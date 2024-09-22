I think you're confusing between his pace and movement. A lot are. Any player who (a) has pace and (b) makes runs, will stretch defense. Nunez' "elite" movement is kind of a myth among Liverpool fans, which most likely stems from his high xG. But his high xG simply comes from the fact that (a) Liverpool were literally the team which created the most xG last season, (b) he plays as a 9 for Liverpool, and (c) he took more shots than anyone (even when he shouldn't). Just go check other leagues as well, it'd be hard to not see a simple correlation between a high scoring/high xG team and its no 9.
He has elite pace for sure and that help massively in finding chances, but if we're talking about movement like in terms of how smart it is, he's just like a normal 9. Just think about an indicator of strikers with great movement, like C. Ronaldo, Inzaghi and now Haaland and see how many tap-ins or goals from rebounds they scored. Do you see that often in Nunez? Yes, think. If his movement is that great, where was he when Diaz scored the first goal? Jogging behind. Where was he when Salah rounded the keeper? In his way lol.
Of course his pace gets him chances ... so? .. that's kind of the point - he finds space for dangerous shots.
He gets space consistently, against all defences and constantly gets chances in the box .. so I don't know what you mean by 'intelligent movement' because the only point of movement is to get shots and create chances and he does both at an elite level
We know its not solely down to playing for Liverpool, who are a good attacking team, because Jota and Gakpo couldn't replicate his level of xg when they played as 9s in the same set up last season
The idea he doesn't get tap ins, rebounds and one on ones is just calling black white, its something you've invented to fit your argument, he had more big chances than any player outside Haaland last year iirc (him missing so many was quite the topic on here).
You can't rack up his level of npxg without a hatful of those type of chances and you can't get those chances without elite movement ie the ability to get free from defenders in dangerous positions
You're argument is a total nonstarter on its face - its objectively disproved by his production