Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 17, 2024, 09:24:37 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 17, 2024, 09:03:03 pm
And how'd he do in the Premier League, or at international level? This is exactly my point, it's a lot easier to finish well when you play in inferior leagues with worse defences. Owen scored one in two in seven out of his first eight seasons, Nunez has done it twice, in an inferior league.

You also don't get 40 goals at international level if you can't finish, and claiming Owen wasn't a great finisher suggests you never watched him play.

Jardel was a cocaine addict and was totally washed up when he played 7 games for Bolton when he was approaching 30. Surprisingly enough Jardel didn't get many starts for Brazil because they had a frankly ridiculous set of forwards headed up by the likes Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldo go.

Jardel had none of Owens physical gifts but used his elite movement and finishing ability to score a ridiculous number of goals.

For me Owen simply wasnt an elite finisher probably best illustrated by his appalling penalty record for us. He missed 10 of the 23 he took.

As for seeing Owen at that time I was watching him home and away and all over Europe. He was an exciting player who looked like he could of become something really special apart from the injuries.

However for me he was never an elite finisher. The best finishers get close to a goal a game for extended periods. I don't think Owen ever looked close to doing that.

Nunez is coming off the back of a pretty awful season but for he does have the attributes to be unplayable and average near a goal a game.

Looking at Jardel and Owen they were pretty one dimensional. Owen wanted grass to run into Jardel wanted crosses. Nunez has far more to his game.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 17, 2024, 10:07:33 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 17, 2024, 08:50:22 pm
He has 6 seasons scoring 15+ goals in the league, thats a great record. Núñez has one season scoring at a better rate in the Portuguese league, and his best tally in the PL is 11 goals a figure Owen beat more than 7 times in his career, the first starting when he was 17.

He can absolutely make comments about another players finishing, even if he wasnt an elite finisher he certainly was closer to that than current day Nunez ,  he had two seasons where he scored 19 in the league and another two he scored 18.

He certainly knows more about finishing than you do Al. ;D

The reason he shouldn't make comments for me are that he is an opportunistic prick with terrible judgement regarding finishing

When Vardy was on a poor run the season after they won the league. There was the finishing maestro going in two footed on a fellow pro.

He scored 28 goals to help Leicester City to the title last year and was crowned Premier League player of the season, but Jamie Vardy is not a natural goalscorer.

That is the view of Michael Owen, the former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid forward and current BT Sport pundit, who claims Vardy is not clinical in front of goal  he is merely lucky.

Vardy has scored just twice in the league this season, with the last of those against Liverpool back on September 10, a record that has drawn stinging criticism from Owen.

Even when he was scoring loads of goals last season he wasnt convincing me as a natural finisher, said the former England striker, who scored 220 club goals in his senior career.

But then again Alan Shearer used a lot of brute force and power. He was a different type  not everyone finishes the same way.

Vardy does contribute to the team with his running into the channels and his closing down. But hes in the team to score goals and weve seen a contrast from last season.

Hes the type of centre forward or type of finisher that is very much head down and hit it. He goes for power a lot. Hes not necessarily a real cute, classy type of finisher.

He doesnt once lift his head. He almost hits it through goalkeepers. To be a finisher like that you need a lot of luck  sometimes you'll have it, sometimes you wont.

Vardys struggles in front of goal have reflected his clubs form, with the Premier League champions sitting 11th in the league after 10 games, although they continue to impress in Europe.

Vardy hit 20 or more in the Premier League for Leicester three times. Yet there was the finishing oracle basically writing him off after a dip. Exactly what he has done to Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 17, 2024, 10:14:20 pm
Quote from: PhilV on June 17, 2024, 03:11:36 pm
Jardel was quite literally unreal on his day. Very very good, he was however afflicted by bad people around him, used drugs and was also a bit of a bell... so fell off mega quick when he wasn't coddled.


I think he was also done for fraud or something Brasil. His son tried his hand at footie too but played in like Division 3 in Portugal.
He had a six season spell from 1996/97 to 2001/02 where he netted 258 goals in 260 games :o This included 34 in 54 in Europe during that spell.

Then he went completely to shit and was called Lardel by Ancona supporters during his very brief spell there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 17, 2024, 10:47:25 pm
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on June 16, 2024, 10:07:39 pm
To be fair I'd rather root for a player playing in the red shirt than rub one off to a little rat prick of player.

