Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 01:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 01:56:56 pm
I mean, you literally just need to track the thread since he scored the hattrick and what I said above is exactly how things have played out. Now I'm called sad because I pointed out that the polarising opinions (from both sides) is incredibly boring. Okay fella

He has a goal or assist every other game.

I'd say his done pretty well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 01:59:44 pm »
Darwin scored a hat-trick? Cool, that's positive.

'well, aCHtUaLLy!!...'

ghouls.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:36:19 pm
Ive seen worse stats. Some members on here have been here since 2007, making over 700 posts, and not one been of any value.
LOL
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 02:00:47 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:55:55 pm
If you think every offside is just his fault then I don't know what to tell you.

I also said half the time, which means 50% his responsibility and 50% of the person passing the ball.

Do you disagree with my point that his speed is massive weapon? Why wouldn't you release the ball sooner?

Sometimes its his fault, sometimes its not.

How is that calling you a hater?
I never said every offside is his fault just that he could be more aware. Jota also plays on the last man like him.

I wasn't referring to you for the "hating" comment. It's just the nature of the thread and why it's pointless debating things here.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 01:53:30 pm
This thread appears to go as follows:

Darwin does something good - usual posters 'OOOOOOOH HELLO!!!! THE HATERS WON'T LIKE THAT, THE FUUUUUUUUUUUUME!!!!!!!!!'

Other posters - 'let's see if he can do it consistently for Liverpool before getting carried away'

usual posters - 'OOOOH CLOSE THE THREAD, THE HATERS ARE BACK!!!!!!!!!!! HE CAN'T DO ANYTHING RIGHT IN THEIR EYES'

As I say, incredibly tiresome

Nah, it's more like you lot can't go a few posts without criticising him then start crying once you're pulled up on it. Can't even score a hattrick without the bellends coming out.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:00:47 pm
I never said every offside is his fault just that he could be more aware. Jota also plays on the last man like him.

I wasn't referring to you for the "hating" comment. It's just the nature of the thread and why it's pointless debating things here.

I agree, hence why I said close the thread.

Damned if you, damned if you dont.

It's complete extremes either way, even I can admit that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 01:49:40 pm
More condescending shite
maybe but it was damned funny.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:03:23 pm
maybe but it was damned funny.

So unless you aren't relentlessly poisitive about Darwin, you are allowed to get personal and, in a way, gang together and bully a poster who doesn't agree. Got it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 02:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:05:31 pm
So unless you aren't relentlessly poisitive about Darwin, you are allowed to get personal and, in a way, gang together and bully a poster who doesn't agree. Got it.

You are relentlessly negative though.

My apologies that I am sticking up for a Liverpool player, mind you that has some of the better stats in the history of forwards that have played for the club?

Seriously mate.

You aren't the only one don't worry just was funny that comparasion to your posts to his stats.

Because once again he has good stats ....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:08:27 pm
You are restlessly negative though.

My apologies that I am sticking up for a Liverpool player, mind you that has some of the better stats in the history of forwards that have played for the club?

Seriously mate.



For christ sake, I'm not even being overly critical of him (which seems to be levelled at me). My original post, following the hattrick (replying to someone giving it the typical 'the haters won't like that good performance!!!' shite

I think it's the condescension from the other side which gets incredibly annoying, so when people add a bit of context (he's playing against inferior players for context, i meant in this specific context/example) that gets jumped on. How about we stop looking at stuff in such a polarising fashion from both sides. Fucking tiresome

From that post, posters have ganged up and bullied, and acted like I said Darwin was absolute shite and I hate him. Fucking weird
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:09:23 pm
For christ sake, I'm not even being overly critical of him (which seems to be levelled at me). My original post, following the hattrick (replying to someone giving it the typical 'the haters won't like that good performance!!!' shite

I think it's the condescension from the other side which gets incredibly annoying, so when people add a bit of context (he's playing against inferior players) that gets jumped on. How about we stop looking at stuff in such a polarising fashion from both sides. Fucking tiresome

From that post, posters have ganged up and bullied, and acted like I said Darwin was absolute shite and I hate him. Fucking weird

Mexico is ranked 14 in the world.
Uruguay is ranked 15.

How are they inferior players?

