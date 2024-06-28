« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1113635 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16480 on: June 28, 2024, 06:11:19 pm »
Sounded bad and it is definitely a bad wording choice by me. i think he made a significant progress compared to his first season with being way more useful overall. One of my favourite players to watch in our time right now and it doesnt change a fact that I hope he will be higher on the PLs striker list next season. With the post earlier Ive meant I dont necessarily think his performances for Uruguay are significantly different than for us.

Messi and Ronaldo of course do miss a lot but they also consistently topped different tables with goals scored so I dont think anybody holds it against them. The same way I wouldnt hold it against Salah as well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16481 on: June 28, 2024, 06:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 28, 2024, 12:12:30 pm
I'm convinced that once he shaves that muzzy off the Liverpool goals will come thick and fast.  :)

Disgraceful post. ;D ;D



What he needs to do is get on the Skol to calm his pre-match nerves.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16482 on: June 28, 2024, 08:14:03 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16483 on: June 29, 2024, 12:09:15 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 28, 2024, 03:26:24 pm
Nunez had no problem scoring for Benfica and has a good scoring record for Uruguay; maybe maybe, Klopp didn't know how to use him properly?




Bielsa is using a 4-2-3-1 like Slot does...maybe that could help? I hope so as I think there is a lot of potential.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16484 on: June 29, 2024, 12:49:59 am »
Quote from: Giono on June 29, 2024, 12:09:15 am
Bielsa is using a 4-2-3-1 like Slot does...maybe that could help? I hope so as I think there is a lot of potential.

Hes clearly more effective on the break as last night showed. I think some of our intricate build-up play confuses the fuck out of him/doesnt know where to run for the pass.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16485 on: June 29, 2024, 10:37:29 am »
In regards to the clip posted from twitter, if anything I think he looked really good. Decent finish, only the single one on one he doesn't finish. Both of the headed attempts are hard an he makes a good effort an his link up play looked sound. Not sure if it was posted for him to look good or bad
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16486 on: June 29, 2024, 05:01:22 pm »
Show me all these other ten goals in 7 international games players please. And he is only just 25, the start of his peak years, and he plays for us. If he didn't we would be baying for the club to sign him. If language is the only problem, make the fuckin' rest of em learn Spanish, with a South American accent. He will be a star next season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16487 on: June 29, 2024, 06:34:53 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on June 28, 2024, 10:10:56 am
Happy for Darwin again but isn't it a typical Darwin's performance? Many chances and still one goal. Wouldn't say he look way different for Uruguay.

https://x.com/LFC_ERYAN/status/1806587511218544706?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3EL6IrGWFoar7MChfi6T6rWTtqIcOb1eFbY8a6BDw7YbSfG8_n8TYY7Hs_aem_OIVlxT46I4Yi8QbX1-9zwQ

You must be very young. You don't remember when another Uruguayan was missing all those chances for us, while being the best No.9 in the World ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16488 on: June 30, 2024, 05:08:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on June 29, 2024, 06:34:53 pm
You must be very young. You don't remember when another Uruguayan was missing all those chances for us, while being the best No.9 in the World ...
And both of them hit the posts so many times.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16489 on: July 1, 2024, 09:56:12 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on June 29, 2024, 10:37:29 am
In regards to the clip posted from twitter, if anything I think he looked really good. Decent finish, only the single one on one he doesn't finish. Both of the headed attempts are hard an he makes a good effort an his link up play looked sound. Not sure if it was posted for him to look good or bad