Few factors to take into account.

Owen owed us nothing, we owed him everything.

The most talked about and sought after player at youth level, he had the pick of any club, and chose us. We got a world XI calibre player for nothing.

He gave us the seven best years of his career, was top scorer every season (despite the last five being past his prime), won us the cup final on his own (would have had a hat-trick had the late sub Fowler not been greedy by taking a shot rather play him in), finished off United in the league cup final, and scored in his last appearance as he had done in his first.

Contrast this with Suarez. Spent big money on him, gave us 2 and a half seasons (which included a racist incident which saw everyone at the club bend over backwards for him, and a biting incident) before he wanted to jump ship and join Arsenal, before finally getting his exit a year later. Torres, spent big money on him, gave us 3 and a half seasons before he jumped ship to join the plastics.

We didn't want Owen by the stage he went to United. Not only that we directed songs at him, reminding him of a certain game he wasn't at. When he left us he was a pale shadow of what he was. And had he stayed there is no Istanbul because for that miracle event (and run) to happen we needed it to pan out as it did. So thank Christ he left. Could he have dug in his heels and pushed for us when he left Madrid? Probably. That's the only thing we can probably throw at him (though I'm not convinced Rafa wanted him). But when we targeted him after that all bets were off.

His United spell (as weird as it was seeing him in that shirt) where he was a glorified sub doesn't sully what he did for us. The only regret is we didn't look after him better, as his hamstrings as a teenager needed careful management which he didn't get. He had a brilliant career, but what could have been had he been managed right.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 12:58:04 am
Quote from: Eeyore on June 17, 2024, 09:24:37 pm
Jardel was a cocaine addict and was totally washed up when he played 7 games for Bolton when he was approaching 30. Surprisingly enough Jardel didn't get many starts for Brazil because they had a frankly ridiculous set of forwards headed up by the likes Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldo go.

Jardel had none of Owens physical gifts but used his elite movement and finishing ability to score a ridiculous number of goals.
In Portugal and Turkey, secondary leagues. Do you not think the fact he'd had a coke habit dating from before he came to Europe was a contributory factor in him never getting a chance in a big league? Do you think he would have done better for us than Owen?

Quote from: Eeyore on June 17, 2024, 09:24:37 pm
As for seeing Owen at that time I was watching him home and away and all over Europe. He was an exciting player who looked like he could of become something really special apart from the injuries.

However for me he was never an elite finisher. The best finishers get close to a goal a game for extended periods. I don't think Owen ever looked close to doing that.

Nunez is coming off the back of a pretty awful season but for he does have the attributes to be unplayable and average near a goal a game.

Looking at Jardel and Owen they were pretty one dimensional. Owen wanted grass to run into Jardel wanted crosses. Nunez has far more to his game.
I'm sorry but this is all ridiculous. No one in Owen's era had close to a goal a game for even a season including Fowler or Henry. They were crap finishers too? Nunez is coming off the back of two awful seasons finishing wise, worse than any Owen had for us. You say he has all the raw attributes, by which I'm guessing you mean strength and pace. Like Benteke for instance? Whose goals per game record at Villa Nunez is yet to match in this league? He hasn't even matched Benteke's first season at Palace. There are heaps of forwards who could score in other leagues and couldn't do it here, what Nunez did two/three years ago with a different team in Portugal simply doesn't matter at this point.   

And I want Nunez to do well and don't want to sell him, I just don't think there's any justification in building our forward line around him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 01:09:19 pm
I don't hate him but at the same time I don't want to keep throwing pizza at my tv every weekend. Sell him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 01:12:01 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on June 18, 2024, 01:09:19 pm
I don't hate him but at the same time I don't want to keep throwing pizza at my tv every weekend. Sell him.

Stop eating pizza during games. Simple.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Haven't ready back but are we arguing that Nunez is better than Owen now?

The Nunez cult is in full swing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 01:21:54 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Haven't ready back but are we arguing that Nunez is better than Owen now?

The Nunez cult is in full swing.

