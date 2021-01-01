« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 429 430 431 432 433 [434]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1213457 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • JFT96.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17320 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
I said it before that we've come to a point where he can kick a ball and there will be people praising him for that.

"Good passing" = completed 4/12 passes? Dude is our 9. The team is playing well. He makes run here and there. Of course he will be involved in some attacking actions. Of course he will take shots. You put Origi in that team he'd make the same impact. If that's all it takes to be considered having a good game for a team challenging for the title then most strikers can.

Think you're spot on with this. People won't like it but your point is spot on. Either deliberately or otherwise, the standards get lowered so the basic/simple things a player should do suddenly get considered amazing and it just goes on on. That isn't exclusive to Nunez, you see it pretty much everywhere at top level sport now (the fawning over anything a Man United player does, and more recently Arsenal attests the point) but we shouldn't really be doing it with our own.


I don't think he was poor tonight but he wasn't great either. I felt like the ball wasn't sticking to him at times, he didn't seem aggressive enough in that department. Fluffed a half-decent chance when he was played in on the left from a ball over the top but his technique hitting the ball was really poor, although it was with his weaker foot.


I acknowledge he wasn't well last week and he maybe faded because of that but it really is getting to make or break time with him.
Logged

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17321 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
This thread is a crazy mix considering everybody watched the same game  ;D

Personally thought he wasnt good. His lack of in game intelligence is frustrating and now seems he doesnt even make a good run. I just dont think will ever change. Quite a few times we burst forward into attack and he positioned himself in a place that just gave us no passing options which meant the attack came to nothing.

Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17322 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm »
By the way, I watched the disallowed goal again and it turns out that Nunez was actually offside the whole time (I thought he wasn't before). So it's on him, not Trent.

Trent didn't take another touch, he hit it first time. He did seem to delay the pass a little bit because Nunez was already offside, so he waited a little bit for Nunez to be onside again, but he was never onside.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17323 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
By the way, I watched the disallowed goal again and it turns out that Nunez was actually offside the whole time (I thought he wasn't before). So it's on him, not Trent.

Trent didn't take another touch, he hit it first time. He did seem to delay the pass a little bit because Nunez was already offside, so he waited a little bit for Nunez to be onside again, but he was never onside.

Relentless. Any thoughts on the win?

Pretty incredible start to the season with all our shit players eh?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17324 on: Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
By the way, I watched the disallowed goal again and it turns out that Nunez was actually offside the whole time (I thought he wasn't before). So it's on him, not Trent.

Trent didn't take another touch, he hit it first time. He did seem to delay the pass a little bit because Nunez was already offside, so he waited a little bit for Nunez to be onside again, but he was never onside.

I mean I just watched it again and he was on just before Trent passed, at which time the Bologna player held his run up well to play him off

So I would personally say to step it down a level in terms of your anger of our own player when it actually appears that the bologna player played it well

Or don't. And don't support our lad just be unhappy he is playing for us until he leaves and then you can be happy and support the other guy until you don't want to anymore
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,228
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17325 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Some people love to criticize our players constantly.
quite a funny thing to write at the start of a post where you criticise four of our best performing players!
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17326 on: Today at 12:23:34 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
I mean I just watched it again and he was on just before Trent passed, at which time the Bologna player held his run up well to play him off

So I would personally say to step it down a level in terms of your anger of our own player when it actually appears that the bologna player played it well

Or don't. And don't support our lad just be unhappy he is playing for us until he leaves and then you can be happy and support the other guy until you don't want to anymore
What anger? My post above just contains information. There's no element of emotions whatsoever.

You're right that there was a moment he was onside. I was watching the first angle of the replay and he looks off thw whole time from that angle, but from the bird eye view there was a moment he was on.

But it's still true before that moment, he was off, and that's why Trent delayed the pass when he could hit at first. Then in between Trent's step, Nunez was onside for one moment before the defender played him off again.

But here's another thing: during that run Nunez was 100% of the time ahead of the defender in front of him, and never made a look at the defender behind him. So how exactly did he time his run? Was he aware that he was well ahead of the defender he was looking at? How did he know the defender behind him who was initially also behind him, would play him onside for half a second? That tells me that there was no element of timing in his run. Basically he just sprinted ahead and pray.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:49 am by PEG2K »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17327 on: Today at 12:32:23 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:23:34 am
What anger? My post above just contains information. There's no element of emotions whatsoever.

