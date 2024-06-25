« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

SerbianScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 11:51:33 am
The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.

For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.
Hop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 11:55:17 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on June 25, 2024, 11:01:14 am
I didnt complain about it.

If it wasn't you'd get Trent getting to the byline to whip crosses in and you'd probably play Diaz on the right instead of the left.

You'd also get other players taking pens instead of Salah but that's not directly in the point I am trying to make.

Doesn't mean that the team isn't set up for Salah?

Nunez has electric pace which Salah hasn't got anymore, you can play long balls in behind and he'll create chances because of his power and pace.

I'd also argue the midfielders don't play to Nunez's strenghts either.

I also think the " big chance created " stat is a bit misleading as it equates to a XG of .28 or higher I believe.

Factoring that in Salahs XG was higher than Nunez's but Salah did play 500 ish more minutes in all fairness.

I think though for all this talk about how the team wasn't set up for him the point is we still created lots of chances for him, and they were good chances too.

He needs to improve his finishing - for me it's as simple as that.

He's had two seasons of pretty good production but I think we can all agree that he could have done better. I think my stance now is that I'd be happy to see him get another season and hopefully improve, but at the same time I wouldn't be devastated if he was sold.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 12:00:00 pm
Quote from: Hop on June 25, 2024, 11:55:17 am
I think though for all this talk about how the team wasn't set up for him the point is we still created lots of chances for him, and they were good chances too.

He needs to improve his finishing - for me it's as simple as that.

He's had two seasons of pretty good production but I think we can all agree that he could have done better. I think my stance now is that I'd be happy to see him get another season and hopefully improve, but at the same time I wouldn't be devastated if he was sold.

I agree with you just my point was that the team is set up for Salah as he is our best player, just like Darwin for Uruguay.



Quote from: SerbianScouser on June 25, 2024, 11:51:33 am
The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.

For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.


They have shifted less to counter attacking team as in teams of long balls anyway, but he def would get more space in behind than at Liverpool.

Also another point, he will most likely get 90 minutes playing for them everytime.

We rotate our attackers and more than likely the 9 who starts gets subbed off at 65 minute under Klopp - Only Salah mostly got 90 minutes and Diaz at times.

Whether that continues to happen under Slot is unknown.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 12:19:07 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on June 25, 2024, 11:51:33 am
The set-up he thrives in the most is pure counter-attacking football which is never gonna happen here - it's one of the issues regarding Darwin going forward.

For the most part his best football was in quick transitional game where he can use his pace to attack in behind. To this day the way Benfica used him that night at Anfield - on the left, on the last shoulder - could be argued to be the best template to get the best out of him.

I think you are underplaying his abilities a tad there though. Nunez also has elite movement and has both the ability to get across his man at the front post or hang back and beat his man in the air at the far post. I think we should be using Nunez in a similar way to the way City use Haaland. Use the threat of his pace to bring the two centre halves together and then exploit the space that creates. We don't do that we bring the two centre backs together and then still look to give him the ball.

Nunez shouldn't be involved in the build up as much but should just be making constant runs and dragging defenders around. A huge issue though is that Diaz and Salah have lost a yard of pace and so far too often he is the one who ends up dropping deep and wide against a low block and looking to run at people. Imagine asking Haaland to do that.

For me Nunez would have thrived in our title winning side with Mane and Salah having their full backs on toast and Trent and Robbo playing really high and getting crosses in from the byline.
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 12:28:40 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 25, 2024, 11:36:35 am
Firstly if you look at assists between the two they have a combined total of 12 assists. Darwin has provided 10 for Salah and Salah has provided two for Darwin. Secondly, if the team isn't setup for Salah why was he on penalties when Darwin and Macca are quite clearly better than him.

The big one though is if the team isn't set up to play for Salah then why is he given almost zero defensive responsibility and generally allowed not to track back?

Regarding Salah playing too wide. For me that is his best position he is a player who wants to start wide and make out to in runs either with the ball or as the 3rd man. The way he shapes his shots he wants to be running onto the ball from the wide right so he can look to bend the ball into the far post. The issue though now is that he has lost a yard of pace so defenders can show him on to the outside and no longer getting burned for pace. Now he tends to look for an early pass with the outside of his foot instead of taking the full back on.