Of course he's better now. Owen is 44 and his legs were already going 20 years ago. I dread to think how immobile he'd be by now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 01:48:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 18, 2024, 12:58:04 am
In Portugal and Turkey, secondary leagues. Do you not think the fact he'd had a coke habit dating from before he came to Europe was a contributory factor in him never getting a chance in a big league? Do you think he would have done better for us than Owen?
I'm sorry but this is all ridiculous. No one in Owen's era had close to a goal a game for even a season including Fowler or Henry. They were crap finishers too? Nunez is coming off the back of two awful seasons finishing wise, worse than any Owen had for us. You say he has all the raw attributes, by which I'm guessing you mean strength and pace. Like Benteke for instance? Whose goals per game record at Villa Nunez is yet to match in this league? He hasn't even matched Benteke's first season at Palace. There are heaps of forwards who could score in other leagues and couldn't do it here, what Nunez did two/three years ago with a different team in Portugal simply doesn't matter at this point.   

And I want Nunez to do well and don't want to sell him, I just don't think there's any justification in building our forward line around him.

Firstly Jardel probably wasn't good enough to play for us. He was a very limited Striker who needed the team built around him. The point is when you did that he scored an extraordinary amount of goals. As I pointed out it wasn't just in Portugal. He top scored in both the Libertadores and the Champions League. The two elite club competitions in the World. Across both he scored 40 in 66 games.

As for no strikers getting close to a goal a game for an extended period in Owens era that simply isn't true. Kevin Phillips who was a converted defender scored 30 League goals in 36 games in 99/00.

Jardel, Owen and Phillips show what happens when you build a team around a player except Owen is the only one not to have a prolific goalscoring season ever.

Seemingly though you want to deny Nunez the chance to have a team built around him. Even though he has shown for Benfica and latterly for Uruguay that is when he thrives.

It is interesting you bring up Benteke because we didn't really play to his strengths but even worse Firmino was shunted out to the wing and misused by Rodgers.

So what is your alternative to setting up to play for Nunez's strengths  is it to sell him and bring in a other striker and then not play to his strengths.

Would Firmino been a success shunted out to the wing. Or would Salah who had a decent goalscorer have turned into a 30 goal a season Striker if we hadn't created a system that allowed that to happen.

I remember Aldridge signing and having a really poor  start to his Liverpool career. Kenny not to worry and that we would be signing players that would allow us to play to his strengths. We signed Barnes, Beardsely and Houghton and had one of our greatest seasons.

Now if we were prepared to do that for Aldo who had played a significant part of his career in the lower leagues then why can't we do that for Nunez. I mean looking at Kenny even Shearer was far from prolific until Kenny built a team around him at Blackburn.

For me Nunez is the only one of our strikers we could build a team around. Salah is too old, Jota is too injury prone and for me both Diaz and Gakpo are more of a facilitator than a finisher.

So given Slot seems happy to work with Nunez then for me we go all in on Nunez this season or sell him. We need to build a settled attack and stop switching and swapping the forwards around. I would play either Diaz or Bradley on the right and tell them to get to the byeline, play Salah in the 10 role and play either Jota or Gakpo on the left. Above all I would tell Salah he will be judged on assists and not goals and put Nunez on penalties.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 03:12:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Haven't ready back but are we arguing that Nunez is better than Owen now?

The Nunez cult is in full swing.

No, Al is arguing that. The rest of us support a Liverpool player doing well against the rest of you c*nts with Nunez Derangement Syndrome where somehow all our problems are down to him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 03:13:19 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 18, 2024, 01:48:04 pm
I remember Aldridge signing and having a really poor  start to his Liverpool career. Kenny not to worry and that we would be signing players that would allow us to play to his strengths. We signed Barnes, Beardsely and Houghton and had one of our greatest seasons.

Now if we were prepared to do that for Aldo who had played a significant part of his career in the lower leagues then why can't we do that for Nunez. I mean looking at Kenny even Shearer was far from prolific until Kenny built a team around him at Blackburn.
Because a) Aldridge had already proven himself in this division over multiple seasons before he moved here, b) his first few months were impacted by Rush playing in his position, c) Aldridge played largely similarly to Rushie and so didn't need the way we played to change much, and d) He was the least expensive part of an attack that included two new wingers and a number 10 rather than its sole focal point. Oh, and e) He'd already led the top division scoring by this stage of his Liverpool career.

