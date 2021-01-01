« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16400 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:26:47 pm
Nah plays in 4 days in Uruguay's first copa game though

It won't count if he scores though. If Mexico are a pub team, Panama are a team of under 6's with learning difficulties.
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16401 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm
Trully baffled by people giving a fuck either way if he scores or not in international games, let alone arguing over it. Scored - fine, didn't score - fine. It's international football and competition most don't care about here. If he scored 20 goals in Copa and another 20 in preseason games - it still won't count for much unless he scores in league and CL games. So anything between now and then is just filler. It might be good for him, build up his confidence - but again he might miss a sitter in his first league game and the demons will crawl back, confidence shatter in a second. Who the fuck knows. Not worth arguing over definitely.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16402 on: Today at 01:14:41 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:26:17 pm
The start of that video sums it up. Owen getting on the end of a through ball and the keeper passively waiting for him to pick his spot.

Keepers nowadays are far more athletic and far more aggressive and get far closer to strikers than they did in Owens day. 

Owen was clearly a good finisher but was never a prolific goalscorer and was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him.

For me Nunez has a far higher ceiling whether he gets there is another matter. To do that he needs to be trusted to be our main goalscorer and we need to play to his strengths.

You forgot pace goals. I'm guessing they don't count.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16403 on: Today at 01:16:21 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:51:36 pm
Trully baffled by people giving a fuck either way if he scores or not in international games, let alone arguing over it. Scored - fine, didn't score - fine. It's international football and competition most don't care about here. If he scored 20 goals in Copa and another 20 in preseason games - it still won't count for much unless he scores in league and CL games. So anything between now and then is just filler. It might be good for him, build up his confidence - but again he might miss a sitter in his first league game and the demons will crawl back, confidence shatter in a second. Who the fuck knows. Not worth arguing over definitely.

He's under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa though, and that can only be a good thing.

Him banging in goals = confidence and that can only be a good thing too.
JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16404 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:51:36 pm
Trully baffled by people giving a fuck either way if he scores or not in international games, let alone arguing over it. Scored - fine, didn't score - fine. It's international football and competition most don't care about here. If he scored 20 goals in Copa and another 20 in preseason games - it still won't count for much unless he scores in league and CL games. So anything between now and then is just filler. It might be good for him, build up his confidence - but again he might miss a sitter in his first league game and the demons will crawl back, confidence shatter in a second. Who the fuck knows. Not worth arguing over definitely.

As you say, confidence. He looked like he was lacking it towards the end of the season. It looked like things were getting on top of him a bit with the whole deleting his social media stuff. I hope  Núñez, Díaz, Mac Allister and Alisson all do well and that one of them goes on to lift the trophy, it'll do them good. Winning is a habit.

Núñez coming back with the trophy and the golden boot would be huge for him on a personal level. It's his debut in the competition having missed the last one through injury. The Copa America is very important to South American's. I think a confident Núñez benefits Liverpool so I'll be rooting for him to do as well as he can.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16405 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm
More of Ballon D'Or and a treble winning Michael Owen's terrible finishing.
All jammy pace goals, through balls and shite keepers of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&amp;t=50s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kUoe-36WYMU&amp;t=50s</a>

Not doing this to disparage Nunez of course, i think he's a good player.
Simply responding to one of the wild, almost evertonesque takes earlier.
Hop

  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16406 on: Today at 02:06:23 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:26:17 pm
The start of that video sums it up. Owen getting on the end of a through ball and the keeper passively waiting for him to pick his spot.

Keepers nowadays are far more athletic and far more aggressive and get far closer to strikers than they did in Owens day. 

Owen was clearly a good finisher but was never a prolific goalscorer and was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him.

For me Nunez has a far higher ceiling whether he gets there is another matter. To do that he needs to be trusted to be our main goalscorer and we need to play to his strengths.

What's the difference between Owen being reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him and Nunez needing us to play to his strengths? You have basically suggested earlier that Nunez can only be prolific if he has wide men cutting the ball back to him to tap into an empty net.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16407 on: Today at 02:43:38 pm
Quote from: Hop on Today at 02:06:23 pm
What's the difference between Owen being reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him and Nunez needing us to play to his strengths? You have basically suggested earlier that Nunez can only be prolific if he has wide men cutting the ball back to him to tap into an empty net.

It is about the roles and responsibilities though. In this Liverpool team Salah is the one tasked with being the main goalscorer. An example would be that Nunez and Salah assisting each other 12 times that is split with Nunez providing 10 of those assists.

A more specific example would be the Anfield Derby when Instead of taking on a relatively easy chance Nunez put it on a plate for Salah.

If Nunez had taken on that chance and scored then both players would have ended up on 12 none penalty League goals last season. Strangely no one seemingly has a problem with us building an attack around Salah.

For me if you are going to judge Nunez on goals against players like Owen then play to his strengths and above all get him on penalties where he has an incredible record.

If you are going to play him as a provider who also scores goals then judge him on his goals and assists.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16408 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:43:38 pm
It is about the roles and responsibilities though. In this Liverpool team Salah is the one tasked with being the main goalscorer. An example would be that Nunez and Salah assisting each other 12 times that is split with Nunez providing 10 of those assists.

A more specific example would be the Anfield Derby when Instead of taking on a relatively easy chance Nunez put it on a plate for Salah.

If Nunez had taken on that chance and scored then both players would have ended up on 12 none penalty League goals last season. Strangely no one seemingly has a problem with us building an attack around Salah.

For me if you are going to judge Nunez on goals against players like Owen then play to his strengths and above all get him on penalties where he has an incredible record.

If you are going to play him as a provider who also scores goals then judge him on his goals and assists.

Obviously we can't count any goals Nunez scores from through balls or with pace and we will definitely have to consider the fitness of the keeper he scores against though?

Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16409 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm
I wish Darwin had been around in the 80s and 90s. He would have at least 100 goals for us by now.
DTRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16410 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:16:22 pm
I wish Darwin had been around in the 80s and 90s. He would have at least 100 goals for us by now.

In 40 years?? That's only 2.5 Goals per year! Sell Him! ;D
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16411 on: Today at 05:05:54 pm
 
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:02:52 pm
Obviously we can't count any goals Nunez scores from through balls or with pace and we will definitely have to consider the fitness of the keeper he scores against though?



No one has said that. How did Owen do at Madrid in a team setup for the likes of Raul, or at Newcastle in a team setup for Shearer?
