clinical enough is up for debate and I've been happy to admit that the whole time.
As I said earlier to Craig, I hope you and others are right. He will get his chances this season because fixture congestion is inevitable and Jota's injury history is well documented. Let's hope he makes it count.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:29:54 pm
Fwiw I think it is pretty clear he starts at the weekend. He come off at 60 and has no international duty so he's gonna start
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:38:44 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 05:13:02 pm
Was Jota available?

He was on the bench for both the CL games mentioned and was injured for one of the City games.

So yeah, you're still incorrect.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:43:29 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:29:54 pm
Fwiw I think it is pretty clear he starts at the weekend. He come off at 60 and has no international duty so he's gonna start

He also was ill, looked pretty gassed before he came off too.

Hopefully he scores this weekend and everyone will flip to him being the GOAT again  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm
I mean he started the CL 1/4 final game first leg, then came on in the second on 65 mins (for Salah). He started the FA Cup 1/4. He started the SF 2nd leg in the league cup and was injured for the final.

He started vs City away and home last season.

So let's just say more than a few holes in your post.

Didn't he also start and score against Real Madrid in his debut season?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm
Didn't he also start and score against Real Madrid in his debut season?

That wonderful back heel to put us 1 up before it all went to shit ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:03:53 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm
That wonderful back heel to put us 1 up before it all went to shit ;D

 ;) ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:56:49 pm
Slot said the same thing; that his team mates should be doing better to find him with passes. But i expect the haters will say that Slot is just pretending or lying when he says that. That's what they always said about Klopp when he disagreed with their jaundiced opinions. "Oh Klopp is just saying that in public, really he agrees with me"

Thank you Ghost Town!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:55:03 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Like what ?

He was involved in the goal yet everyone bangs his link up play is shit.

Comparing him to Benteke is idiotic

Does him producing a goal every 100-110 minutes for Liverpool tell a story or that doesn't matter either?

There was also 3 times off the top of my head a simple ball from our highest paid player ever would have put him through 1v1 but yeh his movement is shite

IMO he was a 6.5/10 yesterday which is more than fine.

You give the impression that you would rather us lose a game 3-2 with Nunez scoring both than us win a game 1-0 without him scoring.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:10:56 am
So if he doesn't improve much this season, is everyone going to be saying in his 4th season, he'll come good soon?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:23:20 am
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 09:10:56 am
So if he doesn't improve much this season, is everyone going to be saying in his 4th season, he'll come good soon?
He has improved in other parts of his games but his positional sense hasn't improved since he came here.

His price tag is a factor and his offside awareness is just too raw for a big money striker. In the few games Danns played last season,  I saw better positioning from him (see the way he curved his run before his goal in the FA cup and notice him looking at the last man before he runs). I saw better movement from the Porto players yesterday against United.

When you invest so much into a striker, you don't expect such basic errors in his third season.  He really has to improve this season, if not, that's probably it.
