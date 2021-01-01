I wasn't on RAWK when we signed Dirk Kuyt.

Half the cretins that post here these days probably don't even know who he is.



But it's fashionable to hate players in today's age of who can be the biggest wanker online. I'd imagine the fuckwits that spend every game hating Darwin and blaming him for global warming would've done the same with Kuyt.



Kuytie was well-loved and praised - and with good reason. We've not had his like, as a player, and a forward since. As energetic and focussed in the 115th minute of extra-time as he was in the 1st minute- after a megalomaniac pressing effort, and that's why he scored so many winning/important goals at the death- when the other team was eiter completely gassed, or switched off.He was ALWAYS ON. He only switched off when he left the stadiumI can only remember one prominent RAWKite who wasn't a Kuyt-fan. There were very few instances when he received criticism- usually because people said he was technically limited. He wasn't- Rafa only encouraged things like knee-height passes, physical power, shielding of the ball- to make all our players and play, press-resistent. Still the best way- imo, to make a whole team press-resistent. A Rafa team cannot be pressed- in any era, and Kuyt was Rafa-lite- prolly he's most beloved player.But those criticisms were short-lived and spurious. He was deceptively strong, and always available- rarely injured.I'm a romantic, and this next statement is full of bias, but there has not been a player in the league, eversince that I can remember that had that same endurance and will to power through at 100% until he was in his seat in the parking lot.Always ready to come on whenever.Would've been fantastic under Kloppo in his prime- he and Firminho would've been neck-and-neck as the world's best false 9's.