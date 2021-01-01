« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1169382 times)

Youll all eat your words  :)

Jota went 30 games without scoring.

Nunez was the first player in all europes top leagues to have 10 goals and 10 assists.

Slot literally said he wants to work with him but its all PR bullshit.

Just wait a month and the beast will be unleashed.  :wave
Nunez is just one example of people's opinions being formed by results and goals. We've not seen how Arne wishes to utilise Nunez as yet and the form and fitness of Salah, Diaz and Jota in the first two games is a further barrier as to how soon we'll see that. The same applies to Gakpo, just remember he was probably the top striker in the recent Euros and I suspect we'll see him used differently as well. My judgement on these two (at least under Slot) awaits the evidence
Stop with this xg nonsense, Nunez has been a failure to date with Liverpool and jota rightly has the centre forward spot under the new manager. Scored last week and a great assist this week (the pass for the assist something that Nunez couldn't make). As someone mentioned, klopp stopped playing him and it appears as though Slot has seen enough on the training ground to feel the same. He will get games but they will be the less important ones as he is unreliable
Stop with this xg nonsense, Nunez has been a failure to date with Liverpool and jota rightly has the centre forward spot under the new manager. Scored last week and a great assist this week (the pass for the assist something that Nunez couldn't make). As someone mentioned, klopp stopped playing him and it appears as though Slot has seen enough on the training ground to feel the same. He will get games but they will be the less important ones as he is unreliable

Since a player with 31-32 goal involvements in previous season (G+A) is a 'failure'?
Spending all that time over on TikTok really screws ones brain...
Stop with this xg nonsense, Nunez has been a failure to date with Liverpool and jota rightly has the centre forward spot under the new manager. Scored last week and a great assist this week (the pass for the assist something that Nunez couldn't make). As someone mentioned, klopp stopped playing him and it appears as though Slot has seen enough on the training ground to feel the same. He will get games but they will be the less important ones as he is unreliable

Goal or assist every 105 minutes last season 31 goals and assists in all comps

First player in Europe top leagues to get 10 and 10 last season.

Came back later than Jota in pre season.

Big reason why we were top of the league was because of Nunez as well but people don't want to admit that.
I understand the underlying numbers, but the production isn't there compared to Jota. In the PL, Nunez has hit 0.48 goals per 90 the last two seasons, while Jota's lowest goals per 90 since joining us is 0.56 back in 22/23 when he went on that scoreless streak. Even using the eye test, I would agree Jota is better at pressing and has better movement / positioning (and manages to stay onside more consistently). Nunez will get his chances, and I really hope he takes them. This is his third season here, and I said during the summer it feels like this will be his make or break season. At the end of the day, if he's going to be our long term #9, we need more consistent output for him. He will certainly get his chances, unless Jota manages to break his poor injury record, and I just hope he takes them.
I understand the underlying numbers, but the production isn't there compared to Jota. In the PL, Nunez has hit 0.48 goals per 90 the last two seasons, while Jota's lowest goals per 90 since joining us is 0.56 back in 22/23 when he went on that scoreless streak. Even using the eye test, I would agree Jota is better at pressing and has better movement / positioning (and manages to stay onside more consistently). Nunez will get his chances, and I really hope he takes them. This is his third season here, and I said during the summer it feels like this will be his make or break season. At the end of the day, if he's going to be our long term #9, we need more consistent output for him. He will certainly get his chances, unless Jota manages to break his poor injury record, and I just hope he takes them.

I think that's fair. I'm willing him to do well this season and who knows how he's going to perform under Slot, just hope he takes his chances when they come. Given the stop start nature with internationals, he may not get a consistent run in the side for a while though. Just need to be patient and recognise it doesn't mean Slot doesn't rate him.

Also think his form towards the end of last season is at the forefront of most people's minds, where he was far from his best but was really good up until around Feb/March and he got injured and didn't then perform nearly to the same level when he came back.
Goal or assist every 105 minutes last season 31 goals and assists in all comps

First player in Europe top leagues to get 10 and 10 last season.

Came back later than Jota in pre season.

Big reason why we were top of the league was because of Nunez as well but people don't want to admit that.
Was it? The highest finishing teams he scored against finished 7th and 9th. I still think theres a player there, but people really overstate his importance sometimes. 

Talking about all comps is misleading when he scored as many against LASK and Sparta Prague as he did from February onward in the league.
Was it? The highest finishing teams he scored against finished 7th and 9th. I still think theres a player there, but people really overstate his importance sometimes.

Yes it was, doesn't matter the standings of the sides, if his goals and assists were the difference between 0,1 & 3pts.
Was it? The highest finishing teams he scored against finished 7th and 9th. I still think theres a player there, but people really overstate his importance sometimes. 

Talking about all comps is misleading when he scored as many against LASK and Sparta Prague as he did from February onward in the league.

Won as many games in the EPL off his own boot apart from anyone named Haaland and Palmer I'm fairly sure last season.

Not even bringing his assists or the penalty he won against Man City from pressing when the team was 0-1 down at home.
He starts when he understands the offside rule.

Until then, let the slota carry on being boss.


Nunez is his own worst enemy. Get caught offside all the time. Cant hit a barn door a lot of the time.


For the price the club paid hes currently not giving me confidence.


Jota is the man who can score the goals we need with Diaz and Salah. The rest will chip in.


But right now Nunez is not the answer.
