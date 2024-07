In regards to the clip posted from twitter, if anything I think he looked really good. Decent finish, only the single one on one he doesn't finish. Both of the headed attempts are hard an he makes a good effort an his link up play looked sound. Not sure if it was posted for him to look good or bad



That clip was a proper MOTM clip, proper boss. The two headers were miles out, with zero pace on, players near him and a keeper well set - very difficult, had to both generate all the power *and* head it perfectly into the corner for it to be a chance, and he was so close on both. Linked up brilliantly, pressed, tracked back and won the bal. The 1 on 1 he "missed" (the save from the keeper) was a "good chance" (xG of 0.24) where his shot was almost perfect (doubled the xG to a xG post shot of 0.49) which the keeper pulled off a world class save to keep out. The one he scored was 0.13 btw - and the 2 headers were 0.05 and 0.1. Overall, in the 2 matches he has 2 goals from 1.62 xG. Which is not bad. Diaz (to compare him with the other Liverpool player at the tournament) is on 1 (penalty) goal from 1.2 xG - or 0 from 0.4 xG - I know which player I'd rather play for us if it was or the other.