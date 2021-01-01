



I understand the underlying numbers, but the production isn't there compared to Jota. In the PL, Nunez has hit 0.48 goals per 90 the last two seasons, while Jota's lowest goals per 90 since joining us is 0.56 back in 22/23 when he went on that scoreless streak. Even using the eye test, I would agree Jota is better at pressing and has better movement / positioning (and manages to stay onside more consistently). Nunez will get his chances, and I really hope he takes them. This is his third season here, and I said during the summer it feels like this will be his make or break season. At the end of the day, if he's going to be our long term #9, we need more consistent output for him. He will certainly get his chances, unless Jota manages to break his poor injury record, and I just hope he takes them.