I'm also fairly sure his scored against way more " bigger teams" that Haaland has who didn't score a goal in most of City's big games, 9 appareances pre sure 0 and 0 output.

Nunez has scored agaisnt Real, City, Arsenal etc at Liverpool.

Scored against Liverpool, Barca etc before coming to Liverpool.

Still inferior players?

See how I am explaining my opinion with facts instead of just saying its my opinion if u dont agree your a bully.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:10:43 pm
Mexico is ranked 14 in the world.
Uruguay is ranked 15.

How are they inferior players?


The point is, someone said how condescending posters were being against Darwin. I retorted that it was ultimately the Darwin fanboys who are condescending and make it impossible to debate with, and pointed out that Mexico aren't up there with elite PL teams, which is where we need him to be performing. I also commented that the extremes from both sides is tiresome (what I said is hardly controversial, but anyway).

Following that, certain posters ganged together, got personal and ultimately bullied. I have been called a hater, an idiot, knobhead, relentlessly negative - is this not EXACTLY the point I was making originally?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 02:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:18:06 pm
The point is, someone said how condescending posters were being against Darwin. I retorted that it was ultimately the Darwin fanboys who are condescending and make it impossible to debate with, and pointed out that Mexico aren't up there with elite PL teams, which is where we need him to be performing. I also commented that the extremes from both sides is tiresome (what I said is hardly controversial, but anyway).

Following that, certain posters ganged together, got personal and ultimately bullied. I have been called a hater, an idiot, knobhead, relentlessly negative - is this not EXACTLY the point I was making originally?

Cant talk for others but explain yourself more instead of just saying something might help more with people understanding your logic.

I may be a  Darwin fan boy  but if you tell me a goal or assist every 100 minutes is not good enough I would like someone to tell me why his stats arent good after they claim that.

Isnt that fair?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 02:22:32 pm »
Bullying :lmao
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:22:30 pm
Cant talk for others but explain yourself more instead of just saying something might help more with people understanding your logic.

I may be a  Darwin fan boy  but if you tell me a goal or assist every 100 minutes is not good enough I would like someone to tell me why his stats arent good after they claim that.

Isnt that fair?

Mate the comment was essentially that Mexico aren't up there with elite teams, which is where we need him to be performing consistently (yes he scored against Arsenal last season, but ' consistently' is the key word). It's not a controversial statement at all and no idea why it's resulted in such a backlash.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 02:27:57 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:22:30 pm
Cant talk for others but explain yourself more instead of just saying something might help more with people understanding your logic.

I may be a  Darwin fan boy  but if you tell me a goal or assist every 100 minutes is not good enough I would like someone to tell me why his stats arent good after they claim that.

Isnt that fair?

Tbf while I agree with your point there's 400 pages of that shit already.

I just found it baffling that someone pointed out one of our players did something good and the 'well actually' group had to come steaming in. I dunno. I want to support our players.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:27:57 pm
Tbf while I agree with your point there's 400 pages of that shit already.

I just found it baffling that someone pointed out one of our players did something good and the 'well actually' group had to come steaming in. I dunno. I want to support our players.

Funniest thing if he does score a hat trick next season and its against someone like Bournemouth theyll say its only Bournemouth.

Scoring a hat trick at international level against the 14th ranked team in the world yet there all of a sudden part times.

Its Mexico not Faroe Islands.

There is also the bloody striker on the Mexican team that has been brought up in the transfer thread to replace Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:27:57 pm
Tbf while I agree with your point there's 400 pages of that shit already.

I just found it baffling that someone pointed out one of our players did something good and the 'well actually' group had to come steaming in. I dunno. I want to support our players.

I agree with you mate, but the aggravation always seems to come from the Darwin 'in' club first, every time -  'oooh can't wait for the haters to fume at him scoring' etc etc

When someone then has a different opinion 'yeah great, but lets see him do it consistently in the PL, because he hasn't for two years' that same group of posters go INSANE and start getting personal, calling you a hater, a dickhead etc etc. Is this not extremely toxic?