You're right that there was a moment he was onside. I was watching the first angle of the replay and he looks off thw whole time from that angle, but from the bird eye view there was a moment he was on.

But it's still true before that moment, he was off, and that's why Trent delayed the pass when he could hit at first. Then in between Trent's step, Nunez was onside for one moment before the defender played him off again.

But here's another thing: during that run Nunez was 100% of the time ahead of the defender in front of him, and never made a look at the defender behind him. So how exactly did he time his run? Was he aware that he was well ahead of the defender he was looking at? How did he know the defender behind him who was initially also behind him, would play him onside for half a second? That tells me that there was no element of timing in his run. Basically he just sprinted ahead and pray.

My apologies I (incorrectly) take bolding messages as a sign of shouting so I assumed anger   ;D

Guess it is true what they say, when you assume you make an ass out of U and Me
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17328 on: Today at 07:20:21 am »
I am really struggling to see how he played well last night, unless expectations for him are considerably lower. There is a reason he was hooked first and it was clearly because he wasnt holding the ball up or linking up play.

He played ok, he didnt do anything amazing and lost the ball a fair few times.

I agree on his disalllwed goal though, his run was spot on Trent was late with the pass
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17329 on: Today at 07:46:06 am »
worrying start to the season but he hasnt started much at all
but he isnt getting as many chances this season
he had a great link up with Salah last year
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17330 on: Today at 08:08:24 am »
Its no surprise if people over praise him given the relentless dissecting of his finishing, his passing, his touch, his attitude and his movement. This thread is extraordinary.
Logged

Offline BTGH

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17331 on: Today at 08:28:33 am »
Makes you wonder if strikers get any form of specialist training during pre-season or daily training session to improve their timing and type of movement, or runs, etc.  Nunez have been committing similar types of mistakes, especially straying offside before and/or during offensive moments.  He should be better at staying onside and timing his run better but seems nothing has changed.
Logged

Offline Big Mac Allister

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17332 on: Today at 08:28:56 am »
I think his recent performances have been okay personally. It does look like he's making a more concerted effort to hold up the ball and link up play than he was before. It's not always coming off yet, but I think he has the right idea. I think Slot will get the best out of him in time.
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17333 on: Today at 08:31:55 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Some people love to criticize our players constantly.

He had a good game, Trent should have passed the ball earlier.

Besides that, how about 5-6 other misplaced passes of his teammates? Salah had at least 3 misplaced passes towards him, Gravenberch one and Macca if my memory serves correctly.

He was in the positions where he should be as a 9.

Can't help people who think he had a bad game, it wasn't his fault, as simple as that. ;)

Salah - scored, done it all won it all.
Gravenberch - been brilliant every game this season
Macca - scored, brilliant last season and this season

With them 3, you know the miss placed passes or stinker for 10 mins won't happen that often. You know they are going to improve and get even better (maybe take Salah out of that).

with Nunez, you can't see any improvements and you know the same things are going to happen every game he plays.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17334 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
If he played for United and we would all be taking the piss.
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17335 on: Today at 08:38:27 am »
Thought he was at best average last night and I'm probably being generous with that.
Doing nothing for me at this start of the season and his whole demeanor looks far from ok.
Link up play was ok but he's brainless at times. Wish I could include number of offsides in my Bet Builder :)
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,232
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17336 on: Today at 08:50:40 am »
Nunez is ultimately unlikely to be good enough for Liverpool in he long run as a nailed on starter.

But you can see hes either lacking confidence and/or an understanding of whats being asked of him in the system. Id bet hell get better over the course of the season and prove important at some stage.

Last night wasnt great though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,037
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17337 on: Today at 09:15:26 am »
I honestly thought he had a good first half, second half the whole team was disjointed.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17338 on: Today at 09:18:37 am »
Poor game IMO.

Still appears to run in straight lines with zero awareness. What makes his offsides puzzling is that he has a clear view of at least one defender or even the entire line (especially when he runs the channels) but he makes no effort to adjust.

