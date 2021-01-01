« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:04:10 am
Come on please explain why Salah is on penalties when Nunez and Macca are clearly better penalty takers and have much better records?
Stop embarrassing yourself with this pen taker nonsense. There is no 100% causation relationship between being the pen taker and being the main goalscorer, in the history of football. And there is definitely no causation relationship between not being the pen taker and not being the main goal scorer. Especially when there's a long list of the main goalscorers at our own club who have never been the no 1 pen taker.

As for Salah still taking our pens. He became the no 1 pen taker after Milner left (or since he hadn't been on the pitch much for us). He's also our star player and a living legend. It's not a good look for any parties involved to suddenly strip him off pen duty and give it to some newcomers who haven't proved themselves yet.

You know all this very well. Stop manipulating the truths to win a minor detail while losing multiple main arguments lol.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:40:47 am
Salah has 12 none penalty League goals this season Nunez has 11. If he wasn't on penalties would you be piling in on Salah for his terrible goal scoring record this season?
No we wouldn't. And that's because we don't use stats in a vacuum like you lot always do when you have to defend Nunez.

Sure if you put 12 next to 11 both look the same. But one missed 80% of his big chances and the other didn't. If Nunez was feeding off scraps all season no one would bat an eyelid. And there are also tons of other factors like position, role and age.

And despite all that, Salah is getting piled on for a while now due to his poor form since Afcon.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:46:58 am
Stop embarrassing yourself with this pen taker nonsense. There is no 100% causation relationship between being the pen taker and being the main goalscorer, in the history of football. And there is definitely no causation relationship between not being the pen taker and not being the main goal scorer. Especially when there's a long list of the main goalscorers at our own club who have never been the no 1 pen taker.

As for Salah still taking our pens. He became the no 1 pen taker after Milner left (or since he hadn't been on the pitch much for us). He's also our star player and a living legend. It's not a good look for any parties involved to suddenly strip him off pen duty and give it to some newcomers who haven't proved themselves yet.

You know all this very well. Stop manipulating the truths to win a minor detail while losing multiple main arguments lol.

So you are freely admitting that there is a hierarchy at the Club and that is why Salah is on penalties?

For me that hierarchy involves us setting up to create chances for Salah. That hierarchy involves Slah playing virtually every minute when he is fit. I mean look at the strops if he evens gets subbed late in games. It is crystal clear that Salah is the player who is absolutely desperate to score goals. I mean look at the 10 assists Nunez has provided for Salah.

For me Salah is on penalties and wants to play every minute of every game because he is obsessed with breaking records. I think to suggest Salah can do that and Nunez should then be judged purely on goals is quite frankly absurd.

You want to create this narrative that Nunez is an out and out 9 whose only job is to score goals. Which is bizarre seen as in another post you freely admit that our front three rotate.



So which is it. Do we play with an out and out 9 or do our forwards rotate and interchange positions?

We have 5 forwards who are quite clearly good enough to start.

Nunez is the 2nd highest goalscorer and the highest assist maker. Despite having a below-average season in terms of taking chances. He is coming in to the peak years of his career at which strikers of his type tend to improve their goalscoring record. So why not give him a chance and see how he performs next season under a new coach?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:10:08 am
No we wouldn't. And that's because we don't use stats in a vacuum like you lot always do when you have to defend Nunez.

Sure if you put 12 next to 11 both look the same. But one missed 80% of his big chances and the other didn't. If Nunez was feeding off scraps all season no one would bat an eyelid. And there are also tons of other factors like position, role and age.

And despite all that, Salah is getting piled on for a while now due to his poor form since Afcon.

For me Salah is getting stick because he is the forward given the least defensive responsibilities. That is what for me illustrates the unusual situation that Nunez is in. If he was being played like an out and out 9 the way say Haaland is. Then he would be the player given the least defensive responsibility.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
yikes

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 11:37:11 am
yikes



No one is saying Nunez hasn't had a poor season finishing-wise. There are mitigations though. The entire City team have hit the woodwork 11 times this season. So that is 11 times in a combined 34200 minutes for the 10 outfield players. Nunez has hit the wood work 9 times in 1997 minutes. That is just nuts and reminiscent of Suarez in 11/12.
