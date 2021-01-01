If Diaz shot creating action so great why is his xA only 5 and GCA 9 which are both lower than Darwins?



On the Bobby comment, no where near the Technical player is Darwin but why was Bobby's assist's so loved yet it's being totally disregarded in terms of what a 9 can offer?



Isn't it about creating goals for a forward where he scores it or creates a goal what does it honestly matter as long as the team scores?



Why didn't Gakpo play the majority of the league games until recently then since his a similar mold to Bobby?



Diaz Nunez Diaz per90 Nunez per90 Key passes 56 33 2.09 1.49 Passes into final third 60 21 2.24 0.95 Passes into pen area 42 26 1.57 1.17 Progressive passess 109 53 4.07 2.39 Take-ons 128 43 4.78 1.94 Progressive carries 123 55 4.59 2.48 Carries into final third 69 34 2.57 1.53 Carries into pen area 62 34 2.31 1.53 Shot creating actions 150 79 5.6 3.56

Diaz Nunez Diaz per90 Nunez per90 Assists 5 8 0.19 0.36 xA 4.4 4.4 0.16 0.2 xAG 5.1 6 0.19 0.27 GCA 9 14 0.34 0.63

Now get back to your question. Let's take a look at the detailed attacking stats of the two players.Diaz leads Nunez in the following categories:And Nunez leads Diaz in these:You can clearly see Diaz is far ahead of Nunez in every attacking metric related to chance creation, but Nunez is ahead in the end products (A, GCA) yet his xA/xAG is only slightly ahead. Yet a player can only control his chance creation and xA stats. The actual products also depend on the finishers. So maybe Diaz having high SCA but low GCA is a case of the shooters not converting his SCAs? Hmm, so who among our finishers wasted the most chances?Besides, if you look at the sample sizes of the stats in the first table and the second, you can clearly see the ones in second are more subject to variations. In other words, if Diaz gets 2 assists in the next games, they'd look pretty even. But it would take a long time for Nunez to match Diaz's numbers in the first table.There also may be a couple of reasons to explain this mismatch. One could be that SCA and GCA are not necessarily always correlated. Look no further than Diaz's numbers in his two previous seasons for us. In his first season, his SCA and GCA are almost identical to this season. But in his second one, his SCA is much lower yet his GCA is almost twice higher than those of this season - which is what's happening to Nunez now.