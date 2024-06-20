« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1099957 times)

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16400 on: June 20, 2024, 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on June 20, 2024, 12:26:47 pm
Nah plays in 4 days in Uruguay's first copa game though

It won't count if he scores though. If Mexico are a pub team, Panama are a team of under 6's with learning difficulties.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,176
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16401 on: June 20, 2024, 12:51:36 pm »
Trully baffled by people giving a fuck either way if he scores or not in international games, let alone arguing over it. Scored - fine, didn't score - fine. It's international football and competition most don't care about here. If he scored 20 goals in Copa and another 20 in preseason games - it still won't count for much unless he scores in league and CL games. So anything between now and then is just filler. It might be good for him, build up his confidence - but again he might miss a sitter in his first league game and the demons will crawl back, confidence shatter in a second. Who the fuck knows. Not worth arguing over definitely.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16402 on: June 20, 2024, 01:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 20, 2024, 12:26:17 pm
The start of that video sums it up. Owen getting on the end of a through ball and the keeper passively waiting for him to pick his spot.

Keepers nowadays are far more athletic and far more aggressive and get far closer to strikers than they did in Owens day. 

Owen was clearly a good finisher but was never a prolific goalscorer and was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him.

For me Nunez has a far higher ceiling whether he gets there is another matter. To do that he needs to be trusted to be our main goalscorer and we need to play to his strengths.

You forgot pace goals. I'm guessing they don't count.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16403 on: June 20, 2024, 01:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June 20, 2024, 12:51:36 pm
Trully baffled by people giving a fuck either way if he scores or not in international games, let alone arguing over it. Scored - fine, didn't score - fine. It's international football and competition most don't care about here. If he scored 20 goals in Copa and another 20 in preseason games - it still won't count for much unless he scores in league and CL games. So anything between now and then is just filler. It might be good for him, build up his confidence - but again he might miss a sitter in his first league game and the demons will crawl back, confidence shatter in a second. Who the fuck knows. Not worth arguing over definitely.

He's under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa though, and that can only be a good thing.

Him banging in goals = confidence and that can only be a good thing too.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16404 on: June 20, 2024, 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June 20, 2024, 12:51:36 pm
Trully baffled by people giving a fuck either way if he scores or not in international games, let alone arguing over it. Scored - fine, didn't score - fine. It's international football and competition most don't care about here. If he scored 20 goals in Copa and another 20 in preseason games - it still won't count for much unless he scores in league and CL games. So anything between now and then is just filler. It might be good for him, build up his confidence - but again he might miss a sitter in his first league game and the demons will crawl back, confidence shatter in a second. Who the fuck knows. Not worth arguing over definitely.

As you say, confidence. He looked like he was lacking it towards the end of the season. It looked like things were getting on top of him a bit with the whole deleting his social media stuff. I hope  Núñez, Díaz, Mac Allister and Alisson all do well and that one of them goes on to lift the trophy, it'll do them good. Winning is a habit.

Núñez coming back with the trophy and the golden boot would be huge for him on a personal level. It's his debut in the competition having missed the last one through injury. The Copa America is very important to South American's. I think a confident Núñez benefits Liverpool so I'll be rooting for him to do as well as he can.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16405 on: June 20, 2024, 01:30:12 pm »
More of Ballon D'Or and a treble winning Michael Owen's terrible finishing.
All jammy pace goals, through balls and shite keepers of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&amp;t=50s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&amp;t=50s</a>

Not doing this to disparage Nunez of course, i think he's a good player.
Simply responding to one of the wild, almost evertonesque takes earlier.
Logged

Offline Hop

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16406 on: June 20, 2024, 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 20, 2024, 12:26:17 pm
The start of that video sums it up. Owen getting on the end of a through ball and the keeper passively waiting for him to pick his spot.

Keepers nowadays are far more athletic and far more aggressive and get far closer to strikers than they did in Owens day. 

Owen was clearly a good finisher but was never a prolific goalscorer and was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him.

