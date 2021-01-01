« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1145879 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:42:26 am
He's obviously got good football intelligence, you don't find yourself in the right position to get a shot off as often as Núñez does by chance. He's also improved his pressing and hold up play a lot since he arrived, which is evidence he's coachable.

You don't need to have a brain like Pirlo to be an effective striker.
Every great striker has a positional sense, foot-eye co-ordination and anticipation which makes him supreme. Somehow Nunez just seems to miss it by a bit everytime. I hope he has a great season, and maybe all the misses just have been bad luck.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:10:23 am
Every great striker has a positional sense, foot-eye co-ordination and anticipation which makes him supreme. Somehow Nunez just seems to miss it by a bit everytime. I hope he has a great season, and maybe all the misses just have been bad luck.

Not buying the bad luck angle. Some have - obviously. But he has a problem that not even he knows how he is going to shoot. He needs to be instructed to settle on few 'default' finishes depending on the angle and situation and perfect those. Would instantly bump his conversion rate because he wont scrable in his head while the slot machine wheels spin deciding how to finish - he'll know exactly what to do.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:50:03 am
Nunez has everything, a good touch for the most part, great speed, acceleration. Has all the finish types, power, finesse , curl finish. He only doesn't have a great footballing brain. It is something which cannot be taught or practised.

"Football is played in the mind, the legs are just the tool" - Andre Pirlo.

The thing is when you have everything then it often takes longer to put everything together. As for a football brain Nunez's movement is next level that requires game intelligence.

Limited players often develop sooner but then run into a brick wall once they get worked out after their game is analysed. Players with everything often make poor decions initially but have a far higher ceiling. Hopefully that is the case with Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:13:33 am
Not buying the bad luck angle. Some have - obviously. But he has a problem that not even he knows how he is going to shoot. He needs to be instructed to settle on few 'default' finishes depending on the angle and situation and perfect those. Would instantly bump his conversion rate because he wont scrable in his head while the slot machine wheels spin deciding how to finish - he'll know exactly what to do.

You quite simply cannot hit the woodwork as often as Darwin does without luck being involved. The other thing is how often tight offsides end up as great finishes whilst tight on sides end up with keepers making worldies.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:31:38 am
The thing is when you have everything then it often takes longer to put everything together. As for a football brain Nunez's movement is next level that requires game intelligence.

Limited players often develop sooner but then run into a brick wall once they get worked out after their game is analysed. Players with everything often make poor decions initially but have a far higher ceiling. Hopefully that is the case with Nunez.
By that logic, Messi would have had to play till 80 to put all his capabilities together till he could have a breakout season. Limited players develop soon is just the opposite of every evidence we have seen in football history. It is mostly by age 22-23 that a person's ceiling and potential is visible.
If it was not so, then I don't think FSG would be hunting for players in the <25 age group most of the time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:42:20 am
By that logic, Messi would have had to play till 80 to put all his capabilities together till he could have a breakout season. Limited players develop soon is just the opposite of every evidence we have seen in football history. It is mostly by age 22-23 that a person's ceiling and potential is visible.
If it was not so, then I don't think FSG would be hunting for players in the <25 age group most of the time.

AL included the word often so his logic by no means entails what youre saying it does.

As for Nunez - is there any chance we could hold back on the needs to learn to finish posts for a while? They were arguably pretty redundant and reductive even when we were watching him miss chances so n the fact were still getting them when weve not seen him play in months is a little dull.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:42:20 am
By that logic, Messi would have had to play till 80 to put all his capabilities together till he could have a breakout season. Limited players develop soon is just the opposite of every evidence we have seen in football history. It is mostly by age 22-23 that a person's ceiling and potential is visible.
If it was not so, then I don't think FSG would be hunting for players in the <25 age group most of the time.

Firstly FSG hunt for younger players because it makes financial sense. There is less risk you tend to pay much lower wages and if it doesn't work out then you have a resale value. They also look for young players because there is still headroom.

Messi is a freak who had a massive physical probably chemically induced advantage. What did you think of the ceiling of players like VVD, Suarez and Henry at 22-23?

For me persevere with Nunez because he has such a ridiculously high ceiling and even if he doesn't reach that ceiling he is still going to be a top striker and we will get a fair chunk of our money back.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:47:44 am
AL included the word often so his logic by no means entails what youre saying it does.

