Not trying to disrespect anyone's opinion (cause that's all it is along with the usual dose of blind optimism) but I am finding it very uncomfortable how people are downplaying Klopp's team and tactics by suggesting that Slot's apparently more structured and measured approach will yield better results offensively, the spontaneity of the attack last year allowed the team to create so many chances (and thus score more goals). Klopp is one of the best managers in the world and I am not certain fans are appreciating what we had in place over the last 9 years. That sprinkle of magic dust cannot be easily replaced.



My reasoning above was based on two bits that I think will change while transitioning from Klopp's style to Slot's. I loved Klopp's style, the way it evolved over the years (though I kinda liked the heavymetal 4-3 wins better than the 1-0 later on). But I think that something was missing in the last season. Maybe that was Pep's influence, which was greatly beneficial in prior years, but it showed its limitations; I don't know. In any event, I think that Slot's tendency to put more people in the box will lead to more and better chances, and more of them taken by unlikely scorers. The second bit is that we have far better players that Slot has ever worked with. I could be wrong, but I think we'd see more convincing wins this season than in the last 2 seasons (the penultimate being put down to mental fatigue). In some variation where that may not be true, we will be more compatible to last season's Arsenal - get the early couple goals and mnage the game from there on.All speculation. We'll see how the season unfolds.