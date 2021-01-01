In a way, Slot has handled Nunez very well.



At this stage most pressure and expectations are off him, and it must have been becoming overbearing for him last year.



And he is the type of fiery character that will be itching for the chance to show everyone what he can do.



In theory, Slot has taken all the pressure and attention off him, and no doubt made him go back to basics and build himself up again. There is a significant opportunity for him to burst into life when he does get his chance, probably midweek.