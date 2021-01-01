« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16240 on: Yesterday at 01:23:35 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 01:20:29 pm
This is one of the worst arguments I've seen. Completely and utterly irrelevant.

There's at least 3,500 other completely and irrelevant post on this whole website which I don't think you'll have a hard time finding
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16241 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:53:13 pm
We do play to his strengths thats why he gets so many chances, were the most direct team out of the top three.

Playing directly isn't playing to his strengths though. If you are a big 9 with electric pace then continually looking for an early ball isn't playing to your strength. It becomes predictable and easy to defend against.

Look at how City play with Haaland in the team. They very rarely go early. They look to work the ball into wide areas and then bring Haaland into the game. Get wide get to the byeline and look for pull backs. That is when big quick strikers are unplayable. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

latortuga

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16242 on: Today at 12:21:59 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Playing directly isn't playing to his strengths though. If you are a big 9 with electric pace then continually looking for an early ball isn't playing to your strength. It becomes predictable and easy to defend against.

Look at how City play with Haaland in the team. They very rarely go early. They look to work the ball into wide areas and then bring Haaland into the game. Get wide get to the byeline and look for pull backs. That is when big quick strikers are unplayable.

Wait, are you arguing that City purposely don't go direct to Haaland because it is better for him and not because it is part of Pep's philosophy around ball control and controlling games in general?  Because I have a hundred replays when Haaland could have been put in with the most simple dinks over the top but instead the City players just don't do it.

At first when Haaland arrived the defense was, oh they just haven't learnt how to play with him.  But now that we have 2 complete seasons in the books we are past that.  Man City's analytics team would have caught on to this by now and yet their players just refuse to hit him with balls in behind.  Why could this be?  It's the difference between managers that are dogmatic versus those that are pragmatic. 

To bring this back around to Nunez and Liverpool and keep it on topic, I said in the Slot discussion that one of the things I liked about Slot is he appeared to be pragmatic and not wedded to any idea and I think that will help Nunez and I think it could also help us win a lot more trophies.  Ancelotti talks about this a lot and how early in his career he was so dogmatic and would only play a certain way and wouldn't sign certain players - like the great Roberto Baggio (what a player) - because it didn't suit his style.  Through age and experience he learnt to be less dogmatic and more pragmatic and he has achieved record setting success - except at Everton they are a lost cause. ;D 
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16243 on: Today at 01:06:08 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:21:59 am
Wait, are you arguing that City purposely don't go direct to Haaland because it is better for him and not because it is part of Pep's philosophy around ball control and controlling games in general?  Because I have a hundred replays when Haaland could have been put in with the most simple dinks over the top but instead the City players just don't do it.

At first when Haaland arrived the defense was, oh they just haven't learnt how to play with him.  But now that we have 2 complete seasons in the books we are past that.  Man City's analytics team would have caught on to this by now and yet their players just refuse to hit him with balls in behind.  Why could this be?  It's the difference between managers that are dogmatic versus those that are pragmatic. 

To bring this back around to Nunez and Liverpool and keep it on topic, I said in the Slot discussion that one of the things I liked about Slot is he appeared to be pragmatic and not wedded to any idea and I think that will help Nunez and I think it could also help us win a lot more trophies.  Ancelotti talks about this a lot and how early in his career he was so dogmatic and would only play a certain way and wouldn't sign certain players - like the great Roberto Baggio (what a player) - because it didn't suit his style.  Through age and experience he learnt to be less dogmatic and more pragmatic and he has achieved record setting success - except at Everton they are a lost cause. ;D 


City don't go directly to Haaland because it is such a poor play. If playing over the top to quick players was so easy everyone would be doing it. Games now are analysed to the nth degree by video analysts. Knocking it long to the quick fella or crossing it for the big striker are such low advantage plays.

That is because teams are setup to nullify such simple plays. If it worked half the league would employ olympic sprinters whilst the other half would half 7ft basketball players playing as center forwards.

Probably the best example of a player with a speed advantage at Liverpool was Rushie. That didn't mean we went direct and looked to play balls over the top. We looked to get wide and get balls across the box and above all we had Dalglish producing delicate accurate through balls. we didn't look to be direct or play balls over the top just because Rush was quick.