Nunez simply isn't good enough for us to be reliant on him for goals, and you're advocating reorganising the entire team into an old fashioned 4-4-2 (basically what you're suggesting, reading between the lines) and telling our top striker to stop worrying about goals. Why? In the hope that the most wasteful player in the top five leagues might replicate a single outlier season in a B-tier league. It's lunacy. It's also what Kenny tried to do around Andy Carroll incidentally.

You don't have to sell him either, you just do what Klopp did towards the end of last season and play him off the bench as an impact striker who can run at tired defenders. Or you sell Salah and try and replicate the line up last season when the attack probably looked most effective, though that would be a huge gamble.

By the way, if Jardel probably wasn't good enough to play for us despite scoring a hatful in Portugal and Turkey, while Owen clearly was, aren't you agreeing with me?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 03:41:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Haven't ready back but are we arguing that Nunez is better than Owen now?

The Nunez cult is in full swing.

No one is arguing that Nunez is better than Owen. I have argued that Nunez has the potential to become a more prolific goalscorer than Owen. Given that Owen never hit 20 League goals and Nunez has had a season when he hit 26 in 28. Then I don't think that is much of a leap.

For me Nunez is an xG monster who needs to improve his conversion rate. That is far easier to do than suddenly much better at creating xG.

Owen for me was never likely to ever be a prolific goalscorer because his xG was never going to be that high. He was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him. He had little power in his shots so scored only 6% of his goals from outside of the box. Wasn't great in the air and wasn't particularly prolific from crosses. What he was exceptional at doing was getting behind a high line taking the ball into the area and sidefooting shots into one of the corners. Those chances though are difficult to create and rely on you defending deep bringing teams onto you and counter attacking.

 The other thing is the chances Owen tended to take were much easier back then. In England we tended to have line keepers whose job it was to dominate their penalty area. I mean look at Hidgson telling Reina he needed to dominate his box from crosses. Nowadays keepers are an 11th outfield player. They need to be good with their feet but equally quick off their line. Keepers were judged for dominating their areas and zhit stopping very little reliance was given to their ability 1v1. Schmeichel was pretty much a one off for charging from his line to get in a strikers face. Now pretty much every keeper does it.

That is why I find it so hard to take when Owen criticises the likes of Nunez or Vardy for their finishing. Well the difference now is that keepers no longer stand off forwards and allow them to pick a corner. Keepers are so much better in 1v1s especially in terms of anticipation. Half the time now you see strikers go for power and often start their shots outside the post. He criticises Vardy for trying to force the ball past the keeper and being a head down merchant. Well the game has changed the days of Strikers being able to stroll up to the keeper wait for them to commit and then pick their spot are long gone. Nowadays the keepers are quicker, start higher and far more aggressive. Because keepers are much quicker these days it was a almost impossible to take the ball around them.

I would love Owen to come up against someone like Ali and then criticise modern strikers.

Clearly up to this time Owen has had the better career. However I firmly believe that Nunez has an incredibly high ceiling. He has pretty everything you could want in a modern striker. Pace, power, a high work rate and dynamite in each boot. On his day he is unplayable. He just needs to put it all together and above all have a bit of luck in front of goal.

Even during two poor seasons his numbers are good if you look at G+A. Coming into the peak years of his career and if we build a team around him I truly believe he can become exceptional.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 04:38:50 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 18, 2024, 03:13:19 pm
Because a) Aldridge had already proven himself in this division over multiple seasons before he moved here, b) his first few months were impacted by Rush playing in his position, c) Aldridge played largely similarly to Rushie and so didn't need the way we played to change much, and d) He was the least expensive part of an attack that included two new wingers and a number 10 rather than its sole focal point. Oh, and e) He'd already led the top division scoring by this stage of his Liverpool career.

Nunez simply isn't good enough for us to be reliant on him for goals, and you're advocating reorganising the entire team into an old fashioned 4-4-2 (basically what you're suggesting, reading between the lines) and telling our top striker to stop worrying about goals. Why? In the hope that the most wasteful player in the top five leagues might replicate a single outlier season in a B-tier league. It's lunacy. It's also what Kenny tried to do around Andy Carroll incidentally.