He's literally one of the quickest players in the world so he's quick enough to hold his run at times. He'd still beat most defenders to the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:32 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17339 on: Today at 09:31:24 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:18:37 am
Poor game IMO.

Still appears to run in straight with zero awareness. What makes his offsides puzzling is that he has a clear view of at least one defender or even the entire (especially when he runs the channels) but he makes no effort to adjust.

If you look past the poor positioning, bad first touch, lack of strength, in-ability to remain onside, terrible link up play and atrocious finishing, he had a good game
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17340 on: Today at 09:38:36 am »

I want the lad to succeed but theres enough evidence to demonstrate that hes struggling to fix things that should be fixable. The inability to stay onside is the obvious one as it should be trainable. We cant keep saying its the fault of the player passing the ball when everyone else manages to stay onside more often. Its got to the point that every time hes through on goal youre waiting for the flag to go up.

I could mention his positioning and calmness under pressure when presented with big chances but dont want to pile on. He clearly does have positive attributes but without the fundamentals hes going to cost us in games where we need someone to take a single chance in a clutch moment. Hes still young enough for another club to pay good money and Id be surprised if that isnt something we are looking at next summer.

For now we get behind him and hope he proves us all wrong.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,068
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17341 on: Today at 09:49:52 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:31:24 am
If you look past the poor positioning, bad first touch, lack of strength, in-ability to remain onside, terrible link up play and atrocious finishing, he had a good game

He's been poor since March, before that he had a good few months.

It's been like Benteke this season. A great goal papering over poor play and a lack of finishing. He's clearly playing second fiddle to Jota and we're relying more on Diaz and Salah for goals, without him offering what Bobby did leading the line.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:46 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,395
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17342 on: Today at 10:03:14 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm
I wasn't on RAWK when we signed Dirk Kuyt.
Half the cretins that post here these days probably don't even know who he is.

But it's fashionable to hate players in today's age of who can be the biggest wanker online. I'd imagine the fuckwits that spend every game hating Darwin and blaming him for global warming would've done the same with Kuyt.
Kuytie was well-loved and praised - and with good reason. We've not had his like, as a player, and a forward since. As energetic and focussed in the 115th minute of extra-time as he was in the 1st minute- after a megalomaniac pressing effort, and that's why he scored so many winning/important goals at the death- when the other team was eiter completely gassed, or switched off.
He was ALWAYS ON. He only switched off when he left the stadium

I can only remember one prominent RAWKite who wasn't a Kuyt-fan. There were very few instances when he received criticism- usually because people said he was technically limited. He wasn't- Rafa only encouraged things like knee-height passes, physical power, shielding of the ball- to make all our players and play, press-resistent. Still the best way- imo, to make a whole team press-resistent. A Rafa team cannot be pressed- in any era, and Kuyt was Rafa-lite- prolly he's most beloved player.
But those criticisms were short-lived and spurious. He was deceptively strong, and always available- rarely injured.
I'm a romantic, and this next statement is full of bias, but there has not been a player in the league, eversince that I can remember that had that same endurance and will to power through at 100% until he was in his seat in the parking lot.
Always ready to come on whenever.

Would've been fantastic under Kloppo in his prime- he and Firminho would've been neck-and-neck as the world's best false 9's.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:33 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17343 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
A bit of a non event performance last night. The few times we went long he had the chance to hold the ball up and pretty much everytime lost it. Obviously not easy being a target man but if he had that in his game it would really give us a chance to mix it up a bit or relieve a bit of pressure when we decide to not play it out from the back. Overall his performance was ok, he put himself about a bit and always puts in the effort but not sure if he will ever be the player we need there.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17344 on: Today at 10:11:42 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Think you're spot on with this. People won't like it but your point is spot on. Either deliberately or otherwise, the standards get lowered so the basic/simple things a player should do suddenly get considered amazing and it just goes on on. That isn't exclusive to Nunez, you see it pretty much everywhere at top level sport now (the fawning over anything a Man United player does, and more recently Arsenal attests the point) but we shouldn't really be doing it with our own.