In an ideal setup for Darwin you have wide players with real pace who can cut in but also take their man on and look to go around the outside and look for pullbacks. He would be on penalties and we would stop looking for the early through ball all the time.


In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.

The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.


mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 12:41:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 12:28:40 pm

In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.

The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.

But bringing Trent into midfield took away from him getting there too, and with Robbo being injured and then when he came back he seemed to over lap a lot less then previously.

But at the same time the system did need a Nunez type 9 to make it work which it did for the majority of the season.

I just dont think its outlandish to say Liverpool is set up around Salah compared to Nunez at international level being Uruguays.

Im not saying it hinders him the way we play or anything but at the same time I think Diaz on the right would work better for Darwin as I would like Mo central in behind him and Nunez can do his running out possession which he does a bit of already.

Will have to see what Slot does its all in the air.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 12:53:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 12:28:40 pm

In regards to your first stat is rather go on chances each have made for each other, an assist relies on the other party to finish the chance, Salah has created countless chances for Nunez which hasnt been put away in fact Im willing to bet more chances than Nunez has created for Salah.

The problem is the best wide players of the last 10-15 years havent been traditional wingers who go to
the byline and cross the ball, theyve been wide forwards who make runs in behind the defence, score goals, and play slide rule passes. Mane, Salah, Sane(particularly at Bayern), Sterling, Ribery, Robben, you rarely get top class wide players of the ilk you describe anymore.




Since Nunez arrived though Salah's xA is slightly lower than his actual assists. So there isn't much evidence that Salah should have another 10+ assists.

The issue though is that if a wide player can't go around the outside then you see the defender adjust their position to stop the player coming inside. All the players you mention in their pomp had the ability to go on the outside. A perfect example would be Nunez's first game at Fulham. Salah went on the outside and crossed with his right foot and Nunez scored.

We don't do that anymore.
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 01:44:13 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 25, 2024, 12:53:45 pm
Since Nunez arrived though Salah's xA is slightly lower than his actual assists. So there isn't much evidence that Salah should have another 10+ assists.

The issue though is that if a wide player can't go around the outside then you see the defender adjust their position to stop the player coming inside. All the players you mention in their pomp had the ability to go on the outside. A perfect example would be Nunez's first game at Fulham. Salah went on the outside and crossed with his right foot and Nunez scored.

We don't do that anymore.

Im saying can you point to how many chances both have created for each other and other players rather than point to assists.

All of them can go outside but most of them prefer to cut inside, Robben, Salah, Ribery etc. Theres other ways to create chances for attackers other than low crosses from the byline, I think for City for example players in other positions were tasked with doing that.

Personally I would like an attacker like you described but where do you find them thee days? City try get one in Doku and he is still raw to the point he does get to the byline but most of his crosses dont go past the first defender.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 25, 2024, 01:48:23 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 25, 2024, 01:44:13 pm
Im saying can you point to how many chances both have created for each other and other players rather than point to assists.

All of them can go outside but most of them prefer to cut inside, Robben, Salah, Ribery etc. Theres other ways to create chances for attackers other than low crosses from the byline, I think for City for example players in other positions were tasked with doing that.

Personally I would like an attacker like you described but where do you find them thee days? City try get one in Doku and he is still raw to the point he does get to the byline but most of his crosses dont go past the first defender.

I think Luis Diaz could be that player playing from the right, instead of beating his man and cutting back he can just hopefully beat his man and then put a ball in from the right not having to cut back on his dominate foot as he would rather play an outside the foot cross then a left footed one.


Look at the goal Nunez vs scored Arsenal the season prior away that Diaz set up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJOUzUBp_9M
spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:16:24 am
Scored another yesterday. That's 2 in 2 and (I think) 10 in his last 8 for his country.
MD1990

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 07:51:54 am
hopefully our fans get off his case.

he is a superb talent a few years off his peak.

he is a sensitive guy need all the fans behind him. I didnt like our fans venting frustation with him at the end of last year felt like the vibe with fans at anfield changed a bit
Zlen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:02:29 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:51:54 am
hopefully our fans get off his case.

he is a superb talent a few years off his peak.

he is a sensitive guy need all the fans behind him. I didnt like our fans venting frustation with him at the end of last year felt like the vibe with fans at anfield changed a bit


