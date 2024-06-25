Confidence. Give the man confidence and a stable side and you'll see the best of him.



He missed plenty last year before the team started struggling, but he also scored a lot more as well as assisted. Then we went through a bad period of form where his misses were suddenly exposed. The fact that others missed as well does not seem to have mattered so much. No idea why as everyone was equally culpable in the run in, but the level of scrutiny was way, way higher because of our position in the league and progress in the cups.



For me as well, I am convinced that the outside influence of the non-Liverpool brigade contaminating the views on Nunez. The ones that call him a "Shit Andy Carroll" permeating into the support base. That is, of course, not the case for everyone who thinks Darwin's not up to it, but I hear a lot of Liverpool fans I know well who have quoted media pieces when saying he's not good enough for us.



I think the kid is class and what's more, will get better, but to do so, will require a much more settled side around him and others to pitch in with goals. Others struggling with form and the changes to the side that happened are not conducive to regular scoring. Yes, he needs to adapt but he also needs consistency around him to flourish. You can't blame him for everything that went on last year, but scapegoating got more and more prevalent as the season went on. Should he have scored more? Absolutely. Did we lose games solely because HE didn't score? Absolutely not.



Let's see what Slot does to help and how things settle down around him. Never wanted a player to shut the naysayers down more than I have this lad, but the sad fact is that he is one of those players that some will only ever remember the shite. The achievement of Newcastle away last year will never be brought up.



Fuck 'em all Darwin lad - I can't wait to see you shove it up the whingeing brigades arses.