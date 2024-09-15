« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1191620 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17040 on: September 15, 2024, 08:11:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 15, 2024, 07:46:47 pm
Where was that pass yesterday though? It wasnt on.

He suited Klopps system because he needs the space and thats why he got so many shots off. Lots of transitions, defences not set, loads of opportunities. Now we are playing a more slower game so he will have a lot more to contend with.

I also think the movement and not getting passed to thing is a convenient excuse. The same thing was said of Minamino.

Gakpo made several runs yesterday after he came on and wasn't found I'm not just speaking about Nunez.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,135
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17041 on: September 15, 2024, 08:16:13 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 15, 2024, 08:11:03 pm
Gakpo made several runs yesterday after he came on and wasn't found I'm not just speaking about Nunez.

He made one on the run to behind one of the centrebacks. It was made out like he should have been found but its not easy to play that pass 30 yards over a couple of rushing centrebacks. That was a high risk pass.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17042 on: September 15, 2024, 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 15, 2024, 08:16:13 pm
He made one on the run to behind one of the centrebacks. It was made out like he should have been found but its not easy to play that pass 30 yards over a couple of rushing centrebacks. That was a high risk pass.

Szoboslai proceeded to try an even harder pass in the end so I don't understand your point. 
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17043 on: September 15, 2024, 08:33:03 pm »
🙄
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 10:14:03 am »
Re-opening. If you've got nothing productive to say, don't bother.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
The biggest takehome from Slot so far is his desire for everything to be measured and controlled - neither are adjectives you'd use to describe Nunez.

There could be something to having him as a nuclear option. But is he content with that? He doesn't strike me as the kind of personality who would be.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17046 on: Today at 10:28:51 am »
Enjoyed his defensive contributions in his cameo against Milan. Ran his heart out, tracked back whenever Milan broke and even nicked a few interceptions off of Milan feet in the final third.

He'll be given 90 minute opportunities before long, hopefully he'll be able to make the best of it.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17047 on: Today at 12:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:14:03 am
Re-opening. If you've got nothing productive to say, don't bother.

Thanks Claire.

Just doing a bit of revisionism.

Dominic Solanke. We bought him for maybe £3m. Sold him for circa £19m after he scored 1 goal in 27 for us. That was widely seen by us as a very good deal, and not such a good deal by Richard Hughes, then at Bournemouth.

He's since been sold to Spurs for similar money we paid for Darwin. Last season he scored 21 in 42 in a team that finished 12th. Darwin scored 18 in 54 in a team that challenged for the title for much of the season. In the league Darwin only scored 11, Dominic scored 19. Pains me to write this but I think Dominic is the better player. Think we got our recruitment right with Dominic, just didn't have the space in the team for him to develop, but we got it wrong with Darwin.

We normally buy footballers with a high football intelligence. I'm not saying Darwin's not intelligent, I'm saying his football intelligence doesn't seem that high. He's always off-side. That is normally easily coached, but it's his 3rd season here now and he's still always off-side. Salah is infrequently off side yet is always ready to break. He often seems to go for the hero shot, even when there's an easier shot to make. It took him a season to learn pressing, and even now he's using his enormous physical energy to do it rather than intelligence. He didn't bother learning any English in his first year. All of this points to Darwin not changing into the player we want him to be. What you see now is what you're going to get.

Personally, I think he'd make a great winger. That would emphasise his qualities and help mask his shortcomings. I know we have a lot of wingers, especially left wingers, but I think he'd be better there. Play Cody or Diogo in the centre.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17048 on: Today at 12:32:28 pm »
Disagree for me he needs to play in the middle and if he'd be producing these performances that Jota has been stinking the place out with this season, then the ferociousness that Nunez would get would be off the scale.

But in saying that he does have to deliver this season, it is his 3rd season so the time is now or never this season is seeing whether he has a future here or not. I do think he does and for me I'd be starting him in the middle ahead of Jota right now.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17049 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:14:03 am
Re-opening. If you've got nothing productive to say, don't bother.
Hear hear! We've all got to forget our disagreements and come together if we're going to have any hope of bringing that awful Darwin to justice.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17050 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm »
33 goals and 17 assists in 100 apps.

Leave him as striker.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17051 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm »
I've been rewatching a lot of games from the last few seasons. I think we forget just how good Darwin was at times, his goals, his assists, his movements and, an important side benefit - how generous he is, actively helping his team mates to score, how delighted he is for them when they do. A real team player.

I may be wrong, who knows, but I think it's just a case of his needing to get fully up to speed with Slot's specific requirements for him, and his team mates getting up to speed with how they have to serve him as a striker. It can take more time for some players and positions than others.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17052 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:13:13 pm
I've been rewatching a lot of games from the last few seasons. I think we forget just how good Darwin was at times, his goals, his assists, his movements and, an important side benefit - how generous he is, actively helping his team mates to score, how delighted he is for them when they do. A real team player.

I may be wrong, who knows, but I think it's just a case of his needing to get fully up to speed with Slot's specific requirements for him, and his team mates getting up to speed with how they have to serve him as a striker. It can take more time for some players and positions than others.
I think Darwin was our best player for much of last season and in many games was the bright spark in otherwise underwhelming performances from the team.  For whatever reason he lost his form after the final international break and we were poor during that run-in.