You don't have to sell him either, you just do what Klopp did towards the end of last season and play him off the bench as an impact striker who can run at tired defenders. Or you sell Salah and try and replicate the line up last season when the attack probably looked most effective, though that would be a huge gamble.

By the way, if Jardel probably wasn't good enough to play for us despite scoring a hatful in Portugal and Turkey, while Owen clearly was, aren't you agreeing with me?

Aldo was 28 had one and a half season as a top flight player, 0 International goals from his 13 appearances. He also wasn't the top scorer in the division in his only full season at Oxford.

The most bizarre bit is trying to portray Rush and Aldridge as similar strikers. Unless you are thinking of Ian Aldridge and John Rush. Rushie was a lightening quick striker who loved through balls. Aldo was a slower forward who loved crosses and was great in the air. It was a huge gamble not to go for a like for like of Rush and bring in the likes of Barnes, Beardsley and Houghton.

As for changing to an old fashioned 4-4-2 nothing could be further from the truth. I am advocating exactly the formation Slot uses a 4-2-3-1.

As for Salah he has already transitioned from an out and out goalscorer to someone who provides as much as he scores. He would still get plenty of goals playing as the 10 in a 4-2-3-1.

I just think telling him to concentrate on providing would change his mindset and get him off penalties where Nunez has a much better record than Salah.

The thing with Nunez is that he struggled during his first season at Benfica goals wise when he was a bit part. The same has happened with Uruguay when the likes of Suarez and Cavani were the main men he struggled for goals whilst still contributing.

At both Benfica and for Uruguay he was transformed when given more responsibility and when the team was setup to play for him. So why would it be any different for Liverpool.

I love the worst conversion rate for strikers bit. You do realise that is conversion rate for big chances. Also in the top 5 are Lewa and Haaland.

The question is would you have built your team around Suarez a decade ago. He had a worse conversion rate than Nunez and according to you had only scored goals in a pub League. Thank god we did.

For me Nunez isn't the type of player you can be half hearted about. If you want him to succeed then you have to go all in on him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 04:43:48 pm
I can't believe I agree with Al, I'm gonna go lock myself in the bunker.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on June 18, 2024, 04:38:50 pm
Aldo was 28 had one and a half season as a top flight player, 0 International goals from his 13 appearances. He also wasn't the top scorer in the division in his only full season at Oxford.

The most bizarre bit is trying to portray Rush and Aldridge as similar strikers. Unless you are thinking of Ian Aldridge and John Rush. Rushie was a lightening quick striker who loved through balls. Aldo was a slower forward who loved crosses and was great in the air. It was a huge gamble not to go for a like for like of Rush and bring in the likes of Barnes, Beardsley and Houghton.

As for changing to an old fashioned 4-4-2 nothing could be further from the truth. I am advocating exactly the formation Slot uses a 4-2-3-1.

As for Salah he has already transitioned from an out and out goalscorer to someone who provides as much as he scores. He would still get plenty of goals playing as the 10 in a 4-2-3-1.

I just think telling him to concentrate on providing would change his mindset and get him off penalties where Nunez has a much better record than Salah.

The thing with Nunez is that he struggled during his first season at Benfica goals wise when he was a bit part. The same has happened with Uruguay when the likes of Suarez and Cavani were the main men he struggled for goals whilst still contributing.

At both Benfica and for Uruguay he was transformed when given more responsibility and when the team was setup to play for him. So why would it be any different for Liverpool.

I love the worst conversion rate for strikers bit. You do realise that is conversion rate for big chances. Also in the top 5 are Lewa and Haaland.

The question is would you have built your team around Suarez a decade ago. He had a worse conversion rate than Nunez and according to you had only scored goals in a pub League. Thank god we did.

For me Nunez isn't the type of player you can be half hearted about. If you want him to succeed then you have to go all in on him.

Big teams dont operate like that, its up to the player to fit in, they dont change their whole modus operandi to fit the demands of one player unless that one player is someone like Messi or Ronaldo. City didnt suddenly rip up their template because Haaland came over there, neither did Guardiola do that for Aguero, it was up to Aguero to fit into what Guardiola wanted from his strikers and I can remember there was a few teething problems at the start due to that.

