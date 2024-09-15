Thanks Claire.



Dominic Solanke. We bought him for maybe £3m. Sold him for circa £19m after he scored 1 goal in 27 for us. That was widely seen by us as a very good deal, and not such a good deal by Richard Hughes, then at Bournemouth.



He's since been sold to Spurs for similar money we paid for Darwin. Last season he scored 21 in 42 in a team that finished 12th. Darwin scored 18 in 54 in a team that challenged for the title for much of the season. In the league Darwin only scored 11, Dominic scored 19. Pains me to write this but I think Dominic is the better player. Think we got our recruitment right with Dominic, just didn't have the space in the team for him to develop, but we got it wrong with Darwin.

Extraordinary take, lol. One above average season at Bournemouth and suddenly he's better than Darwin, lol. Let's see how he does at Spurs or at a higher level where pressure and expectations are different.He's not 'always off side'. He's sometimes off-side, as that sort of explosive, off-the-shoulder-of-the-last-defender players often tend to be. It comes with the territory. Note also that he has spent all his Liverpool tenure under the VAR 'toe-nail and your offisde' regime. For Salah, Mane etc there was a body of work before that level of anality came in, skewing the overall impression of them.And because under Klopp he was so involved and carved out so many opportunities, his off-side numbers 'seem' comcomitantly higher, just like his 'missed goal' numbers 'seem' so high due to the higher volume of attempts, thus more noticeable to people looking for a stick to beat him with.And add to that that maybe he's caught offisde sometimes because his team-mates don't release the ball to him early enough. That's definitely been an issue at times, as I mentioned in an earlier post.He was a different type of player to any of Salah, Mane and Bobby, and perhaps initially the rest of the team were 'serving' him as if he were one of those three, whom they were used to?Now under a new manager, with many new players who are not used to a particular way of playing with an established front three, things aught to change, though he still makes useful movements and runs that his team mates, disappointingly, don't react to.Salah is often offisde as well, but he's a different kind of player, coming from out wide, not playing off the shoulder. Would be interesting to see comparative numbers. I'd expect Darwin to be off-side more often simply due to the tupe of player he isIt does seem like he has blasted a lot of shots where he could have finessed more; again I'd like to see the numbers to see if they match the untrustworthy memory. Having rewatched a lot of the last few season's games recently, I noticed how many of his more finessed goals I had forgottenI reckon you should fuck right off with this kind of judgmentalism.