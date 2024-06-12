To add to this Fowler wasn't just a penalty area striker either and that's a ludicrous misrepresentation of who he was. He scored goals from all over the pitch and was great at free kicks as well. Genuinely believe that if it wasn't for his ACL he'd go on to be one of the best strikers of all time.



Did he score the odd one outside the area? Villa springs to mind when he did Staunton (probably his best goal). But the penalty box was his domain.Prime Owen gets in a world XI. Prime Fowler doesn't get in an England XI.And I was at one of Fowler's last games before his injury (vs Man U, April '97, when he threw his boots into the Kop as he was suspended for the ,ast league games). The following month saw the debut of Owen, the most talked about player in English football who hadn't yet kicked a ball in professional football that I can ever recall. Saw him live that July, and he was on another level to anything I'd seen play for us.