What youre advocating for no manager of any esteem or worth their salt will do, nor do I think we need to, the object isnt to get the best out of Núñez solely is to get the best out of the 11 and hopefully Nunez fits into that, if he doesnt hell be gone.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
I hope we sell him. Simply so this thread can fucking die.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 05:23:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 18, 2024, 04:53:26 pm
Big teams dont operate like that, its up to the player to fit in, they dont change their whole modus operandi to fit the demands of one player unless that one player is someone like Messi or Ronaldo. City didnt suddenly rip up their template because Haaland came over there, neither did Guardiola do that for Aguero, it was up to Aguero to fit into what Guardiola wanted from his strikers and I can remember there was a few teething problems at the start due to that.

What youre advocating for no manager of any esteem or worth their salt will do, nor do I think we need to, the object isnt to get the best out of Núñez solely is to get the best out of the 11 and hopefully Nunez fits into that, if he doesnt hell be gone.


Firstly City have made changes to the way they play. They used to play with almost a false 9 who was heavily involved in possession. They also play way more high crosses into the box. Significantly they have also changed their defensive shape and the way they press.

The main thing though is that no one is asking Slot to change how he plays. Nunez as the 9 and an out and out more orthodox winger on the right is far closer to what Slot plays than how we setup now.

Keeping Salah as an orthodox right sided provider with the main goalscoring responsibility would be asking a manager to change how he plays to suit a player.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
June 18, 2024, 05:45:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 18, 2024, 05:23:54 pm
Firstly City have made changes to the way they play. They used to play with almost a false 9 who was heavily involved in possession. They also play way more high crosses into the box. Significantly they have also changed their defensive shape and the way they press.

I'm glad you said this because the idea that City didn't change how they played for Haaland is patently bollocks.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: JP! on June 18, 2024, 05:45:30 pm
I'm glad you said this because the idea that City didn't change how they played for Haaland is patently bollocks.

What did they change? And was the change simply due to Guardiola evolving their style of play and making little tweaks has he always does for example the inverted fullbacks or down to them signing Haaland?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Wonder if Nunez would take the piss out of a 10 year old

I'm just joking  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Coolie High on June 18, 2024, 06:23:10 pm
What did they change? And was the change simply due to Guardiola evolving their style of play and making little tweaks has he always does for example the inverted fullbacks or down to them signing Haaland?

Everything changed. City had two main ways of attacking against a mid block the front three plus the 8s would rotate and look for third man runs

Against a low block they looked to overload the wide areas and get 3rd man runners in down the sides. Pretty much what Arsenal did with Henry, Pires and Cole. The advantage of that is that you end up with very few players ahead of the ball and are solid on transitions. If it doesn't work Fernandinho or Rodri as the six committed a professional foul.

Now their preferred method of attack is KDB looking to feed Haaland from a  Beckham zone. For that to work you need two things to get more players ahead of the ball and to be able to win 2nd balls.

City now play with at least 3 centre backs and Rodri plays way higher to fight for the 2nd balls. Even the way they press has changed. They used to press with one central trigger and two forwards backing up. With Haaland the press is less proactive and Haaland  now presses as a two much more passively with Alvarez.

The massive change though is where they retain possession. Pre Haaland when they played without a 9 it was in the final third. They would pass it around with players interchanging and making continual 3rd man runs until they got an opportunity.

Now they keep it deeper and almost use Haaland runs in behind as a decoy that forces the opposition deep and allows them to progress the ball in to the final third.

In short everything has changed.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Coolie High on June 18, 2024, 06:23:10 pm
What did they change? And was the change simply due to Guardiola evolving their style of play and making little tweaks has he always does for example the inverted fullbacks or down to them signing Haaland?

Al literally said it in the post I quoted.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
You could make the argument City adapted to Haaland, but he's also a guaranteed goal machine who had several huge seasons behind him, as did Suarez. Nunez has had one huge season in his entire career and his scoring record here has been lacklustre which means, as CH says, he has to adapt to us.

And yes, a 4-2-3-1 with two wingers, a number ten and a big man nine IS a conventional 4-4-2. And Nunez isn't even that good in the air!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,974
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 18, 2024, 11:02:34 pm
You could make the argument City adapted to Haaland, but he's also a guaranteed goal machine who had several huge seasons behind him, as did Suarez. Nunez has had one huge season in his entire career and his scoring record here has been lacklustre which means, as CH says, he has to adapt to us.