As for Nunez - is there any chance we could hold back on the needs to learn to finish posts for a while? They were arguably pretty redundant and reductive even when we were watching him miss chances so n the fact were still getting them when weve not seen him play in months is a little dull.
Well if it was often that a player develops late, then as well it is a wrong assertion from empirical evidence. Statistically speaking a player who has not had a breakout season by 25 especially in forward areas is not going to be making it at a high level.
In case of Nunez he has had a breakout season in Portugal so he is on the safe side statistically. Whether he is going to be good enough to lead Liverpool to titles is what we are waiting for not if Nunez is a good striker.
Playing for Liverpool, he needs to show that he is an exceptional striker to be playing week in week out. I think he needs to put everything together soon and this may very well be his last season to prove himself at Liverpool.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:06 am
Firstly FSG hunt for younger players because it makes financial sense. There is less risk you tend to pay much lower wages and if it doesn't work out then you have a resale value. They also look for young players because there is still headroom.

Messi is a freak who had a massive physical probably chemically induced advantage. What did you think of the ceiling of players like VVD, Suarez and Henry at 22-23?
Defenders usually develop late so VVD is not going to be in question. I get your point now though, if you are talking about good players putting everything together. I agree that good players may need time to become great, but playing for Liverpool you will not be getting that time. Even a bad season usually is the end of players at Liverpool.
I am hopeful for Darwin, but he really needs to show more consistency soon.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Big season for Darwizzy.

Needs to show and prove now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:52:26 am
Well if it was often that a player develops late, then as well it is a wrong assertion from empirical evidence. Statistically speaking a player who has not had a breakout season by 25 especially in forward areas is not going to be making it at a high level.
In case of Nunez he has had a breakout season in Portugal so he is on the safe side statistically. Whether he is going to be good enough to lead Liverpool to titles is what we are waiting for not if Nunez is a good striker.
Playing for Liverpool, he needs to show that he is an exceptional striker to be playing week in week out. I think he needs to put everything together soon and this may very well be his last season to prove himself at Liverpool.

Does he need to put everything together soon though. Or does he just need to show a good level of improvement.

As for empirical improvement I would say the one area that players tend to improve later is big physical strikers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
The concern I have with him under Slot is his technical ability with this new style.  He's comfortably the least technically capable of our attackers and in a system that values possession that might be an issue.

If he manages to up his conversion rate, won't be an issue.  Interested to see how he gets on with Slotball.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:02:16 am
The concern I have with him under Slot is his technical ability with this new style.  He's comfortably the least technically capable of our attackers and in a system that values possession that might be an issue.

If he manages to up his conversion rate, won't be an issue.  Interested to see how he gets on with Slotball.

I agree but do you think Haaland is technical enough for City's style?  He seems to do very little apart from finish chances
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:13:38 am
I agree but do you think Haaland is technical enough for City's style?  He seems to do very little apart from finish chances

Yeah that's the difference, he's scored bucketloads of goals for City, so his technical limitations are excused.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:02:16 am
The concern I have with him under Slot is his technical ability with this new style.  He's comfortably the least technically capable of our attackers and in a system that values possession that might be an issue.

If he manages to up his conversion rate, won't be an issue.  Interested to see how he gets on with Slotball.

I am hoping that Slot doesn't involve Nunez in the build up play as much as Klopp did. I think it is interesting that Slot sees him as a pure 9 whereas Klopp used him quite often from the left and as the out ball.

For me Nunez should be used more like City use Haaland. He shouldn't really be showing for the ball deeper or out wide but just continually making runs. His movement is next level and we should use him to move the centre halves around rather than trying to use him on the ball to break down low blocks.

Get him running in behind and down the sides of the centre backs. Above all create overloads and get to the bye line and start pulling crosses back for him. For me Nunez has suffered from replacing Firmino for me he was afr too involved. I would like to see him have fewer touches but touches in better areas.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:57:31 am
Does he need to put everything together soon though. Or does he just need to show a good level of improvement.

As for empirical improvement I would say the one area that players tend to improve later is big physical strikers.
He needs to put away the chances created, it is the simplest position to measure in terms of improvement hence the pressure is the highest and the awards are the highest as well. Failing to score is very evident for a forward.
And, I think a modest improvement isn't going to be enough, the pressure on him is going to be high.

Lukaku, Haaland, Lewandowski, Zlatan all are physically huge strikers who were prolific very early on, so I don't think that big strikers develop late.
Only Drogba comes to mind who hit peak later. Again, we are comparing strikers who would be good enough to play for Liverpool.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:23:27 am
I am hoping that Slot doesn't involve Nunez in the build up play as much as Klopp did. I think it is interesting that Slot sees him as a pure 9 whereas Klopp used him quite often from the left and as the out ball.

