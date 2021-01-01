What's the difference between Owen being reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him and Nunez needing us to play to his strengths? You have basically suggested earlier that Nunez can only be prolific if he has wide men cutting the ball back to him to tap into an empty net.



It is about the roles and responsibilities though. In this Liverpool team Salah is the one tasked with being the main goalscorer. An example would be that Nunez and Salah assisting each other 12 times that is split with Nunez providing 10 of those assists.A more specific example would be the Anfield Derby when Instead of taking on a relatively easy chance Nunez put it on a plate for Salah.If Nunez had taken on that chance and scored then both players would have ended up on 12 none penalty League goals last season. Strangely no one seemingly has a problem with us building an attack around Salah.For me if you are going to judge Nunez on goals against players like Owen then play to his strengths and above all get him on penalties where he has an incredible record.If you are going to play him as a provider who also scores goals then judge him on his goals and assists.