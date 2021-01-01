« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Spezialo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:38:23 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 10:22:23 am
Half his goals in the EPL were pens or FK's

the other half then
Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:40:45 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:57:15 am
Did you see the press conference where he said Nunez is in competition with Jota or are we going to ignore this ?

For me its the work you do without the ball. He will get his chance in the near future, we play a lot of games, he is fitter and fitter and understands day by day what we want from him. But hes in competition with Diogo who has done well.

Of course, but Slot has literally only just said this. We're only speculating who might play where and rotation etc. It isn't that deep, the point scoring especially in this thread is crazy.

The moment Nunez plays from the left for 5 minutes or Gakpo spends any time through the middle shall we call Slot a liar? He sees the positions more rigid than Jurgen, but we're clearly finding this out as we go along.
AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:10:19 am
I'm genuinely starting to believe this mullyred is Darwins ma.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:50:05 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:10:19 am
I'm genuinely starting to believe this mullyred is Darwins ma.

I'm his father, made account 12 years ago knowing my son was good enough and would don the shirt  :D
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:45 am
Of course, but Slot has literally only just said this. We're only speculating who might play where and rotation etc. It isn't that deep, the point scoring especially in this thread is crazy.

The moment Nunez plays from the left for 5 minutes or Gakpo spends any time through the middle shall we call Slot a liar? He sees the positions more rigid than Jurgen, but we're clearly finding this out as we go along.

No but you said as if we are in Slots mind, I just posted what he said.

Lucho and Jota interchange while they play too does that make Lucho a 9?
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 12:52:55 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:00:25 am
Darwin has definitely been better at avoiding bans for betting, but I'm not sure that should the key criteria for ranking footballers

 But having had one good scoring season in the top division at the age of 28 is. And being a player that was so poor on his return to Brentford that he wasn't even deemed worthy of being a starter is also key criteria.
People are entitled to talk about a player's short comings but the constant need to hold up inferior players as examples of what we'd be better off with is a little weird to me.

I guess this is what happens when Dom scores a goal ;D
Spezialo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
Inferior players maybe, but the likes of Toney, Watkins, possibly even Solanke can finish better than Nunez.
Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 12:59:55 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:51:20 am
No but you said as if we are in Slots mind, I just posted what he said.

Lucho and Jota interchange while they play too does that make Lucho a 9?

As I said though, this was being discussed as Slot was discussing it. So we've got a better insight of what he thinks, the point scoring is petulant and needless.


I said our forwards are (or were under Klopp it seems) more fluid and perhaps now less so under Slot, it might work out better it might not. But saying Gakpo could play central wasn't exactly me suggesting he should also play centre half. He's played well in that position before in this team albeit with a small sample size. Some people prefer Nunez through the middle, some think he's better out wide. That's the whole point of having these discussions.

Ghost Town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:26:45 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
Inferior players maybe, but the likes of Toney, Watkins, possibly even Solanke can finish better than Nunez.
Ghost Town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:28:45 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 12:52:55 pm
But having had one good scoring season in the top division at the age of 28 is. And being a player that was so poor on his return to Brentford that he wasn't even deemed worthy of being a starter is also key criteria.
People are entitled to talk about a player's short comings but the constant need to hold up inferior players as examples of what we'd be better off with is a little weird to me.

I guess this is what happens when Dom scores a goal ;D
Indeed. Other team's players are like other people's cars/spouses/lives
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:35:43 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
Inferior players maybe, but the likes of Toney, Watkins, possibly even Solanke can finish better than Nunez.

Watkins has very similar numbers to Nunez, he misses a lot of easy chances and scores goals that he shouldn't IE the goal in the semi finals of the Euros.

Watkins underperformed his on high XG chances and over achieved in low XG chances last season.
spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:38:45 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
Inferior players maybe, but the likes of Toney, Watkins, possibly even Solanke can finish better than Nunez.

That is very debatable.
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:43:10 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 01:35:43 pm
Watkins has very similar numbers to Nunez, he misses a lot of easy chances and scores goals that he shouldn't IE the goal in the semi finals of the Euros.

