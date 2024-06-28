I think you should be careful drawing too many conclusions from performances against opponents Bolivia and Panama. Championship level teams at best - Bolivia possibly lower.



Correct me if I'm wrong but xG does not factor in 'strength of opposition', so it's hard to draw too many conclusions at this stage of the tournament.



Total Minutes 1465 Total Goals 9 Mins/Goal 162.8 Mins/XG 126.7 Underperformance -0.222 % of shots on target 0.46 % xG on target 0.6 XgPS over xG 1 Keepers perf 0.353

Bolivia are good at home (or at least, "harder to play against" due to their altitude), and fairly poor away (/not at altitude). Panama are better than Slovakia, who England *REALLY* struggled to beat.My point re: his xG vs Diaz - is they are directly comparable (measuring both xG/90 abd Actual vs xG) as they are in the same competition. Diaz has played Paraguay and Costa Rica - 2 teams who are not as good as Panama, but better than Bolivia - which is why I compared them.From an xG/90, what it shows is two-fold:1) That Diaz does not, for Colombia, get into many "shots at goals" positions - against Paraguay he got into 2 such positions (or at least he had 2 shots - he might have air kicked, or been tackled, etc before taking a shot), both with an xG of 0.15 - and fired off target on both. Against Costa Rica, other than the penalty, he again only got into 2 goal scoring positions - one with an xG of 0.19 (which was blocked) and the other of 0.05 (went wide). When you compare with the other players in his team, it is clear that he is underperforming on that metric - obviously this could be the teams tactics, for him to *not* come inside, and look to shoot, but instead, play as a pure old fashioned winger, hugging the touchline and putting crosses in. But it does mean, that his assists and chance creation are more key - and this was the argument I made this season about him - that he was underperforming on that metric; the good news is he has been *MUCH* better for Colombia in these two games than for us (but here, you could definitely argue, unlike xG, that the quality of the opposition is more a metric)2) Compare that to Nunez, who has been playing more centrally for Uruguay, and he has been able to get into positions 12 times to get decent shots off. This could be that the quality of the passing into him has been better, or it could be that his movement has been better and has won him chances. Based of this season, I know which one I'd be gambling on. But it does show that, of the 2, he should be starting centrally way more than anyone else not called Jota at Liverpool.The reason I also mentioned xG vs Goals is that, whilst only a small sample, it hopefully will show that his finishing gets *better* with confidence, and that this seasons underperformance vs xG is more of an anomaly. And here we can be more precise, and analyse what performance are off target vs on, and then of those that are on, is his xGPS higher or lower than xG (as this will show whether, when he hits the target, he makes it easier/harder for the goalie to save).Here, for the 2 games so far, of his 12 shots: 5 have been on target, 1 has hit the woodwork, 3 have been blocked (so likely on target if defender doesn't block) and only 4 have been off. And of the 5 that were on target, they came with a cumulative xG of 0.84, BUT (and this is hugely encouraging) and xG Post Shot of 1.7 - meaning that, at least in this tournament, when he has been hitting the target, he has actually been hitting the right areas (so more likely to score). I have added up the same stats for Nunez up until the February international break (as up until that point he *HAD* shown a large increase in his output and performances, and then collapsed after).This shows that at that point, he had only been hitting 56% of this shots on target, and those comprised of 60% of his xG. But of those that he did hit on target, he improved the expexted outcome by 100% (i.e. if it was an xG of 0.1, his shot 20% of the time would have been scored). In fact, using this, we can see the keepers he came up against in that run generally played like superman - across just that period of matches, against almost 14 expected goals on target, they between them saved FIVE - or an overperformance of 35.3%. so, they key is having keepers make less worldies against him, and having him the target more often. And that comes with composure, and confidence.