And yes, a 4-2-3-1 with two wingers, a number ten and a big man nine IS a conventional 4-4-2. And Nunez isn't even that good in the air!

You should tell Rafa that Torres with Gerrard in behind and Kuyt and Riera or Benayoun was just ab old fashioned 4-4-2. Especially the bit about Torres not being especially good in the air

Fuck me a 4-2-3-1 is basically a 4-4-2 and goals only count if scored in England. Are you Tony Pullis in disguise.

The 4-2-3-1 I am advocating and that Slot plays is far closer to a 4-3-3 than an old fashioned 4-4-2 and certainly doesn't require an aerially dominant central striker.
« Last Edit: June 18, 2024, 11:53:11 pm by Eeyore »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:41:03 am
We can all probably agree* that this is Nunez's make or break season here.



*I'm sure we won't agree.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:51:38 am
Even if Nunez only gets 10 goals next season, you will still see the same apologists coming out with their excuses......getting used to a new manager....cope America meant he wasn't fresh etc etc it's highly amusing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 04:51:38 am
Even if Nunez only gets 10 goals next season, you will still see the same apologists coming out with their excuses......getting used to a new manager....cope America meant he wasn't fresh etc etc it's highly amusing.
And he if he scores 25 there will still be complaints that hes not as good as peak Salah or Suarez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 04:51:38 am
Even if Nunez only gets 10 goals next season, you will still see the same apologists coming out with their excuses......getting used to a new manager....cope America meant he wasn't fresh etc etc it's highly amusing.

Alternatively if he scores 17+ non pen league goals youll get a bunch of people confidently proclaiming hes massively improved.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 04:51:38 am
Even if Nunez only gets 10 goals next season, you will still see the same apologists coming out with their excuses......getting used to a new manager....cope America meant he wasn't fresh etc etc it's highly amusing.

No the amusing part is when Nunez scores a hat trick against Mexico and they all of a sudden become rubbish. That is despite Mexico being ranked 14th in the World. Then it became oh the rankings are wrong they are still terrible. Days later Mexico lose in the last minute to Brazil.

Then we get his 26 in 28 in Portugal don't count because it is a farmers League with poor players. Well how about the Champions League. The elite club competitions in the World. His record is 10 goals in 1016 minutes so approaching a goal a game.

Obviously the sniggering response will be yeh but who did he scored against. I bet it was pub teams from farmers Leagues.

Well 2 against Barca, 2 against Liverpool,  2 against Ajax, 1 against Madrid, 1 against Bayern, 1 against Napoli and 1 against Rangers.

I am sure he will get no credit for that. Likewise Uruguay are 2nd in South American qualifying with Nunez the top scorer in the competition with 5 goals in 6 appearances totalling 461 minutes.

So he is a goal every 90 odd minutes in South American qualifying a goal in 100 odd minutes in the CL but people like you think he is garbage. That is the funny part.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: collytum on Yesterday at 04:51:38 am
Even if Nunez only gets 10 goals next season, you will still see the same apologists coming out with their excuses......getting used to a new manager....cope America meant he wasn't fresh etc etc it's highly amusing.

Depends if he gets basically 20 goal involvements in the league again

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
The normal reaction to one of ours scoring on international duty during the summer break is, well in lad, he better not get injured. But in the Nunez thread theres belittling and criticism and scoffing. Truly weird.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm
No the amusing part is when Nunez scores a hat trick against Mexico and they all of a sudden become rubbish. That is despite Mexico being ranked 14th in the World. Then it became oh the rankings are wrong they are still terrible. Days later Mexico lose in the last minute to Brazil.

Then we get his 26 in 28 in Portugal don't count because it is a farmers League with poor players. Well how about the Champions League. The elite club competitions in the World. His record is 10 goals in 1016 minutes so approaching a goal a game.

Obviously the sniggering response will be yeh but who did he scored against. I bet it was pub teams from farmers Leagues.

Well 2 against Barca, 2 against Liverpool,  2 against Ajax, 1 against Madrid, 1 against Bayern, 1 against Napoli and 1 against Rangers.

I am sure he will get no credit for that. Likewise Uruguay are 2nd in South American qualifying with Nunez the top scorer in the competition with 5 goals in 6 appearances totalling 461 minutes.

