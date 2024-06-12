Pre ACL Fowler scored at a rate that Owen never got close to.30+ goals in his first three full seasons was simply on another level to Owen achieved.
As for Owen being the 2nd most exciting player in the world I think the likes of Zidane, Figo and Shevchenko might disagree.
Fowler was a penalty box player, naturally he will be on the end of alot more chances. McManaman, our player of the decade, created chances aplenty.
Owen played much deeper, and could score from inside the half.
What Owen did vs Argentina Fowler was never capable of. Fowler got a handful of caps as he was a penalty box player, and Shearer was a better one.
And Owen running with the ball for two years was more exciting than anything outside of Ronaldo. Figo wasn't even the most exciting in his own team (Rivaldo). Shevchenko wasn't at Milan yet, and while he was a great finisher he was hardly edge of your seat stuff.