Anyway, i'll leave it there before one of the usual posters pulls up something I wrote 15 years ago and calls me a c*** or something equally as nice. Great discourse on here as always guys.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:36:00 pm
I agree with you mate, but the aggravation always seems to come from the Darwin 'in' club first, every time -  'oooh can't wait for the haters to fume at him scoring' etc etc

When someone then has a different opinion 'yeah great, but lets see him do it consistently in the PL, because he hasn't for two years' that same group of posters go INSANE and start getting personal, calling you a hater, a dickhead etc etc. Is this not extremely toxic?

Anyway, i'll leave it there before one of the usual posters pulls up something I wrote 15 years ago and calls me a c*** or something equally as nice. Great discourse on here as always guys.


I just want you to counter my point with the stats mate.

Its a forum for debate. I am not trying to be a rude but maybe twitter would be more along the lines of what you are looking for.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 02:40:32 pm »
It's nice for him that he is scoring, but I honestly don't care if he scored a 1000 goals between now and the start of the season. What I care about and what he will be judged by is his perfomance in red shirt. It's stick or twist time for him with Liverpool and he will have to show more to earn his place.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:38:44 pm

I just want you to counter my point with the stats mate.

Its a forum for debate. I am not trying to be a rude but maybe twitter would be more along the lines of what you are looking for.

11 goals and 8 assists in the league last season.

There's ya stats for ya.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:41:55 pm
11 goals and 8 assists in the league last season.

There's ya stats for ya.

Goal or assist every 110 minutes right?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Goal or assist every 110 minutes right?

Made up for him.

Still less than about 8-10 other players but if it makes you feel good then crack on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:45:06 pm
Made up for him.

Still less than about 8-10 other players but if it makes you feel good then crack on.

Go on name all the players and all the minutes then.

I know without looking it up Jota, olise with half the minutes have better stats.

KDB and Haaland, Salah too. Not the worst company is it?

Almost the same indivual numbers as Vini Jr in all comps yet one isnt good enough but the other is a ballon dor favourite.

And yes Vini has played CF this season mostly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 02:55:13 pm »
Wonder what Taylor Swift is doing right now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:55:13 pm
Wonder what Taylor Swift is doing right now.

She's with Arne.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:45:06 pm
Made up for him.

Still less than about 8-10 other players but if it makes you feel good then crack on.

8-10 other players with a better record in a league with at least 460 (squad size of 23 multiplied by 20 teams) players is actually really fucking good you know
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16227 on: Today at 03:35:30 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:22:07 pm
She's with Arne.

Slot entrance at the concert?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16228 on: Today at 03:40:16 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16229 on: Today at 04:28:06 pm »
Can't improve finishing...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16230 on: Today at 04:59:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:33:26 pm
Funniest thing if he does score a hat trick next season and its against someone like Bournemouth theyll say its only Bournemouth.

Scoring a hat trick at international level against the 14th ranked team in the world yet there all of a sudden part times.

Its Mexico not Faroe Islands.

There is also the bloody striker on the Mexican team that has been brought up in the transfer thread to replace Nunez.
Mate, FIFA rankings are meaningless, Mexico are crap these days. They've lost to Honduras and Qatar in competitive matches in the past year, and this was their second string defence in a friendly. Obviously, you can only beat what's in front of you, but let's not pretend this was more meaningful than two seasons of PL football.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16231 on: Today at 05:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:59:18 pm
Mate, FIFA rankings are meaningless, Mexico are crap these days. They've lost to Honduras and Qatar in competitive matches in the past year, and this was their second string defence in a friendly. Obviously, you can only beat what's in front of you, but let's not pretend this was more meaningful than two seasons of PL football.

The difference though is that like his last season at Benfica it shows what happens when Nunez is the main man and you play to his strengths. Nunez's first two games for us were against City in the Community Shield and Fulham he scored in both games from balls played into the box after we got wide and got crosses in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #16232 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:59:18 pm
Mate, FIFA rankings are meaningless, Mexico are crap these days. They've lost to Honduras and Qatar in competitive matches in the past year, and this was their second string defence in a friendly. Obviously, you can only beat what's in front of you, but let's not pretend this was more meaningful than two seasons of PL football.

I never said it was more meaningful

Just said they beat a higher ranking nation then them which is true.

I then brought up how many big teams he scored for at Liverpool and before that, which is also true.

His scored against the best defence in the premier league right?
