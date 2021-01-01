The concern I have with him under Slot is his technical ability with this new style. He's comfortably the least technically capable of our attackers and in a system that values possession that might be an issue.



If he manages to up his conversion rate, won't be an issue. Interested to see how he gets on with Slotball.



I am hoping that Slot doesn't involve Nunez in the build up play as much as Klopp did. I think it is interesting that Slot sees him as a pure 9 whereas Klopp used him quite often from the left and as the out ball.For me Nunez should be used more like City use Haaland. He shouldn't really be showing for the ball deeper or out wide but just continually making runs. His movement is next level and we should use him to move the centre halves around rather than trying to use him on the ball to break down low blocks.Get him running in behind and down the sides of the centre backs. Above all create overloads and get to the bye line and start pulling crosses back for him. For me Nunez has suffered from replacing Firmino for me he was afr too involved. I would like to see him have fewer touches but touches in better areas.