Watkins underperformed his on high XG chances and over achieved in low XG chances last season.

In fairness to Watkins he's a far better player than the other 2 as well. If he can repeat last year he's a top class forward and ahead of Darwin for me. Also 28 it must be remembered.
No one mentioned him until the post you mentioned  of course and he was considered very profligate also until last season.
markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm
Quote
Inferior players maybe, but the likes of Toney, Watkins, possibly even Solanke can finish better than Nunez.

Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:38:45 pm
That is very debatable.

Perhaps, but Nunez underperformed his xg by more than any other player in the PL last season and was the 3rd worse player 2 yrs ago according to understat.com

Hopefully this yr, he does much better in this regard.
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:54:07 pm
If Nunez is a worse finisher than those guys its a good job finishing ability isnt that important isnt it?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:24:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:54:07 pm
If Nunez is a worse finisher than those guys its a good job finishing ability isnt that important isnt it?

He really isnt though there all about the same and in every other aspect he clears them.
thaddeus

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:56:21 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm
Perhaps, but Nunez underperformed his xg by more than any other player in the PL last season and was the 3rd worse player 2 yrs ago according to understat.com

Hopefully this yr, he does much better in this regard.
Calvert-Lewin was worse according to fbref ;D

We had three of the worst xG performers in the league last season in Darwin (-5.3), Diaz (-3.9) and Salah (-3.2) so Darwin wasn't alone in it.  Gakpo also underperformed (-1) but Jota very much overperformed (+4.7).

The greatest #9 the world has ever or will ever see was another to underperform his xG (Haaland at -2.2).

Source: https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/2023-2024/shooting/2023-2024-Premier-League-Stats
markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:56:21 pm
Calvert-Lewin was worse according to fbref ;D

We had three of the worst xG performers in the league last season in Darwin (-5.3), Diaz (-3.9) and Salah (-3.2) so Darwin wasn't alone in it.  Gakpo also underperformed (-1) but Jota very much overperformed (+4.7).

The greatest #9 the world has ever or will ever see was another to underperform his xG (Haaland at -2.2).

Source: https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/2023-2024/shooting/2023-2024-Premier-League-Stats

Fair enough,  so according to understat darwin was the worse and according to fbref he was 2nd worse in the entire pl.  Either way a lot of work to do , not a lot of time to do it.

Interesting that man city were by far the most clinical finishers and we were 2nd worse , yet the yr we won the league we were the best finishers according to xg
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:09:08 pm by markmywords »
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:14:01 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
Fair enough,  so according to understat darwin was the worse and according to fbref he was 2nd worse in the entire pl.  Either way a lot of work to do , not a lot of time to do it.

Interesting that man city were by far the most clinical finishers and we were 2nd worse , yet the yr we won the league we were the best finishers according to xg

That includes a missed penalty also so its around .8 less from open play, pretty sure he was 4.5 off his xg from open play without even looking it up.

His assists last seasons made up for his misses to an extent also.

He also averaged .05 less goals per 90 and .06 assits per 90 than Ollie Watkins the other two he almost doubles their output per 90.
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
Fair enough,  so according to understat darwin was the worse and according to fbref he was 2nd worse in the entire pl.  Either way a lot of work to do , not a lot of time to do it.

Interesting that man city were by far the most clinical finishers and we were 2nd worse , yet the yr we won the league we were the best finishers according to xg

Not much work to do at all because its obviously mostly variance. As the stats people say on this, theres a lot of noise to finishing and goals scored. The stats being posted right now show that.
Garlic Red

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:10:16 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
Fair enough,  so according to understat darwin was the worse and according to fbref he was 2nd worse in the entire pl.  Either way a lot of work to do , not a lot of time to do it.