That clip was a proper MOTM clip, proper boss.  The two headers were miles out, with zero pace on, players near him and a keeper well set - very difficult, had to both generate all the power *and* head it perfectly into the corner for it to be a chance, and he was so close on both.  Linked up brilliantly, pressed, tracked back and won the bal.  The 1 on 1 he "missed" (the save from the keeper) was a "good chance" (xG of 0.24) where his shot was almost perfect (doubled the xG to a xG post shot of 0.49) which the keeper pulled off a world class save to keep out.  The one he scored was 0.13 btw - and the 2 headers were 0.05 and 0.1.  Overall, in the 2 matches he has 2 goals from 1.62 xG.  Which is not bad.  Diaz (to compare him with the other Liverpool player at the tournament) is on 1 (penalty) goal from 1.2 xG - or 0 from 0.4 xG - I know which player I'd rather play for us if it was or the other.
« Reply #16490 on: July 2, 2024, 07:56:41 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on July  1, 2024, 09:56:12 am
That clip was a proper MOTM clip, proper boss.  The two headers were miles out, with zero pace on, players near him and a keeper well set - very difficult, had to both generate all the power *and* head it perfectly into the corner for it to be a chance, and he was so close on both.  Linked up brilliantly, pressed, tracked back and won the bal.  The 1 on 1 he "missed" (the save from the keeper) was a "good chance" (xG of 0.24) where his shot was almost perfect (doubled the xG to a xG post shot of 0.49) which the keeper pulled off a world class save to keep out.  The one he scored was 0.13 btw - and the 2 headers were 0.05 and 0.1.  Overall, in the 2 matches he has 2 goals from 1.62 xG.  Which is not bad.  Diaz (to compare him with the other Liverpool player at the tournament) is on 1 (penalty) goal from 1.2 xG - or 0 from 0.4 xG - I know which player I'd rather play for us if it was or the other.

I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama.  Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.

Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16491 on: July 2, 2024, 08:32:27 am »
Quote from: latortuga on July  2, 2024, 07:56:41 am
I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama.  Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.

Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament.
Panama are above Slovakia in FIFA rankings. 😁
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16492 on: July 2, 2024, 09:19:21 am »
Quote from: latortuga on July  2, 2024, 07:56:41 am
I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama.  Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.

Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament.

It doesn't, but it isn't relevant aside from the keeper (which will have a small impact on xG vs actual goals scored). If you had 100 xG against a league 2 side and 100xG against a prem side, but give both teams the same keeper, the amount you'd expect to score on average would be identical.

The xG is being used to show that the arguments that it was a poor finishing performance are absurdly foolish, rather than anything else. You'd expect generally to rack up higher xG against poor teams of course, but England are giving us a crash course in how not to.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16493 on: July 2, 2024, 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: latortuga on July  2, 2024, 07:56:41 am
I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama.  Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.

Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament. 

How about his goals against Argentina, Brazil and Colombia then?

Goals that have led to him being the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifying.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16494 on: July 2, 2024, 10:06:41 am »
You know when players don't miss chances?


On a computer game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16495 on: July 2, 2024, 12:03:02 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on July  2, 2024, 07:56:41 am
I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama.  Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.

Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament.

Correct me if I'm wrong but Darwin equaled 90-100 year old record for his national team.

Scored in 7 straight games, which the last Uruguayan to do that was in 1928 ?

Suarez couldn't do it nor could Cavani or Forlan.

He scored 10 goals in 7 games with also 3 assists prior to USA.

He was on the scoresheet against Brazil, their first win over them in 20 years.

Anything else you want me to debunk for you?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16496 on: July 2, 2024, 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July  2, 2024, 10:06:41 am
You know when players don't miss chances?


On a computer game.

Trust me mate, even on pro clubs I'm at 33% conversion rate and that's a fucken video game  ;D ::)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16497 on: July 2, 2024, 12:06:40 pm »
Next round is either Darwin v Goatlisson or Darwin v Diaz so someone will be going on holiday this weekend.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16498 on: July 2, 2024, 06:06:39 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on July  2, 2024, 07:56:41 am
I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama.  Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.

Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament.

Bolivia are good at home (or at least, "harder to play against" due to their altitude), and fairly poor away (/not at altitude).  Panama are better than Slovakia, who England *REALLY* struggled to beat. 

My point re: his xG vs Diaz - is they are directly comparable (measuring both xG/90 abd Actual vs xG) as they are in the same competition.  Diaz has played Paraguay and Costa Rica - 2 teams who are not as good as Panama, but better than Bolivia - which is why I compared them. 