I don't think he was poor tonight but he wasn't great either. I felt like the ball wasn't sticking to him at times, he didn't seem aggressive enough in that department. Fluffed a half-decent chance when he was played in on the left from a ball over the top but his technique hitting the ball was really poor, although it was with his weaker foot.


I acknowledge he wasn't well last week and he maybe faded because of that but it really is getting to make or break time with him.
On our subreddit the most upvoted comment for Macca goal is... about Nunez. That should tell you all. Yes he played a role but Macca orchestrated the whole sequence and Salah delivered an excellent ball. Nunez did what any standard 30M striker could have done. Yet in the comments you see gold like "reminds of Bobby", "literally draws 6 defenders" etc.

We were attacking, he ran into the box and got tripped = amazing movement??? The bar is so low for him now compared to any Liverpool player in recent history.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17345 on: Today at 10:13:16 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:11:42 am
On our subreddit the most upvoted comment for Macca goal is... about Nunez. That should tell you all. Yes he played a role but Macca orchestrated the whole sequence and Salah delivered an excellent ball. Nunez did what any standard 30M striker could have done. Yet in the comments you see gold like "reminds of Bobby", "literally draws 6 defenders" etc.

We were attacking, he ran into the box and got tripped = amazing movement??? The bar is so low for him now compared to any Liverpool player in recent history.

Probably because people like you spend all day hammering him so it's a natural reaction to stick up for him constantly. You know, like a "supporter"?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17346 on: Today at 10:21:12 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:11:42 am
On our subreddit the most upvoted comment for Macca goal is... about Nunez. That should tell you all. Yes he played a role but Macca orchestrated the whole sequence and Salah delivered an excellent ball. Nunez did what any standard 30M striker could have done. Yet in the comments you see gold like "reminds of Bobby", "literally draws 6 defenders" etc.

We were attacking, he ran into the box and got tripped = amazing movement??? The bar is so low for him now compared to any Liverpool player in recent history.

I mean his holding of the ball and pass to Salah did in fact get 6 people surrounding him and took them out the game to give Salah space to put the ball in. I watched it again and it actually was 6 players - whether that is him or them doing poorly idk but he did so that

How effective you think you have to be to do that, or how much it contributed, or who could do that, is up for you to decide, but what he did was a crucial part in the goal, you can't objectively say otherwise.
Nevermind the fact that what you derisively call "Running in and getting tripped" was him running in, engaging with the CB, which meant Macca didn't have a man on him to run on and score.

What everyone did in that build up, from Macca, to Szoboszlai, to Nunez, to Salah, was crucial to the goal.

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:10:09 am
A bit of a non event performance last night. The few times we went long he had the chance to hold the ball up and pretty much everytime lost it. Obviously not easy being a target man but if he had that in his game it would really give us a chance to mix it up a bit or relieve a bit of pressure when we decide to not play it out from the back. Overall his performance was ok, he put himself about a bit and always puts in the effort but not sure if he will ever be the player we need there.

I'd say all our attackers struggled with the long balls and up against the defence. Part of it was the shit ref letting their defenders basically manhandle the players, but all struggled.

Honestly I think other than Salah who had an 8/10 performance all of our attackers had a 7/10 - good performances
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:20 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17347 on: Today at 10:21:50 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:11:42 am
On our subreddit the most upvoted comment for Macca goal is... about Nunez. That should tell you all. Yes he played a role but Macca orchestrated the whole sequence and Salah delivered an excellent ball. Nunez did what any standard 30M striker could have done. Yet in the comments you see gold like "reminds of Bobby", "literally draws 6 defenders" etc.

We were attacking, he ran into the box and got tripped = amazing movement??? The bar is so low for him now compared to any Liverpool player in recent history.
His combination of speed and strength make him hard to mark so defenders need to focus on him.

The same speed and strength is why I believe he'd be a lot more effective if he improves on his offside awareness.

If he hold his runs for example, the defender are likely to stay in line at the very least and when the ball is played in it's very hard to beat him to it because of how powerful and rapid he is off the mark. He'd get to it first 99 times out of 100.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17348 on: Today at 10:23:33 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:13:16 am
Probably because people like you spend all day hammering him so it's a natural reaction to stick up for him constantly. You know, like a "supporter"?