For me Nunez should be used more like City use Haaland. He shouldn't really be showing for the ball deeper or out wide but just continually making runs. His movement is next level and we should use him to move the centre halves around rather than trying to use him on the ball to break down low blocks.

Get him running in behind and down the sides of the centre backs. Above all create overloads and get to the bye line and start pulling crosses back for him. For me Nunez has suffered from replacing Firmino for me he was afr too involved. I would like to see him have fewer touches but touches in better areas.

He needs to be set up the way Jones was the other night-the type of goal he scores for Uruguay. He also needs to bury the lot.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:06 am
Firstly FSG hunt for younger players because it makes financial sense. There is less risk you tend to pay much lower wages and if it doesn't work out then you have a resale value. They also look for young players because there is still headroom.

Messi is a freak who had a massive physical probably chemically induced advantage. What did you think of the ceiling of players like VVD, Suarez and Henry at 22-23?

For me persevere with Nunez because he has such a ridiculously high ceiling and even if he doesn't reach that ceiling he is still going to be a top striker and we will get a fair chunk of our money back.

haha.  This is the first time I've ever heard someone say that a 5'7" 148 pound man has a physical advantage. 

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:59:00 am
haha.  This is the first time I've ever heard someone say that a 5'7" 148 pound man has a physical advantage.

He was freakishly athletic given that though. So fast across the ground.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:09:03 pm
He was freakishly athletic given that though. So fast across the ground.

You can be athletic and fast while being physically small.  His biggest attribute was his balance and core strength which allowed him to quickly change directions and bounce of defenders.  Of course his incredible ability and intelligence on the field is what really set him apart. 

Anyway, don't want to get the thread off track, just thought the post was funny. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:32:34 pm
You can be athletic and fast while being physically small.  His biggest attribute was his balance and core strength which allowed him to quickly change directions and bounce of defenders.  Of course his incredible ability and intelligence on the field is what really set him apart. 

Anyway, don't want to get the thread off track, just thought the post was funny. 

You don't think growth hormone may have contributed to that ?

For me Messi's elite game intelligence meant before growth hormone he honed his technical ability and created coping mechanisms to deal with being at such a physical disadvantage. Once the growth hormone kicked in he had both extreme technical ability and the added physical ability to use that technique.

It was like having a growth spurt but with none of the disadvantages.

Which brings us to Darwin. For me he still has a lot of physical development to do. As he gets into his peak years his core strength should improve. Some big players have core strength from an early age but others like VVD develop that at a later stage. Nunez had serious injuries that halted his progress so for me there is every chance that he develops later.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I don't get the make or break stuff myself

He's been pretty good in his time here so far and the attributes he has means he will always be a good squad option at the very least

For sure we paid a lot for him but there are so many players knocking about who have been less value for money than Nunez has so far even if he hasn't set the world alight yet
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:52:51 pm
I don't get the make or break stuff myself

He's been pretty good in his time here so far and the attributes he has means he will always be a good squad option at the very least

For sure we paid a lot for him but there are so many players knocking about who have been less value for money than Nunez has so far even if he hasn't set the world alight yet

That is the way I see it.

A decent improvement in his overall game would be enough for me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
If you remove the price tag, most of the stuff said about him begins to sound ridiculous.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:19:40 pm
If you remove the price tag, most of the stuff said about him begins to sound ridiculous.

I think what is missed is that Nunez is in the pretty unique position of competing with 4 other top forwards who in an open market adjusted for football inflation would have cost similar money.

Players who cost huge fees usually get a bit of leeway. Isak is an example his form and fitness was patchy initially but because he was the only striker who had come in for a big fee he kept getting starts. Watkins is another example.

That changes though if you have five forwards who all come in for big fees.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:56:07 am
Big season for Darwizzy.

Needs to show and prove now.


Andy you just outed yourself as that Manc twat off youtube  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
How many " easy goals " did he score last season.

1 was it against Bournemouth where Salah played Szobo in and was basically a tap in?

He'll get at least 5 of those goals the way Slot plays.

Slot doesn't need a false 9 he needs someone in the box to get on the end of chances, Darwin was starting out chances under Klopp.

His role will be simplified to being a box striker less involved in the build up with still offering the counter element with the eletric pace.

He was asked to do something he wasn't under Klopp and still did it to a very good level.



Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Slot wants someone to be in the box to finish the chances, half the time Nunez is on halfway under Klopp was we would bypass midfield.

We'll way less back to front than we did under Klopp.