From an xG/90, what it shows is two-fold:
1)  That Diaz does not, for Colombia, get into many "shots at goals" positions - against Paraguay he got into 2 such positions (or at least he had 2 shots - he might have air kicked, or been tackled, etc before taking a shot), both with an xG of 0.15 - and fired off target on both.  Against Costa Rica, other than the penalty, he again only got into 2 goal scoring positions - one with an xG of 0.19 (which was blocked) and the other of 0.05  (went wide).  When you compare with the other players in his team, it is clear that he is underperforming on that metric - obviously this could be the teams tactics, for him to *not* come inside, and look to shoot, but instead, play as a pure old fashioned winger, hugging the touchline and putting crosses in.  But it does mean, that his assists and chance creation are more key - and this was the argument I made this season about him - that he was underperforming on that metric; the good news is he has been *MUCH* better for Colombia in these two games than for us (but here, you could definitely argue, unlike xG, that the quality of the opposition is more a metric)

2)  Compare that to Nunez, who has been playing more centrally for Uruguay, and he has been able to get into positions 12 times to get decent shots off.  This could be that the quality of the passing into him has been better, or it could be that his movement has been better and has won him chances.  Based of this season, I know which one I'd be gambling on.  But it does show that, of the 2, he should be starting centrally way more than anyone else not called Jota at Liverpool.

The reason I also mentioned xG vs Goals is that, whilst only a small sample, it hopefully will show that his finishing gets *better* with confidence, and that this seasons underperformance vs xG is more of an anomaly.  And here we can be more precise, and analyse what performance are off target vs on, and then of those that are on, is his xGPS higher or lower than xG (as this will show whether, when he hits the target, he makes it easier/harder for the goalie to save). 

Here, for the 2 games so far, of his 12 shots:   5 have been on target, 1 has hit the woodwork, 3 have been blocked (so likely on target if defender doesn't block) and only 4 have been off.  And of the 5 that were on target, they came with a cumulative xG of 0.84, BUT (and this is hugely encouraging) and xG Post Shot of 1.7 - meaning that, at least in this tournament, when he has been hitting the target, he has actually been hitting the right areas (so more likely to score).  I have added up the same stats for Nunez up until the February international break (as up until that point he *HAD* shown a large increase in his output and performances, and then collapsed after).

Total Minutes1465
Total Goals9
Mins/Goal162.8
Mins/XG126.7
Underperformance-0.222
% of shots on target0.46
% xG on target0.6
XgPS over xG1
Keepers perf0.353

This shows that at that point, he had only been hitting 56% of this shots on target, and those comprised of 60% of his xG.  But of those that he did hit on target, he improved the expexted outcome by 100% (i.e. if it was an xG of 0.1, his shot 20% of the time would have been scored).  In fact, using this, we can see the keepers he came up against in that run generally played like superman - across just that period of matches, against almost 14 expected goals on target, they between them saved FIVE - or an overperformance of 35.3%.  so, they key is having keepers make less worldies against him, and having him the target more often.  And that comes with composure, and confidence.







Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16499 on: July 3, 2024, 02:45:51 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on July  2, 2024, 06:06:39 pm
Bolivia are good at home (or at least, "harder to play against" due to their altitude), and fairly poor away (/not at altitude).  Panama are better than Slovakia, who England *REALLY* struggled to beat. 

snip

Ok, but respectfully I'm not that interested in what Diaz is doing in this tournament relative to Darwin.  I wasn't replying to you with regard to that comparison, I was merely arguing that playing against Bolivia and Panama at a level above or below his level for us IMO tells us nothing. 

I love Darwin and I've been watching all of his games so far, but I see the same player for Uruguay as I see for us, regardless of what xG may or may not say.  He is as mercurial and frustrating as he has been for us.  I don't judge him higher or lower based I'm what he's shown me so far at the Copa.
« Reply #16500 on: July 3, 2024, 03:05:34 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on July  2, 2024, 09:19:21 am
It doesn't, but it isn't relevant aside from the keeper (which will have a small impact on xG vs actual goals scored). If you had 100 xG against a league 2 side and 100xG against a prem side, but give both teams the same keeper, the amount you'd expect to score on average would be identical.

