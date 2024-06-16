To be fair I'd rather root for a player playing in the red shirt than rub one off to a little rat prick of player.



Few factors to take into account.Owen owed us nothing, we owed him everything.The most talked about and sought after player at youth level, he had the pick of any club, and chose us. We got a world XI calibre player for nothing.He gave us the seven best years of his career, was top scorer every season (despite the last five being past his prime), won us the cup final on his own (would have had a hat-trick had the late sub Fowler not been greedy by taking a shot rather play him in), finished off United in the league cup final, and scored in his last appearance as he had done in his first.Contrast this with Suarez. Spent big money on him, gave us 2 and a half seasons (which included a racist incident which saw everyone at the club bend over backwards for him, and a biting incident) before he wanted to jump ship and join Arsenal, before finally getting his exit a year later. Torres, spent big money on him, gave us 3 and a half seasons before he jumped ship to join the plastics.We didn't want Owen by the stage he went to United. Not only that we directed songs at him, reminding him of a certain game he wasn't at. When he left us he was a pale shadow of what he was. And had he stayed there is no Istanbul because for that miracle event (and run) to happen we needed it to pan out as it did. So thank Christ he left. Could he have dug in his heels and pushed for us when he left Madrid? Probably. That's the only thing we can probably throw at him (though I'm not convinced Rafa wanted him). But when we targeted him after that all bets were off.His United spell (as weird as it was seeing him in that shirt) where he was a glorified sub doesn't sully what he did for us. The only regret is we didn't look after him better, as his hamstrings as a teenager needed careful management which he didn't get. He had a brilliant career, but what could have been had he been managed right.