For me Nunez has a far higher ceiling whether he gets there is another matter. To do that he needs to be trusted to be our main goalscorer and we need to play to his strengths.

What's the difference between Owen being reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him and Nunez needing us to play to his strengths? You have basically suggested earlier that Nunez can only be prolific if he has wide men cutting the ball back to him to tap into an empty net.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,988
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16407 on: June 20, 2024, 02:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Hop on June 20, 2024, 02:06:23 pm
What's the difference between Owen being reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him and Nunez needing us to play to his strengths? You have basically suggested earlier that Nunez can only be prolific if he has wide men cutting the ball back to him to tap into an empty net.

It is about the roles and responsibilities though. In this Liverpool team Salah is the one tasked with being the main goalscorer. An example would be that Nunez and Salah assisting each other 12 times that is split with Nunez providing 10 of those assists.

A more specific example would be the Anfield Derby when Instead of taking on a relatively easy chance Nunez put it on a plate for Salah.

If Nunez had taken on that chance and scored then both players would have ended up on 12 none penalty League goals last season. Strangely no one seemingly has a problem with us building an attack around Salah.

For me if you are going to judge Nunez on goals against players like Owen then play to his strengths and above all get him on penalties where he has an incredible record.

If you are going to play him as a provider who also scores goals then judge him on his goals and assists.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16408 on: June 20, 2024, 03:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 20, 2024, 02:43:38 pm
It is about the roles and responsibilities though. In this Liverpool team Salah is the one tasked with being the main goalscorer. An example would be that Nunez and Salah assisting each other 12 times that is split with Nunez providing 10 of those assists.

A more specific example would be the Anfield Derby when Instead of taking on a relatively easy chance Nunez put it on a plate for Salah.

If Nunez had taken on that chance and scored then both players would have ended up on 12 none penalty League goals last season. Strangely no one seemingly has a problem with us building an attack around Salah.

For me if you are going to judge Nunez on goals against players like Owen then play to his strengths and above all get him on penalties where he has an incredible record.

If you are going to play him as a provider who also scores goals then judge him on his goals and assists.

Obviously we can't count any goals Nunez scores from through balls or with pace and we will definitely have to consider the fitness of the keeper he scores against though?

Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,387
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16409 on: June 20, 2024, 04:16:22 pm »
I wish Darwin had been around in the 80s and 90s. He would have at least 100 goals for us by now.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16410 on: June 20, 2024, 04:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on June 20, 2024, 04:16:22 pm
I wish Darwin had been around in the 80s and 90s. He would have at least 100 goals for us by now.

In 40 years?? That's only 2.5 Goals per year! Sell Him! ;D
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,988
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16411 on: June 20, 2024, 05:05:54 pm »
 
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 20, 2024, 03:02:52 pm
Obviously we can't count any goals Nunez scores from through balls or with pace and we will definitely have to consider the fitness of the keeper he scores against though?



No one has said that. How did Owen do at Madrid in a team setup for the likes of Raul, or at Newcastle in a team setup for Shearer?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16412 on: June 20, 2024, 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 20, 2024, 01:30:12 pm
More of Ballon D'Or and a treble winning Michael Owen's terrible finishing.
All jammy pace goals, through balls and shite keepers of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&amp;t=50s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&amp;t=50s</a>

Not doing this to disparage Nunez of course, i think he's a good player.
Simply responding to one of the wild, almost evertonesque takes earlier.

He was such a cool finisher. Placement over power. He said himself he felt a calmness infront of goal. That mentality is innate. Someone like Heskey was the opposite when he got to the danger zone hence he'd inarviably welly it.

His Balon D'Or was extraordinary when you consider that he was past his prime (by his own admission, not that he needed to say what was obvious). He has never given a percentage about how much he had lost with his hamstring fusion following surgery but I'd say at the turn of the Millennium he was at 70% of what he was. He had to become a different player, a more limited one, a more one dimensional one, one who couldn't drift out wide or drop in midfield as the blistering pace was gone. He became a player who was now on the receiving end of stuff as opposed to one who made stuff happen. He had talked about this frustration of not being able to do what he did before. In his Balon D'Or year there was one deceptive goal and that was his Cup winner vs Arsenal, as he was lucky it was a 37 year old Lee Dixon he had to take on, as he wasn't going to do that to any younger/more athletic player.

