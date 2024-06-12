« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:21:37 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on June 12, 2024, 07:10:24 pm
But you could probably think of a few mazy runs from outside the box that ended up in goals.
Quote from: Coolie High on June 12, 2024, 07:10:24 pm
But you could probably think of a few mazy runs from outside the box that ended up in goals.

ah yes the winner against arsenal in the fa cup final to make it 2-1 to us :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:36:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm
He is a good player, all his number suggest so. Until he starts performing consistently for us, he can score a trillion goals for Uruguay and it won't move a needle one bit on how he is perceived as a Liverpool number 9. It's all about what he does when the season starts, nothing else matters.


At the end of last season he was clearly low on confidence. Doing well for Uruguay will change that and the likelihood of him doing well next season will increase.

Uruguay and Benfica have shown how good he is when you play to his strengths.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:13:15 pm
I didn't think I could've been clearer I was being sarcastic :D

Of course it does when people call him 'shit', a 'dope', a 'donkey' 'worse than Toney' et al.  That is demonstrably not true regardless of what he does as a Liverpool number 9 (which was still pretty decent albeit with room for improvement)

It also lends some support to those who call finishing subject to variance as it doesn't seem to compute that someone can score so many for his country but not score enough in some's eyes for his club and therefore be a useless finisher..


No was backing you knew you were being sarcastic hahaa
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on June 14, 2024, 07:32:10 pm
Pre ACL Fowler scored at a rate that Owen never got close to.30+ goals in his first three full seasons was simply on another level to Owen achieved.

As for Owen being the 2nd most exciting player in the world I think the likes of Zidane, Figo and Shevchenko might disagree.

Fowler was a penalty box player, naturally he will be on the end of alot more chances. McManaman, our player of the decade, created chances aplenty.

Owen played much deeper, and could score from inside the half. 

What Owen did vs Argentina Fowler was never capable of. Fowler got a handful of caps as he was a penalty box player, and Shearer was a better one.

And Owen running with the ball for two years was more exciting than anything outside of Ronaldo. Figo wasn't even the most exciting in his own team (Rivaldo). Shevchenko wasn't at Milan yet, and while he was a great finisher he was hardly edge of your seat stuff.
 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:20:57 am
To add to this Fowler wasn't just a penalty area striker either and that's a ludicrous misrepresentation of who he was. He scored goals from all over the pitch and was great at free kicks as well. Genuinely believe that if it wasn't for his ACL he'd go on to be one of the best strikers of all time.

Did he score the odd one outside the area? Villa springs to mind when he did Staunton (probably his best goal). But the penalty box was his domain.

Prime Owen gets in a world XI. Prime Fowler doesn't get in an England XI.

And I was at one of Fowler's last games before his injury (vs Man U, April '97, when he threw his boots into the Kop as he was suspended for the ,ast league games). The following month saw the debut of Owen, the most talked about player in English football who hadn't yet kicked a ball in professional football that I can ever recall. Saw him live that July, and he was on another level to anything I'd seen play for us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm
Fowler was a penalty box player, naturally he will be on the end of alot more chances. McManaman, our player of the decade, created chances aplenty.

Owen played much deeper, and could score from inside the half. 

What Owen did vs Argentina Fowler was never capable of. Fowler got a handful of caps as he was a penalty box player, and Shearer was a better one.

And Owen running with the ball for two years was more exciting than anything outside of Ronaldo. Figo wasn't even the most exciting in his own team (Rivaldo). Shevchenko wasn't at Milan yet, and while he was a great finisher he was hardly edge of your seat stuff.
Did you actually watch either of them play?

Owen was a counter attacking striker.  Loved to use his pace against a defence and that wasn't set.  His goal against Argentina was brilliant, but was a break into space with defenders backing off.  His second against arsenal in the the 2001 fa cup final was a counter attack and straight run goal from a brilliant berger pass (Seaman was awful for the goal too, he was far from peak and had lost his agility at nearly 38 years old). Both great goals and showed his ice cold temperament when he was younger (his self confidence and explosive pace were his key attributes).

Fowler is known as God because he was far more than a penalty box player.  Shearer was too for that matter.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:48:17 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
Did he score the odd one outside the area? Villa springs to mind when he did Staunton (probably his best goal). But the penalty box was his domain.

Prime Owen gets in a world XI. Prime Fowler doesn't get in an England XI.

And I was at one of Fowler's last games before his injury (vs Man U, April '97, when he threw his boots into the Kop as he was suspended for the ,ast league games). The following month saw the debut of Owen, the most talked about player in English football who hadn't yet kicked a ball in professional football that I can ever recall. Saw him live that July, and he was on another level to anything I'd seen play for us.

A bit more than the odd one from outside the box.

13.5% of Fowlers goals were from outside the box.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:21:45 pm
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Did you actually watch either of them play?

Owen was a counter attacking striker.  Loved to use his pace against a defence and that wasn't set.  His goal against Argentina was brilliant, but was a break into space with defenders backing off.  His second against arsenal in the the 2001 fa cup final was a counter attack and straight run goal from a brilliant berger pass (Seaman was awful for the goal too, he was far from peak and had lost his agility at nearly 38 years old). Both great goals and showed his ice cold temperament when he was younger (his self confidence and explosive pace were his key attributes).

Fowler is known as God because he was far more than a penalty box player.  Shearer was too for that matter.

They "backed off" as they were terrfied he'd rinse them. You make it sound like it's a mark against him. Defenders shit the bed when he ran at them.


Fowler is known as God as he was worshipped for being a goalscorer, that's it.

And the goal vs Seaman has nowt to do with prime Owen, so bringing up the agility of a gk is off topic. As Owen puts it himself he was past his prime when he won the Balon D'Or.

This was prime Owen. "I dont think I've seen the likes of this young lad in my life"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/85_8spi84KQ&amp;pp=ygUkbWljaGFlbCBvd2VuIG5ld2Nhc3RsZSB2cyBsaXZlcnBvb2wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/85_8spi84KQ&amp;pp=ygUkbWljaGFlbCBvd2VuIG5ld2Nhc3RsZSB2cyBsaXZlcnBvb2wg</a>
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:24:36 pm
So Darwin Nunez eh
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:00:03 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:24:36 pm
So Darwin Nunez eh

The fella who has managed 20+ League goals and 30+ in a season in all comps in a season unlike Owen
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 04:34:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:00:03 pm
The fella who has managed 20+ League goals and 30+ in a season in all comps in a season unlike Owen

 Bizarre comment to make  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 04:47:41 pm
A few months with Suarez, he'll come back and be el pistolero 2.0  8)