For most of the season the only criticism people had of him was that he was sometimes wasteful.  The counter argument though was that he wasn't playing we were more predictable and created less.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17053 on: Today at 01:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:13:13 pm
I've been rewatching a lot of games from the last few seasons. I think we forget just how good Darwin was at times, his goals, his assists, his movements and, an important side benefit - how generous he is, actively helping his team mates to score, how delighted he is for them when they do. A real team player.

I may be wrong, who knows, but I think it's just a case of his needing to get fully up to speed with Slot's specific requirements for him, and his team mates getting up to speed with how they have to serve him as a striker. It can take more time for some players and positions than others.

December until he got injured was our best player
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17054 on: Today at 01:47:02 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:21:46 pm
Thanks Claire.

Just doing a bit of revisionism.

Dominic Solanke. We bought him for maybe £3m. Sold him for circa £19m after he scored 1 goal in 27 for us. That was widely seen by us as a very good deal, and not such a good deal by Richard Hughes, then at Bournemouth.

He's since been sold to Spurs for similar money we paid for Darwin. Last season he scored 21 in 42 in a team that finished 12th. Darwin scored 18 in 54 in a team that challenged for the title for much of the season. In the league Darwin only scored 11, Dominic scored 19. Pains me to write this but I think Dominic is the better player. Think we got our recruitment right with Dominic, just didn't have the space in the team for him to develop, but we got it wrong with Darwin.
Extraordinary take, lol. One above average season at Bournemouth and suddenly he's better than Darwin, lol. Let's see how he does at Spurs or at a higher level where pressure and expectations are different.

Quote
We normally buy footballers with a high football intelligence. I'm not saying Darwin's not intelligent, I'm saying his football intelligence doesn't seem that high. He's always off-side. That is normally easily coached, but it's his 3rd season here now and he's still always off-side.
He's not 'always off side'. He's sometimes off-side, as that sort of explosive, off-the-shoulder-of-the-last-defender players often tend to be. It comes with the territory. Note also that he has spent all his Liverpool tenure under the VAR 'toe-nail and your offisde' regime. For Salah, Mane etc there was a body of work before that level of anality came in, skewing the overall impression of them.

And because under Klopp he was so involved and carved out so many opportunities, his off-side numbers 'seem' comcomitantly higher, just like his 'missed goal' numbers 'seem' so high due to the higher volume of attempts, thus more noticeable to people looking for a stick to beat him with.

And add to that that maybe he's caught offisde sometimes because his team-mates don't release the ball to him early enough. That's definitely been an issue at times, as I mentioned in an earlier post.

He was a different type of player to any of Salah, Mane and Bobby, and perhaps initially the rest of the team were 'serving' him as if he were one of those three, whom they were used to?

Now under a new manager, with many new players who are not used to a particular way of playing with an established front three, things aught to change, though he still makes useful movements and runs that his team mates, disappointingly, don't react to.

Quote
Salah is infrequently off side yet is always ready to break.
Salah is often offisde as well, but he's a different kind of player, coming from out wide, not playing off the shoulder. Would be interesting to see comparative numbers. I'd expect Darwin to be off-side more often simply due to the tupe of player he is


Quote
He often seems to go for the hero shot, even when there's an easier shot to make.

It does seem like he has blasted a lot of shots where he could have finessed more; again I'd like to see the numbers to see if they match the untrustworthy memory. Having rewatched a lot of the last few season's games recently, I noticed how many of his more finessed goals I had forgotten

Quote
He didn't bother learning any English in his first year.
I reckon you should fuck right off with this kind of judgmentalism.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17055 on: Today at 01:47:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:34:07 pm
December until he got injured was our best player
Nowhere near, Salah was the standout attacking player by a distance until he went to AFCON. The Nunez/Jota/Diaz combination worked well when Salah was away, but the best attacking line up was the one we had at the end of the season, the same Diaz/Jota/Salah combo we're playing now. Or at least, that was the line up that scored the most goals.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17056 on: Today at 01:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:47:26 pm
Nowhere near, Salah was the standout attacking player by a distance until he went to AFCON. The Nunez/Jota/Diaz combination worked well when Salah was away, but the best attacking line up was the one we had at the end of the season, the same Diaz/Jota/Salah combo we're playing now. Or at least, that was the line up that scored the most goals.

Nunez had the opening goal or assist in the majority of those games
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #17057 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:13:13 pm
I've been rewatching a lot of games from the last few seasons. I think we forget just how good Darwin was at times, his goals, his assists, his movements and, an important side benefit - how generous he is, actively helping his team mates to score, how delighted he is for them when they do. A real team player.

I may be wrong, who knows, but I think it's just a case of his needing to get fully up to speed with Slot's specific requirements for him, and his team mates getting up to speed with how they have to serve him as a striker. It can take more time for some players and positions than others.

It doesn't help that when he comes on we're usually making 2/3/4 subs, every time we've made changes under Slot we've looked pretty poor afterwards as they're largely about fitness rather than anything tactical.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 