By 2004 that 70% percentage of what he was had gone down even further hence the small fee we did get for him (although only with a year left on his contract) wasnt that shocking; this was a player who in '98 would have commanded a world record fee of 50 million plus. In 2005 we baulked at the 15 million fee for him. In simple monetary terms you can see the decline.

For two years we had a world XI player on our hands, the first one at that level who played for us since I'd been following the club. What we didn't have was a manger who put his welfare first over results. We flogged a 19 year old speed machine to get us results when we needed to protect him as Fergie did with Giggs.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,431
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16413 on: June 20, 2024, 09:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June 20, 2024, 05:05:54 pm

No one has said that. How did Owen do at Madrid in a team setup for the likes of Raul, or at Newcastle in a team setup for Shearer?

At this point I'm not sure what you're even trying to argue any more.
(And I'm saying this as a supporter or Darwin).


But to answer your questions:

Owen scored 13 league goals for Madrid. Which was 4 more than Raul himself managed that season. 

And the next season, at Newcastle (Shearer's last) Owen scored 7 goals in 11 league appearances before injuries ended his season before the New Year.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16414 on: June 20, 2024, 11:23:51 pm »
Hang on  which thread am I in?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16415 on: June 20, 2024, 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on June 20, 2024, 11:23:51 pm
Hang on  which thread am I in?

It's a trick thread to catch all the utter gobshites ahead of the new season so RAWK can have it's own version of a purge and finally get rid of the utter c*nts from the football forum so we can all get back to this place being decent and not having to hide out in the non-football threads.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,988
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16416 on: June 21, 2024, 10:36:12 am »
Quote from: RJH on June 20, 2024, 09:20:25 pm
At this point I'm not sure what you're even trying to argue any more.
(And I'm saying this as a supporter or Darwin).


But to answer your questions:

Owen scored 13 league goals for Madrid. Which was 4 more than Raul himself managed that season. 

And the next season, at Newcastle (Shearer's last) Owen scored 7 goals in 11 league appearances before injuries ended his season before the New Year.

The point I am making is that when Nunez plays in a team in which he is tasked with being the main goalscorer and set up to play to his strengths then he scores at an excellent rate. He has shown that at Benfica and he is currently showing that for the Uruguay National team.

If you are a pure 9 then you need the team to play to your strengths. At Madrid the team was setup to have a slower build up with the main attacking play being the utillisation of Raul as a second striker or CAM to progress the ball. That didn't really suit Owen who wanted the ball earlier and played into space.

At Newcastle the team was setup with wingers to get crosses in. At Liverpool when the team was setup to play to his strengths he was around the 1 in 2 mark for none penalty goals. At Madrid and Newcastle that dropped to around 1 in 3 which is kind of where Nunez is at the moment.

If you take into account how many minutes Nunez is getting then in the League he was a none penalty goal every 189 minutes in 22/23 and a none penalty goal every 186 minutes last season. So it would take much. More minutes, get him on penalties, slightly better finishing and he would be competing with any other striker not named Haaland in the League.

I think the signs are promising. Slot is supposed to want to work with him and it looks like we are targeting pacey wingers in the transfer market.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,490
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 03:47:53 am »
Boom. Clinical finish.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,972
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 03:57:28 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:47:53 am
Boom. Clinical finish.

To go with a bunch of misses. He was good overall though tonight against a very lively Panama team.

His goal was the hardest chance of the bunch.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,490
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 04:12:59 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:57:28 am
To go with a bunch of misses. He was good overall though tonight against a very lively Panama team.

His goal was the hardest chance of the bunch.

Dragged one, which was poor, and the keeper made a snap, instinctive save with the other.

His all around play was boss tonight.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 