I mean, who is on his case? And what do his performances for Uruguay have to do with it? He was rightly criticized end of the season, because he was nowhere for us when we really, desperately needed goals. Wasn't the only one, but he did also disappear. Once he is back and playing for Liverpool, we'll see where he is. And that's all he'll be judged on - playing for Liverpool. So let him enjoy his tournament, get some rest and perhaps Slot can figure out a way to help him. But I don't think it's controversial at all to think it's his 'do or die' season for Liverpool. Because it is. Not because fans will moan - but because Edwards will flip him faster than a hot pancake if we don't get the required level of reliability from him.
spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:36:39 am
The YouTube comments are hilarious. He has 2 in 2 and the comments are about the missed chances as if there are 100% clinical strikers out there.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:37:00 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:02:29 am
I mean, who is on his case? And what do his performances for Uruguay have to do with it? He was rightly criticized end of the season, because he was nowhere for us when we really, desperately needed goals. Wasn't the only one, but he did also disappear. Once he is back and playing for Liverpool, we'll see where he is. And that's all he'll be judged on - playing for Liverpool. So let him enjoy his tournament, get some rest and perhaps Slot can figure out a way to help him. But I don't think it's controversial at all to think it's his 'do or die' season for Liverpool. Because it is. Not because fans will moan - but because Edwards will flip him faster than a hot pancake if we don't get the required level of reliability from him.

Firstly Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool FC he works for FSG. Hughes will be the one deciding on Nunez not Edwards. Secondly probably the reason for him not helping us to score goals was because Klopp ended up going with Gakpo at the end of the season. You seem genuinely upset that Nunez is on a great run of form and scoring game in game out for Uruguay.
KevLFC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:41:35 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:51:54 am
hopefully our fans get off his case.

he is a superb talent a few years off his peak.

he is a sensitive guy need all the fans behind him. I didnt like our fans venting frustation with him at the end of last year felt like the vibe with fans at anfield changed a bit


We know he can score goals but he misses too many easy chances. Take the Derby for example or the Atalanta game, you could argue he needs 10 chances to score 1. We can't keep bringing up the Newcastle game or Uruguay all the time. Hey even Baros finished top scorer at the Euros and a half decent scoring record but we got rid as was not consistent enough.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:44:18 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:41:35 am
We know he can score goals but he misses too many easy chances. Take the Derby for example or the Atalanta game, you could argue he needs 10 chances to score 1. We can't keep bringing up the Newcastle game or Uruguay all the time. Hey even Baros finished top scorer at the Euros and a half decent scoring record but we got rid as was not consistent enough.

That is the 7th consecutive game he has scored in for Uruguay. He has scored 10 goals in those 7 games. More consistent you say?
stjohns

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:57:46 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:44:18 am
That is the 7th consecutive game he has scored in for Uruguay. He has scored 10 goals in those 7 games. More consistent you say?

Nice finish. Kit is a stunner, too.
DangerScouse

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 08:58:16 am
Bennett

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:06:05 am
Feel like Darwin is going to make or break Slot's time here.
dutchkop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:06:35 am
Hopefully he can up His scoring tempo this season. Plus gets the service he needs.


Runs of 10 goals every 7 games -long may that continue in a red shirt
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:20:30 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:06:05 am
Feel like Darwin is going to make or break Slot's time here.

Not sure, its pretty likely Slot gets more seasons in charge after this, but in the case of Nunez it feels like its a make or break season for him as is it likely people are wanting a fourth season from him if the next one is like his first 2?
Zlen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:28:15 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:37:00 am
Firstly Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool FC he works for FSG. Hughes will be the one deciding on Nunez not Edwards. Secondly probably the reason for him not helping us to score goals was because Klopp ended up going with Gakpo at the end of the season. You seem genuinely upset that Nunez is on a great run of form and scoring game in game out for Uruguay.

And Klopp went with Gakpo becauseeeeeee...

