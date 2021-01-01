« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Agent99
How would I know what Slot is thinking.

So we agree then?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: sminp
Jota isnt on form though, the games seem to be passing him by right now. He's the one player who hasnt been at it even in our good performances. I would give Nunez a chance personally.

He was on form, last game against United he was a bit off it but he scored and assisted in the first few game and we were un beaten.

2 goal involvements in 3 games prior to yesterday, how is that not on form?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: killer-heels
Maybe its none of them?

Maybe it isn't

Then who is it then? And I don't mean as if saying we should get them, but what type of player fits.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Agent99
On what?

That we don't know what Slot is thinking, so it would be incorrect for us to say with absolute certainty that Nunez is not the player for Slots system
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Agent99
On what?

We don't know what Slot thinks, its been 4 games. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Change the thread to Darwin the Scapegoat Nunez mods pls  :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
Maybe it isn't

Then who is it then? And I don't mean as if saying we should get them, but what type of player fits.

A clinical number 9 most probably.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: killer-heels
A clinical number 9 most probably.

Isn't Jota the most clinical number 9 in Liverpool history based on shots on target to goals?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94
Isn't Jota the most clinical number 9 in Liverpool history based on shots on target to goals?

Probably. Think he suits us well but there is a question about Jota in that against a low block can he disrupt the centrebacks enough.

Dont believe its Nunez. He isnt clinical, his general play is erratic and his game revolves around volume of shots and space to run in behind.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: killer-heels
Probably. Think he suits us well but there is a question about Jota in that against a low block can he disrupt the centrebacks enough.

Dont believe its Nunez. He isnt clinical, his general play is erratic and his game revolves around volume of shots and space to run in behind.

our starting 9 made 13 passes over the last two games, doesn't need to be involved in the play.

I also think Nunez is as good if not better passer.

I think Jota is better at steaming through players and is more clinical.

I mean the volume of shots and things are up for debate as if the quality of shots are better he won't need the same volume to score but yes.

I also think if Nunez and Jota are having bad games Nunez has more of a chance to influence the game in other ways.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: mullyred94
our starting 9 made 13 passes over the last two games, doesn't need to be involved in the play.

I also think Nunez is as good if not better passer.

I think Jota is better at steaming through players and is more clinical.

I mean the volume of shots and things are up for debate as if the quality of shots are better he won't need the same volume to score but yes.

I also think if Nunez and Jota are having bad games Nunez has more of a chance to influence the game in other ways.


He maybe has an influence but I question whether thats conducive to a system or just him off the cuff. In terms of better chances, he has had some clear chances and bucket loads, he under performed his xG massively last time out.

Dunno, just believe he is too erratic. Think this is his last season to prove he is good enough.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
He's nowhere near good enough unfortunately, this is his third season now, seen enough of him

Needs moving on IMO - possibly one of the most frustrating LFC players i've ever seen in my life
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: killer-heels
He maybe has an influence but I question whether thats conducive to a system or just him off the cuff. In terms of better chances, he has had some clear chances and bucket loads, he under performed his xG massively last time out.

Dunno, just believe he is too erratic. Think this is his last season to prove he is good enough.

Massively? He under performed by 3-4 in open play and over achieved his xAG

Which is a fair cry from some people saying he missed 50 big chances or whatever.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: PaulKS
He's nowhere near good enough unfortunately, this is his third season now, seen enough of him

Needs moving on IMO - possibly one of the most frustrating LFC players i've ever seen in my life

He was a big reason why we were top of the league last season mate.

Is he frustrating? Yes.

But people clearly don't give any credit when its due.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
You cant blame him for yesterday at all. He has everything he needs to be a top player, but I remember certain posters would make the argument that he is already, yet this a prolonged period he has now had on the bench player, Klopp started benching him at the back end of last season while every one was quoting and mentioning underlying stats to paint the  picture he is already an elite player. There seems to be a bit of a disconnect about what the stats say and what both are managers think at the moment.





Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Coolie High
You cant blame him for yesterday at all. He has everything he needs to be a top player, but I remember certain posters would make the argument that he is already, yet this a prolonged period he has now had on the bench player, Klopp started benching him at the back end of last season while every one was quoting and mentioning underlying stats to paint the  picture he is already an elite player. There seems to be a bit of a disconnect about what the stats say and what both are managers think at the moment.

I am only sticking up for yesterday, I will not pretend his been 100% success what so ever but I also don't think its been a complete failure.

I am fairly sure he has 20 goals in 41 starts in the EPL - of course I believe 3 were off the bench as a sub but my point stands.

That is not a failure.

It seems he will have to score every time his on the pitch from now on for people to change their minds which is completely unfair.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: PEG2K
This is too much dissection on essentially a cameo performance. People in this thread know I've never been a fan of him but you can't criticise a pure 9 when he has no service and the other team parked the bus.

Well said.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday was he told to stand next to gakpo or did he just do it?

I want him to work but at some point a rough diamond needs to become a diamond and I am not sure he is going to do it.

Secondly Slot clearly doesnt trust him at the moment.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: sonofkenny
Yesterday was he told to stand next to gakpo or did he just do it?

I want him to work but at some point a rough diamond needs to become a diamond and I am not sure he is going to do it.

Secondly Slot clearly doesnt trust him at the moment.

If he didn't trust him why would he be subbed on at 0-0?
