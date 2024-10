I said it before that we've come to a point where he can kick a ball and there will be people praising him for that.



"Good passing" = completed 4/12 passes? Dude is our 9. The team is playing well. He makes run here and there. Of course he will be involved in some attacking actions. Of course he will take shots. You put Origi in that team he'd make the same impact. If that's all it takes to be considered having a good game for a team challenging for the title then most strikers can.



Think you're spot on with this. People won't like it but your point is spot on. Either deliberately or otherwise, the standards get lowered so the basic/simple things a player should do suddenly get considered amazing and it just goes on on. That isn't exclusive to Nunez, you see it pretty much everywhere at top level sport now (the fawning over anything a Man United player does, and more recently Arsenal attests the point) but we shouldn't really be doing it with our own.I don't think he was poor tonight but he wasn't great either. I felt like the ball wasn't sticking to him at times, he didn't seem aggressive enough in that department. Fluffed a half-decent chance when he was played in on the left from a ball over the top but his technique hitting the ball was really poor, although it was with his weaker foot.I acknowledge he wasn't well last week and he maybe faded because of that but it really is getting to make or break time with him.