The only thing I'm genuinely (but mildly) upset over is that international games are being used a bargaining chip of any meaning in this debate. They aren't. For what we're interested in they mean very little. Said this ten times before, he could score dozens of goals - go back to Liverpool, miss a sitter and shatter all the confidence gained in a second. That's how humans work. Problem of him finding another gear for Liverpool won't be resolved with international games. In fact I think they won't move the needle at all. He'll have to build his confidence here one game at a time. In the same way you shouldn't buy players based on international tournament, it would be wise not to predict his upcoming season based on it. It's a completely different beast playing for Liverpool.
MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:28:58 am
Can't stop scoring for Uruguay.
MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:32:07 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:15 am
And Klopp went with Gakpo becauseeeeeee...

The only thing I'm genuinely (but mildly) upset over is that international games are being used a bargaining chip of any meaning in this debate. They aren't. For what we're interested in they mean very little. Said this ten times before, he could score dozens of goals - go back to Liverpool, miss a sitter and shatter all the confidence gained in a second. That's how humans work. Problem of him finding another gear for Liverpool won't be resolved with international games. In fact I think they won't move the needle at all. He'll have to build his confidence here one game at a time. In the same way you shouldn't buy players based on international tournament, it would be wise not to predict his upcoming season based on it. It's a completely different beast playing for Liverpool.
International football is slower than the Premier League so it's not exactly a like for like.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 09:32:07 am
Confidence. Give the man confidence and a stable side and you'll see the best of him.

He missed plenty last year before the team started struggling, but he also scored a lot more as well as assisted. Then we went through a bad period of form where his misses were suddenly exposed. The fact that others missed as well does not seem to have mattered so much. No idea why as everyone was equally culpable in the run in, but the level of scrutiny was way, way higher because of our position in the league and progress in the cups.

For me as well, I am convinced that the outside influence of the non-Liverpool brigade contaminating the views on Nunez. The ones that call him a "Shit Andy Carroll" permeating into the support base. That is, of course, not the case for everyone who thinks Darwin's not up to it, but I hear a lot of Liverpool fans I know well who have quoted media pieces when saying he's not good enough for us.

I think the kid is class and what's more, will get better, but to do so, will require a much more settled side around him and others to pitch in with goals. Others struggling with form and the changes to the side that happened are not conducive to regular scoring. Yes, he needs to adapt but he also needs consistency around him to flourish. You can't blame him for everything that went on last year, but scapegoating got more and more prevalent as the season went on. Should he have scored more? Absolutely. Did we lose games solely because HE didn't score? Absolutely not.

Let's see what Slot does to help and how things settle down around him. Never wanted a player to shut the naysayers down more than I have this lad, but the sad fact is that he is one of those players that some will only ever remember the shite. The achievement of Newcastle away last year will never be brought up.

Fuck 'em all Darwin lad - I can't wait to see you shove it up the whingeing brigades arses.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:01:57 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:15 am
And Klopp went with Gakpo becauseeeeeee...

For me Klopp went with Gakpo because he wanted more control. I think Klopp knew the legs had gone in midfield and wanted someone who could hold the ball up and drop into midfield and add an extra body. Atalanta was probably the clearest example when they just ran straight over our midfield.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:15 am

The only thing I'm genuinely (but mildly) upset over is that international games are being used a bargaining chip of any meaning in this debate. They aren't. For what we're interested in they mean very little. Said this ten times before, he could score dozens of goals - go back to Liverpool, miss a sitter and shatter all the confidence gained in a second. That's how humans work. Problem of him finding another gear for Liverpool won't be resolved with international games. In fact I think they won't move the needle at all. He'll have to build his confidence here one game at a time. In the same way you shouldn't buy players based on international tournament, it would be wise not to predict his upcoming season based on it. It's a completely different beast playing for Liverpool.

It isn't just a player having a hot streak at a tournament though. Nunez has been like this since Bielsa took over Uruguay. He is the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifying and scored a hat trick against Mexico in the warm-up game. He has scored 10 in his last 7 games and is bizarrely still being criticised for missing chances.