The xG is being used to show that the arguments that it was a poor finishing performance are absurdly foolish, rather than anything else. You'd expect generally to rack up higher xG against poor teams of course, but England are giving us a crash course in how not to.

So if you shoot from say the penalty spot and there is no defender closing you down in scenario 1, a defender 1 yard away in scenario 2 and a defender 3 yards away in scenario 3 closing you down, your accuracy in 100 attempts will be the same?

There's just no way that is true and anyone who has played sport will have an understanding of what feeling under pressure does to your game and then the additional element of perceived pressure, where the constancy/intensity of said pressure makes you rush your shot.

Therefore, I think it's fair to say that it is relevant and is one of the flaws of xG, particularly when you factor in how defensive intensity and closing down speed might vary depending on the strength of the opponent and the time in the game (fatigue etc) and the imbalance in possession.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16501 on: July 3, 2024, 05:19:41 am »
What are we arguing about now  :butt
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16502 on: July 3, 2024, 05:22:40 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on July  3, 2024, 05:19:41 am
What are we arguing about now  :butt
The origin of the red color in Uruguay's flag... ::)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16503 on: July 3, 2024, 05:53:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on July  3, 2024, 05:22:40 am
The origin of the red color in Uruguay's flag... ::)

I thought it was more burgundy  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16504 on: July 3, 2024, 07:32:54 am »
Quote from: latortuga on July  3, 2024, 03:05:34 am
So if you shoot from say the penalty spot and there is no defender closing you down in scenario 1, a defender 1 yard away in scenario 2 and a defender 3 yards away in scenario 3 closing you down, your accuracy in 100 attempts will be the same?

There's just no way that is true and anyone who has played sport will have an understanding of what feeling under pressure does to your game and then the additional element of perceived pressure, where the constancy/intensity of said pressure makes you rush your shot.

Therefore, I think it's fair to say that it is relevant and is one of the flaws of xG, particularly when you factor in how defensive intensity and closing down speed might vary depending on the strength of the opponent and the time in the game (fatigue etc) and the imbalance in possession.

No - they won't but the xG for those shots won't be the same either mate. Nearly all models do take into account situational factors such as the location of defenders.

The latter part of the last paragraph sounds like something which may or may or not be a refinement of the models, but even if it is a measurable set of factors they are hardly going to be material.
« Reply #16505 on: July 3, 2024, 12:34:10 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on June 29, 2024, 12:49:59 am
Hes clearly more effective on the break as last night showed. I think some of our intricate build-up play confuses the fuck out of him/doesnt know where to run for the pass.

That's complete counter to what you saw last year though. He was getting tons of chances last season, just didn't take them.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16506 on: July 3, 2024, 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on July  3, 2024, 05:53:39 am
I thought it was more burgundy  ;D
you effing data nerds!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16507 on: July 3, 2024, 01:32:56 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16508 on: July 5, 2024, 09:24:01 pm »
Watched most of the games at these Euros and seen pretty much everyone miss chances like Nunez. Wonder if their forums crash under the weight of people whinging too?

I can hear Jack saying 'finishing is variance' from here.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16509 on: July 5, 2024, 11:10:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July  5, 2024, 09:24:01 pm
Watched most of the games at these Euros and seen pretty much everyone miss chances like Nunez. Wonder if their forums crash under the weight of people whinging too?

I can hear Jack saying 'finishing is variance' from here.

Yep everyone complaining about our strikers and Gakpo could end up as top scorer at Euro 24 and Nunez could end up as the top scorer at the COPA.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16510 on: Today at 04:23:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on July  5, 2024, 11:10:23 pm
Yep everyone complaining about our strikers and Gakpo could end up as top scorer at Euro 24 and Nunez could end up as the top scorer at the COPA.
Would be funny of we end up playing Gakpo on the left and Nunez in the center...
