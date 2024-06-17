Haven't ready back but are we arguing that Nunez is better than Owen now?



The Nunez cult is in full swing.



No one is arguing that Nunez is better than Owen. I have argued that Nunez has the potential to become a more prolific goalscorer than Owen. Given that Owen never hit 20 League goals and Nunez has had a season when he hit 26 in 28. Then I don't think that is much of a leap.For me Nunez is an xG monster who needs to improve his conversion rate. That is far easier to do than suddenly much better at creating xG.Owen for me was never likely to ever be a prolific goalscorer because his xG was never going to be that high. He was reliant on a certain type of chance being created for him. He had little power in his shots so scored only 6% of his goals from outside of the box. Wasn't great in the air and wasn't particularly prolific from crosses. What he was exceptional at doing was getting behind a high line taking the ball into the area and sidefooting shots into one of the corners. Those chances though are difficult to create and rely on you defending deep bringing teams onto you and counter attacking.The other thing is the chances Owen tended to take were much easier back then. In England we tended to have line keepers whose job it was to dominate their penalty area. I mean look at Hidgson telling Reina he needed to dominate his box from crosses. Nowadays keepers are an 11th outfield player. They need to be good with their feet but equally quick off their line. Keepers were judged for dominating their areas and zhit stopping very little reliance was given to their ability 1v1. Schmeichel was pretty much a one off for charging from his line to get in a strikers face. Now pretty much every keeper does it.That is why I find it so hard to take when Owen criticises the likes of Nunez or Vardy for their finishing. Well the difference now is that keepers no longer stand off forwards and allow them to pick a corner. Keepers are so much better in 1v1s especially in terms of anticipation. Half the time now you see strikers go for power and often start their shots outside the post. He criticises Vardy for trying to force the ball past the keeper and being a head down merchant. Well the game has changed the days of Strikers being able to stroll up to the keeper wait for them to commit and then pick their spot are long gone. Nowadays the keepers are quicker, start higher and far more aggressive. Because keepers are much quicker these days it was a almost impossible to take the ball around them.I would love Owen to come up against someone like Ali and then criticise modern strikers.Clearly up to this time Owen has had the better career. However I firmly believe that Nunez has an incredibly high ceiling. He has pretty everything you could want in a modern striker. Pace, power, a high work rate and dynamite in each boot. On his day he is unplayable. He just needs to put it all together and above all have a bit of luck in front of goal.Even during two poor seasons his numbers are good if you look at G+A. Coming into the peak years of his career and if we build a team around him I truly believe he can become exceptional.