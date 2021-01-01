Does he need to put everything together soon though. Or does he just need to show a good level of improvement.
As for empirical improvement I would say the one area that players tend to improve later is big physical strikers.
He needs to put away the chances created, it is the simplest position to measure in terms of improvement hence the pressure is the highest and the awards are the highest as well. Failing to score is very evident for a forward.
And, I think a modest improvement isn't going to be enough, the pressure on him is going to be high.
Lukaku, Haaland, Lewandowski, Zlatan all are physically huge strikers who were prolific very early on, so I don't think that big strikers develop late.
Only Drogba comes to mind who hit peak later. Again, we are comparing strikers who would be good enough to play for Liverpool.