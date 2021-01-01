Did anyone clock Robertson and Elliot on the bench when Nunez nearly fumbled a clearance at left back. I think that said it all to me. We are all wanting him to do well and all the time and foe him to suddenly find a calmness in his decision making that allows him to become more clinical but its just not there. You can be great inside the box and average outside, like Michael Owen, or you can be average in front of goal and brilliant outside the box like Firmino. You can't really be inconsistent at both. I really really really want it to happen but I just can't see it. I think the pace of the game in this league is just too much for him but it's an odd scenario because he's got bags of pace. It's his brain that can't keep up rather than his legs.



He can score against anyone. Remember that goal against Real Madrid. Wow. It feels like he's better with no time to think.



I wonder if he'll get better as he gets older and loses a bit of pace. Sounds mad but if he took an extra half second in the box it feels like his brain could have a half chance to communicate with his feet.