Interesting that man city were by far the most clinical finishers and we were 2nd worse , yet the yr we won the league we were the best finishers according to xg

Always found this quite interesting about our title-winning season as well
Quote
How can we explain Liverpool's overperformance? An immediate temptation is to credit the supreme finishing ability of their players. The casual supporter might think of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino as notoriously ruthless finishers, highly skilled at finding the back of the net.
Surely they're always likely to outperform xG? Well, this isn't quite the case. For one thing, Salah and Firmino actually under-performed their xG in 2019/20, scoring 19 goals from 20.44(xG) and nine goals from 16.87(xG) respectively.
This is crazy: in a team that scored 10 goals more than expected, two of their three primary attacking players actually scored around nine fewer goals than expected between them. That means the remaining players scored around 19 goals more than xG dictates they should have done. What's more, not a single individual Liverpool player overperformed by more than 3.50(xG). It turns out that Liverpool's overperformance came as a result of the exact opposite reason for Brighton's underperformance in 2020/21: almost every player in their squad scored slightly more goals than expected. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all chipped in with two or three goals more than they should have done given the quality of their chances. The random number generators happened to come up trumps for the Reds.

I enjoy reading xG stuff but it isnt definitive. The xG race charts usually offer a clearer indicator to how a game went rather than the end xG scoreline.
SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
Inferior players maybe, but the likes of Toney, Watkins, possibly even Solanke can finish better than Nunez.
never seen them score 2 like the ones he put in vs Newcy.
Ghost Town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:56:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm
never seen them score 2 like the ones he put in vs Newcy.
Playing on the right as well

As i mentioned earlier I've been rewatching a lot of matches from the last few seasons - sort of a Klopp long goodbye, i guess. And Darwin scored some boss goals, made some great assists and would-be assists, and showed all round good play, which most of his critics seem to have forgotten. I'd forgotten a lot as well, but then I don't go round dismissing him.

Still, he's no Solanke I guess
Carra-ton

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:35:05 am
Personally I have been watching Liverpool for 30+ years, and I haven't seen a player as inconsistent as Darwin is, going on to becoming a club great.
I think the odds are against him now to ever make it at Liverpool. I don't think he is a bad player even. He has some attributes but he can't execute at will what he wants to do and at this level especially where Liverpool always judge themselves at, Darwin falls short in multiple facets.

I will be happy to be proven wrong, but Darwin is not the answer to our goal scoring position, and the sooner we look for a world class striker the better.
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:08:50 am
According to xG, ManU were about level with us when we played them.
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:49:02 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:56:49 pm
Playing on the right as well

As i mentioned earlier I've been rewatching a lot of matches from the last few seasons - sort of a Klopp long goodbye, i guess. And Darwin scored some boss goals, made some great assists and would-be assists, and showed all round good play, which most of his critics seem to have forgotten. I'd forgotten a lot as well, but then I don't go round dismissing him.

Still, he's no Solanke I guess

This. And he was getting stick even when he was very, very good. So it's no surprise that now he's gone 14 matches without a goal (or whatever it is) people have gathered the sticks to beat him.
Fitzy.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:04:37 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:56:49 pm
Playing on the right as well

As i mentioned earlier I've been rewatching a lot of matches from the last few seasons - sort of a Klopp long goodbye, i guess. And Darwin scored some boss goals, made some great assists and would-be assists, and showed all round good play, which most of his critics seem to have forgotten. I'd forgotten a lot as well, but then I don't go round dismissing him.

Still, he's no Solanke I guess
His presence in the team has been marked with very good, powerful performances. It feel like a distant memory right now, but we know he can be a brutal presence for defenders. As the season progresses, he's going to get his chance and he needs to be good because Liverpool's success will - in part - rely on his ability to score in tight games.
tommy LFC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:07:05 am
In a way, Slot has handled Nunez very well.

At this stage most pressure and expectations are off him, and it must have been becoming overbearing for him last year.

And he is the type of fiery character that will be itching for the chance to show everyone what he can do.

In theory, Slot has taken all the pressure and attention off him, and no doubt made him go back to basics and build himself up again. There is a significant opportunity for him to burst into life when he does get his chance, probably midweek.