To say that International games mean very little is a bit strange. I am sure Slot will be watching the Uruguay games delighted Nunez is scoring for fun. He will also for me be looking at how he can get Nunez to replicate that kind of form in a red shirt. I am sure the performances of the likes of Nunez and Gakpo will push them up the pecking order.
crewlove

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:10:56 am
Happy for Darwin again but isn't it a typical Darwin's performance? Many chances and still one goal. Wouldn't say he look way different for Uruguay.

https://x.com/LFC_ERYAN/status/1806587511218544706?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3EL6IrGWFoar7MChfi6T6rWTtqIcOb1eFbY8a6BDw7YbSfG8_n8TYY7Hs_aem_OIVlxT46I4Yi8QbX1-9zwQ
Oldmanmick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:34:58 am
If Darwin was English you can guarantee Southgate would soon put a stop to all this silly stuff scoring goals nonsense.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:50:26 am
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:10:56 am
Happy for Darwin again but isn't it a typical Darwin's performance? Many chances and still one goal. Wouldn't say he look way different for Uruguay.

https://x.com/LFC_ERYAN/status/1806587511218544706?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3EL6IrGWFoar7MChfi6T6rWTtqIcOb1eFbY8a6BDw7YbSfG8_n8TYY7Hs_aem_OIVlxT46I4Yi8QbX1-9zwQ

This is where it gets really silly.

Nunez scores 1 goal against an xG of 0.70. So comfortably exceeding his xG and yet people want to talk about the chances he doesn't score from. It's nuts.

I would say that was a typical Darwin performance though. He ran their defence ragged, worked his nuts off and was the most dangerous player on the pitch by a mile. He didn't score from every chance though.

I watch that video and I think is there a more exciting player in World football at the moment?
JasonF

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:57:51 am
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:10:56 am
Happy for Darwin again but isn't it a typical Darwin's performance? Many chances and still one goal. Wouldn't say he look way different for Uruguay.

https://x.com/LFC_ERYAN/status/1806587511218544706?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3EL6IrGWFoar7MChfi6T6rWTtqIcOb1eFbY8a6BDw7YbSfG8_n8TYY7Hs_aem_OIVlxT46I4Yi8QbX1-9zwQ

Looks a really good showing to me. He's a menace, involved in everything and still managed to get 5 shots off, hitting the target twice, the woodwork once and scoring once (outperforming an XG of 0.76 btw)

Not aimed at you but always worth repeating for the "but he missed a couple" people, strikers miss chances. Even Messi and Ronaldo take upwards of 5 and 6 shots respectively to score over their careers. It's when they aren't getting chances you should worry.
Son of Spion

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:12:30 pm
I'm convinced that once he shaves that muzzy off the Liverpool goals will come thick and fast.  :)
SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:14:34 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:06:05 am
Feel like Darwin is going to make or break Slot's time here.
or, some fans' reactions to how Nunez performs will do it.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:26:54 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:10:56 am
Happy for Darwin again but isn't it a typical Darwin's performance? Many chances and still one goal. Wouldn't say he look way different for Uruguay.

https://x.com/LFC_ERYAN/status/1806587511218544706?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3EL6IrGWFoar7MChfi6T6rWTtqIcOb1eFbY8a6BDw7YbSfG8_n8TYY7Hs_aem_OIVlxT46I4Yi8QbX1-9zwQ

This is the main reason why we should sell him, can't even appreciate when he performs  :butt
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:30:45 pm
Did people see Mbappe the other night? Missed a hamdful of great chances
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:34:50 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:30:45 pm
Did people see Mbappe the other night? Missed a hamdful of great chances

Even the elite don't score every shot, are you sure mate? :o
SamLad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:03:35 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:26:54 pm
This is the main reason why we should sell him, can't even appreciate when he performs  :butt
That's true for many of our players at this point.  Ppl happier when someone underperforms because (in their dreams) it validates their opinion.

Like anyone gives a shite about what their opinion is.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:26:24 pm
Nunez had no problem scoring for Benfica and has a good scoring record for Uruguay; maybe maybe, Klopp didn't know how to use him properly?









afc tukrish

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 04:02:28 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:26:24 pm
Nunez had no problem scoring for Benfica and has a good scoring record for Uruguay; maybe maybe, Klopp didn't know how to use him properly?





Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16478 on: Today at 05:25:19 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:10:56 am
Happy for Darwin again but isn't it a typical Darwin's performance? Many chances and still one goal. Wouldn't say he look way different for Uruguay.

https://x.com/LFC_ERYAN/status/1806587511218544706?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3EL6IrGWFoar7MChfi6T6rWTtqIcOb1eFbY8a6BDw7YbSfG8_n8TYY7Hs_aem_OIVlxT46I4Yi8QbX1-9zwQ

Posts like these litter the thread but no one is on his case.