So he is a goal every 90 odd minutes in South American qualifying a goal in 100 odd minutes in the CL but people like you think he is garbage. That is the funny part.

Mexico B, let's at least get that right since it was what kicked off this discussion in the first place. It was a friendly against a defence that had never played outside the Mexican league before, that you held up as an example of why our team should be immediately based around Nunez. Then you were triggered when people pointed out maybe that wasn't necessarily slam dunk reasoning.

And yes, for the nth time, one season in a second-tier league doesn't count for more than two in top league in the world, the one he's playing in now. Obviously. Players fail to replicate their scoring from league to league all the time, it doesn't make them shit. You can bring up false equivalences like Suarez or Aldridge all you like, they have about as much relevance here as Kezman, Alves or Jesus Christ, who also had long hair, a cult following and prominent doubters. Zero, in other words.

And the thing is, the vast majority of us want Nunez to succeed here. But posters like you make it hard to praise him because you worship him and won't acknowledge any of his faults, to the point of blaming other players for them. Klopp dropped him towards the end of the season and our scoring rate immediately improved - should he be blamed along with our midfield and full backs for not giving him the 'right' chances?

Either way, I hope Nunez does well in South America this summer and I hope he becomes fantastic next season. But he can't continue to miss chances at the rate he does for us, otherwise he shouldn't be starting.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:45:15 am
Mexico B, let's at least get that right since it was what kicked off this discussion in the first place. It was a friendly against a defence that had never played outside the Mexican league before, that you held up as an example of why our team should be immediately based around Nunez. Then you were triggered when people pointed out maybe that wasn't necessarily slam dunk reasoning.

And yes, for the nth time, one season in a second-tier league doesn't count for more than two in top league in the world, the one he's playing in now. Obviously. Players fail to replicate their scoring from league to league all the time, it doesn't make them shit. You can bring up false equivalences like Suarez or Aldridge all you like, they have about as much relevance here as Kezman, Alves or Jesus Christ, who also had long hair, a cult following and prominent doubters. Zero, in other words.

And the thing is, the vast majority of us want Nunez to succeed here. But posters like you make it hard to praise him because you worship him and won't acknowledge any of his faults, to the point of blaming other players for them. Klopp dropped him towards the end of the season and our scoring rate immediately improved - should he be blamed along with our midfield and full backs for not giving him the 'right' chances?

Either way, I hope Nunez does well in South America this summer and I hope he becomes fantastic next season. But he can't continue to miss chances at the rate he does for us, otherwise he shouldn't be starting.

Amazing how you completely ignore the fact that he is the topscorer in South American qualifying at almost a goal a game including  goals against Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. In the Champions League he has 10 goals in just over a 1000 minutes. Scoring 2 against Barca, 2 against Liverpool,  2 against Ajax, 1 against Madrid, 1 against Bayern, 1 against Napoli and 1 against Rangers.

So stop pretending he hasn't done it at the highest level and stop pretending his only prolific scoring was one season in Portugals La Liga.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Michael Owen wasn't a finisher?
 :lmao :lmao
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ChtK5V8FIGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ChtK5V8FIGg</a>

I sometimes think I am existing in an alternative reality these days.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Did he play recently or any news?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Michael Owen wasn't a finisher?
 :lmao :lmao
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ChtK5V8FIGg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ChtK5V8FIGg</a>

I sometimes think I am existing in an alternative reality these days.

The start of that video sums it up. Owen getting on the end of a through ball and the keeper passively waiting for him to pick his spot.

Keepers nowadays are far more athletic and far more aggressive and get far closer to strikers than they did in Owens day. 

Owen was clearly a good finisher but was never a prolific goalscorer and was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him.

For me Nunez has a far higher ceiling whether he gets there is another matter. To do that he needs to be trusted to be our main goalscorer and we need to play to his strengths.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:32 pm
Did he play recently or any news?

Nah plays in 4 days in Uruguay's first copa game though
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:32 pm
Did he play recently or any news?

No, but he plays for a club in England. And because England are playing today in the Euros his thread still a hot topic of discussion right now.

It should then go a bit quiet again until Saturday as that's when Portugal play. And yes, you've guessed it, that was the league Darwin used to play in for Benfica.
