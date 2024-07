Clever response, but I have spent a lot of time in football crowds and they are not all animals wherever they come from, there is always a larger majority willing to protect women and children but throwing petrol on the fire aint gonna help.



yeah really unpleasant to see football fans being talked about like theyre all thugs, and that the correct response to any flare ups is to wade in with fists (or launch things like one of the uruguay players did with a water bottle before Nunez got in there, and like Nunez tried to do with a metal chair before thankfully being interrupted enough to give him some clarity).it's clear as day in all the videos that fans on all sides (and the woman police officer, before a few young men got involved throwing fuel on the fire) were getting themselves between the clashes (and trying to block the projectiles being thrown, and escorting people away from the situation.