« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1149187 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,404
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16560 on: August 7, 2024, 09:04:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August  7, 2024, 08:56:44 pm
He progressed from year 1 to 2. So I'd expect the same this year - but will it be enough of a leap?

I am expecting 20-23 goals + ~7-8 assists. in all comps.

If that was his return - I think most would be happy.

If he goes super saiyan - maybe 30 goals and 10 assists.



Would imagine we do amazing if he clocks 20 goals plus over all competitions.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16561 on: August 7, 2024, 09:26:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  7, 2024, 09:04:51 pm
Would imagine we do amazing if he clocks 20 goals plus over all competitions.
I think he's more than likely to hit the 20+ goals mark than people think. But I'm not sure how this ties to the team achievements... I understand the "more goals, more wins" logic, but I expect us under Slot to score more goals anyway.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16562 on: August 7, 2024, 09:37:42 pm »
He scored 18 last season so he wasn't far off
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,396
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16563 on: August 7, 2024, 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August  7, 2024, 09:26:59 pm
I think he's more than likely to hit the 20+ goals mark than people think. But I'm not sure how this ties to the team achievements... I understand the "more goals, more wins" logic, but I expect us under Slot to score more goals anyway.

We scored 140 goals in all comps last season. Do you really expect us to score more next season?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16564 on: August 7, 2024, 10:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on August  7, 2024, 09:54:09 pm
We scored 140 goals in all comps last season. Do you really expect us to score more next season?

Yeah that's up there, about 2.4 goals/game. Slot's sides have averaged around 2.25.

I have faith that the law of averages will work in Darwin's favour this year though.
« Last Edit: August 7, 2024, 10:48:09 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16565 on: August 7, 2024, 10:51:30 pm »
25 G/A + 6 from last season in the league
37-40 overall in all comps.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,742
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16566 on: Yesterday at 12:07:38 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,404
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16567 on: Yesterday at 12:20:36 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August  7, 2024, 09:26:59 pm
I think he's more than likely to hit the 20+ goals mark than people think. But I'm not sure how this ties to the team achievements... I understand the "more goals, more wins" logic, but I expect us under Slot to score more goals anyway.

Not sure so much about scoring more under Slot.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16568 on: Yesterday at 02:03:59 am »
It's fine margins. For example if he had scored 5 of his multitude of misses in the league the talk around him would be hugely different.

All he needs to do is finish better and then he will be in the elite category. Hopefully slot has a plan for that, I'd be shocked if he doesn't but ofcourse there is no guarantee it will work. I still have faith but this coming season will be the decider on whether he's a flop or not.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16569 on: Yesterday at 02:12:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on August  7, 2024, 09:54:09 pm
We scored 140 goals in all comps last season. Do you really expect us to score more next season?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:20:36 am
Not sure so much about scoring more under Slot.
I honestly expect a better tally, not pulling anyone's leg. And better distributed across the team, mind.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online demain

  • Shambolic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16570 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:20:36 am
Not sure so much about scoring more under Slot.

Not trying to disrespect anyone's opinion (cause that's all it is along with the usual dose of blind optimism) but I am finding it very uncomfortable how people are downplaying Klopp's team and tactics by suggesting that Slot's apparently more structured and measured approach will yield better results offensively, the spontaneity of the attack last year allowed the team to create so many chances (and thus score more goals). Klopp is one of the best managers in the world and I am not certain fans are appreciating what we had in place over the last 9 years. That sprinkle of magic dust cannot be easily replaced.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:39:59 am by demain »
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16571 on: Yesterday at 06:43:34 am »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 06:35:40 am
Not trying to disrespect anyone's opinion (cause that's all it is along with the usual dose of blind optimism) but I am finding it very uncomfortable how people are downplaying Klopp's team and tactics by suggesting that Slot's apparently more structured and measured approach will yield better results offensively, the spontaneity of the attack last year allowed the team to create so many chances (and thus score more goals). Klopp is one of the best managers in the world and I am not certain fans are appreciating what we had in place over the last 9 years. That sprinkle of magic dust cannot be easily replaced.

