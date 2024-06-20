More of Ballon D'Or and a treble winning Michael Owen's terrible finishing.

All jammy pace goals, through balls and shite keepers of course.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&t=50s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&t=50s</a>



Not doing this to disparage Nunez of course, i think he's a good player.

Simply responding to one of the wild, almost evertonesque takes earlier.



He was such a cool finisher. Placement over power. He said himself he felt a calmness infront of goal. That mentality is innate. Someone like Heskey was the opposite when he got to the danger zone hence he'd inarviably welly it.His Balon D'Or was extraordinary when you consider that he was past his prime (by his own admission, not that he needed to say what was obvious). He has never given a percentage about how much he had lost with his hamstring fusion following surgery but I'd say at the turn of the Millennium he was at 70% of what he was. He had to become a different player, a more limited one, a more one dimensional one, one who couldn't drift out wide or drop in midfield as the blistering pace was gone. He became a player who was now on the receiving end of stuff as opposed to one who made stuff happen. He had talked about this frustration of not being able to do what he did before. In his Balon D'Or year there was one deceptive goal and that was his Cup winner vs Arsenal, as he was lucky it was a 37 year old Lee Dixon he had to take on, as he wasn't going to do that to any younger/more athletic player.By 2004 that 70% percentage of what he was had gone down even further hence the small fee we did get for him (although only with a year left on his contract) wasnt that shocking; this was a player who in '98 would have commanded a world record fee of 50 million plus. In 2005 we baulked at the 15 million fee for him. In simple monetary terms you can see the decline.For two years we had a world XI player on our hands, the first one at that level who played for us since I'd been following the club. What we didn't have was a manger who put his welfare first over results. We flogged a 19 year old speed machine to get us results when we needed to protect him as Fergie did with Giggs.