Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
Reply #17080
Today at 10:38:23 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:22:23 am
Half his goals in the EPL were pens or FK's

the other half then
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Reply #17081
Today at 10:40:45 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:57:15 am
Did you see the press conference where he said Nunez is in competition with Jota or are we going to ignore this ?

For me its the work you do without the ball. He will get his chance in the near future, we play a lot of games, he is fitter and fitter and understands day by day what we want from him. But hes in competition with Diogo who has done well.

Of course, but Slot has literally only just said this. We're only speculating who might play where and rotation etc. It isn't that deep, the point scoring especially in this thread is crazy.

The moment Nunez plays from the left for 5 minutes or Gakpo spends any time through the middle shall we call Slot a liar? He sees the positions more rigid than Jurgen, but we're clearly finding this out as we go along.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Reply #17082
Today at 11:10:19 am
I'm genuinely starting to believe this mullyred is Darwins ma.
mullyred94

Reply #17083
Today at 11:50:05 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:10:19 am
I'm genuinely starting to believe this mullyred is Darwins ma.

I'm his father, made account 12 years ago knowing my son was good enough and would don the shirt  :D
mullyred94

Reply #17084
Today at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:40:45 am
Of course, but Slot has literally only just said this. We're only speculating who might play where and rotation etc. It isn't that deep, the point scoring especially in this thread is crazy.

The moment Nunez plays from the left for 5 minutes or Gakpo spends any time through the middle shall we call Slot a liar? He sees the positions more rigid than Jurgen, but we're clearly finding this out as we go along.

No but you said as if we are in Slots mind, I just posted what he said.

Lucho and Jota interchange while they play too does that make Lucho a 9?
