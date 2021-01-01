Personally I have been watching Liverpool for 30+ years, and I haven't seen a player as inconsistent as Darwin is, going on to becoming a club great.

I think the odds are against him now to ever make it at Liverpool. I don't think he is a bad player even. He has some attributes but he can't execute at will what he wants to do and at this level especially where Liverpool always judge themselves at, Darwin falls short in multiple facets.



I will be happy to be proven wrong, but Darwin is not the answer to our goal scoring position, and the sooner we look for a world class striker the better.