Theres a general optimism on here that often ignores facts on the ground but is probably quite healthy to have before a season starts. Id chalk the posts (across the forum) assuming/ arguing for improvement over Klopp by Slots approach down to this.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,079
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16572 on: Yesterday at 07:13:15 am »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 06:35:40 am
Not trying to disrespect anyone's opinion (cause that's all it is along with the usual dose of blind optimism) but I am finding it very uncomfortable how people are downplaying Klopp's team and tactics by suggesting that Slot's apparently more structured and measured approach will yield better results offensively, the spontaneity of the attack last year allowed the team to create so many chances (and thus score more goals). Klopp is one of the best managers in the world and I am not certain fans are appreciating what we had in place over the last 9 years. That sprinkle of magic dust cannot be easily replaced.
My reasoning above was based on two bits that I think will change while transitioning from Klopp's style to Slot's. I loved Klopp's style, the way it evolved over the years (though I kinda liked the heavymetal 4-3 wins better than the 1-0 later on). But I think that something was missing in the last season. Maybe that was Pep's influence, which was greatly beneficial in prior years, but it showed its limitations; I don't know. In any event, I think that Slot's tendency to put more people in the box will lead to more and better chances, and more of them taken by unlikely scorers. The second bit is that we have far better players that Slot has ever worked with. I could be wrong, but I think we'd see more convincing wins this season than in the last 2 seasons (the penultimate being put down to mental fatigue). In some variation where that may not be true, we will be more compatible to last season's Arsenal - get the early couple goals and mnage the game from there on.

All speculation. We'll see how the season unfolds.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,312
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16573 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 am »
Quote from: Zlen on August  7, 2024, 04:51:37 pm

I dont think wed keep a 80m squad player, nor would Nunez much enjoy being mostly a squad player. Which is why its a make a break season for him. He either becomes our undisputable first choice no 9 or we look elsewhere and likely part ways. I would also probably keep him as a squad player anyway, just dont see that as a realistic scenario.
I don't think how much we paid for him is relevant. The only thing relevant is if we don't want him or could get a big enough fee to help get someone we think we would be better.

I guess my issue with the make or break stuff is also what constitutes a 'make' season?  He could get 15 in the Prem while still being quite wasteful and perhaps still not starting every game and it would still be a debate. Slot may well be happy with that and see him as someome important even if some fans aren't.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16574 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 am »
I'm Darwin 4 Life!

He had a poor run-in after the last international break but he was far from alone in that.  I think he's our most entertaining player and probably the hardest to defend against.

My only worry is that if we slow down our build-up play even more (it was far slower in Klopp's latter seasons than his earlier seasons) then we won't get the best out of him.  If we keep the option for Ali, Virgil, Trent etc. to occasionally spring a direct pass though then he'll be a great weapon for us.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16575 on: Yesterday at 10:37:39 am »
Thoroughly looking forward to watching Nunez this season. We follow Liverpool in part to win things, but in part to be entertained. Nunez is prime entertainment.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,531
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16576 on: Yesterday at 08:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 10:37:39 am
Thoroughly looking forward to watching Nunez this season. We follow Liverpool in part to win things, but in part to be entertained. Nunez is prime entertainment.
Couldn't agree more, he is absolute box office.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16577 on: Today at 03:17:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:01:49 am
I'm Darwin 4 Life!

He had a poor run-in after the last international break but he was far from alone in that.  I think he's our most entertaining player and probably the hardest to defend against.

My only worry is that if we slow down our build-up play even more (it was far slower in Klopp's latter seasons than his earlier seasons) then we won't get the best out of him.  If we keep the option for Ali, Virgil, Trent etc. to occasionally spring a direct pass though then he'll be a great weapon for us.

He would be offside when receiving the pass.

Often said too many times are strikers are judged by the goals they score. There is nothing stopping someone who contributes off the ball as well as on it like Mane and Salah.

I am more than a little concerned with his output and volatile nature.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,127
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16578 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 06:35:40 am
Not trying to disrespect anyone's opinion (cause that's all it is along with the usual dose of blind optimism) but I am finding it very uncomfortable how people are downplaying Klopp's team and tactics by suggesting that Slot's apparently more structured and measured approach will yield better results offensively, the spontaneity of the attack last year allowed the team to create so many chances (and thus score more goals). Klopp is one of the best managers in the world and I am not certain fans are appreciating what we had in place over the last 9 years. That sprinkle of magic dust cannot be easily replaced.

Klopp had us perfectly structured and measured for years.

Last couple of years we just ended up too open. Something we could have covered more with Henderson and Fabinho in their prime. We lacked legs in midfield and didn't account for it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 