5 posts criticising Nunez and 1 praising Grav since we, *checks notes* won  in the CL.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17349 on: Today at 10:38:08 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:23:33 am
5 posts criticising Nunez and 1 praising Grav since we, *checks notes* won  in the CL.

Yep, it's proper weird. These people will moan about any little misplaced pass, an offside, a haircut, a facial expression, his instagram or whatever then will kick off when a bit of over the top praise comes. A bit pathetic. Imagine getting upset because some praise about him got upvoted on reddit  ;D fuck sake.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17350 on: Today at 10:40:16 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:38:08 am
Yep, it's proper weird. These people will moan about any little misplaced pass, an offside, a haircut, a facial expression, his instagram or whatever then will kick off when a bit of over the top praise comes. A bit pathetic. Imagine getting upset because some praise about him got upvoted on reddit  ;D fuck sake.

I do find it slightly concerning that Reddit of all places is more complimentary of players than here
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17351 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
I reckon Nunez nicked PEG2k's girlfriend/boyfriend.

Honestly, the place overreacts in both directions to Nunez but much like Endo I think the positive stuff comes from the sheer relentlessness of the hammering he gets, particularly from the media.  McManaman barely shuts up about him.

We just used to support our players - a siege mentality.  Now we just join in.

He didn't have a brilliant game last night but was still well involved in the first goal. He'll be important this year.

It honestly feels like some have just nailed their colours to the mast on him and will never ever ever move no matter what he does.  A bit like...Endo.

Anyway, enjoy yourselves, I'm off to *checks notes* upvote stuff on Reddit.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17352 on: Today at 12:16:02 pm »
He just isn't as good as we thought he was and just isn't a very good fit for us. Of course fans back him and want him to do well but it's probably best for all that he looks for a move in the summer and Arne brings in a new forward.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,836
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17353 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:38:27 am
Thought he was at best average last night and I'm probably being generous with that.
Doing nothing for me at this start of the season and his whole demeanor looks far from ok.
Link up play was ok but he's brainless at times. Wish I could include number of offsides in my Bet Builder :)

You can on Skybet. However given you say 'number of offsides' I'm assuming you mean backing multiple offsides each match. In that case, you'd have lost every bet this season.

Once v Bologna, once v Brentford, once v AC Milan.

0 in the other 3 games he's made an appearance.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,582
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17354 on: Today at 12:59:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:03:14 am
Kuytie was well-loved and praised - and with good reason. We've not had his like, as a player, and a forward since. As energetic and focussed in the 115th minute of extra-time as he was in the 1st minute- after a megalomaniac pressing effort, and that's why he scored so many winning/important goals at the death- when the other team was eiter completely gassed, or switched off.
He was ALWAYS ON. He only switched off when he left the stadium

I can only remember one prominent RAWKite who wasn't a Kuyt-fan. There were very few instances when he received criticism- usually because people said he was technically limited. He wasn't- Rafa only encouraged things like knee-height passes, physical power, shielding of the ball- to make all our players and play, press-resistent. Still the best way- imo, to make a whole team press-resistent. A Rafa team cannot be pressed- in any era, and Kuyt was Rafa-lite- prolly he's most beloved player.
But those criticisms were short-lived and spurious. He was deceptively strong, and always available- rarely injured.
I'm a romantic, and this next statement is full of bias, but there has not been a player in the league, eversince that I can remember that had that same endurance and will to power through at 100% until he was in his seat in the parking lot.
Always ready to come on whenever.

Would've been fantastic under Kloppo in his prime- he and Firminho would've been neck-and-neck as the world's best false 9's.

I'd raise you Suarez bettered Kuyt for powering through at 100%.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17355 on: Today at 01:32:53 pm »
At the moment it doesn't look like he fits the mould of what Slot expects from a striker. Personally I've given up on him. He was perfect for Klopp's style and still he didn't deliver as expected so not really getting my hopes up now. To be replaced next summer. I'm sure there will be buyers as he's not a bad player
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 429 430 431 432 433 [434]   Go Up
« previous next »
 