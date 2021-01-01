« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 989281 times)

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,576
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 05:54:29 pm
You've been arsey and smug with a lot of people who have simply disagreed with you, so I don't think what you're saying is completely true.

He's missed the most big chances across the top 5 leagues and has been prone to lapses in judgement/general composure since day one, and as a result people are starting to doubt whether he is ever going to be elite (I 100% agree he is a good player). It's as simple as that really.

No need to get angry, no need to be smug, let's just wait to see how things unfold in the coming months. I certainly hope you end up being right!
And yet with all of those missed chances, still one of the best players in the world in terms of goals and assists. Not bad.

And yep, let's wait and see how things play out from here.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm »
In most threads you're the bad guy if you're too negative about a player and it's seen as reasonable to be very down on posters who are. See the way AL is spoken about in the Endo thread. But in the Darwin thread it's his defenders who get the tone police on them and the comments about Nunez being a 'donkey' are almost entirely ignored. What's wild about that is Darwin deserves a lot more defending because even some of his detractors (or at least those questioning his finishing ability, like Lallana and babel who, btw are doing so in a really interesting thought through way) are admitting he's doing an awful lot right and we'd probably struggle to improve upon him.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm
In most threads you're the bad guy if you're too negative about a player and it's seen as reasonable to be very down on posters who are. See the way AL is spoken about in the Endo thread. But in the Darwin thread it's his defenders who get the tone police on them and the comments about Nunez being a 'donkey' are almost entirely ignored. What's wild about that is Darwin deserves a lot more defending because even some of his detractors (or at least those questioning his finishing ability, like Lallana and babel who, btw are doing so in a really interesting thought through way) are admitting he's doing an awful lot right and we'd probably struggle to improve upon him.

to be honest mate I think a decent amount of people wanna have decent reasoned discussions about our players, calling him a donkey doesn't tend to lend itself to reasoned debate so people are more likely not to engage. Again I dont agree with some peoples approach or delivery but on the whole I think most of us just dont like being talked down to for disagreeing. It happens around the forum as a first choice of approach too often. I once asked in the Newcastle thread about the thread title as I genuinely didn't know anything about the story and had someone jump down my throat as if i'd slandered an entire group of people, sometimes just talking to people like it is what it is (a discussion) goes a long way, if someones not been rude or an asshole or just wants to learn, talking to them like they're beneath you or stupid isn't gonna go down well. Calling Nunez a donkey is just gonna get ignored because sometimes it's not worth the hassle of disagreeing with some things, especially something so many disagree with.

Its also not a contest, we're all just discussing Nunez and the many facets of his game. There will always be opposing views but he gets plentyyyyy of support on here and seems loved among our fanbase.

For me some of the takes go a little too far but we can agree to disagree on things. I'd be interested to hear more from those discussing their takes from a statistical point of view and your opposing views on great finishers etc. It's intriguing to see from a statistics point of view the nuances between if it's deemed a thing or not. One of you seems to think it is while you seem more of the belief that it isn't
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:27:57 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,096
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 pm »
One thing we can at least all agree on is that Ryan Babel is a much better poster then he was a player.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 07:46:34 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 03:40:41 pm
I don't know what Suarez's numbers were when he missed a boat load of chances initially here like Nunez but I can clearly see shot technique and decision making was a world apart between their first awful seasons. That's something you can see with your eyes.

The team Suarez joined was far worse than the one Nunez joined. I'm not buying the comparisons between the two. You could see Suarez had some magic, even if he didn't score a boatload.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,070
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 03:40:41 pm
I don't know what Suarez's numbers were when he missed a boat load of chances initially here like Nunez but I can clearly see shot technique and decision making was a world apart between their first awful seasons. That's something you can see with your eyes.



As you can see only terrible players miss lots of chances.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm »
For those calling out Darwin, I would ask if they would be happy if we sold him to Utd or Arsenal? Would you be happy playing against him, personally think you would be terrified as you know there is a great player in him.

Look at Havertz first two seasons,  people just need some patience. Attitude is the most important elment to any player and he has it spades.
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm


As you can see only terrible players miss lots of chances.

But that's just my point. I was trying to emphasise why the eye test is relevant. When Suarez was missing all those chances I remember still thinking this guy is good. Purely down to shot technique and selection. On his missed shots.

I do not get that same feeling from watching Nunez miss. Poor shot choice, timing, technique and execution. Now imagine their xG was similar? Since they both missed loads. Mind you I don't know if it was because we didn't have xG around then but this why you can't just look at numbers and "ignore your eyes" like some are saying in here.

Darwin can still come good. But as of now I'm not wrong to hold the opinion that I do not consider him an elite forward.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm by PaleBlueDot »
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm
But that's just my point. I was trying to emphasise why the eye test is relevant. When Suarez was missing all those chances I remember still thinking this guy is good. Purely down to shot technique and selection. On his missed shots.

I do not get that same feeling from watching Nunez miss. Poor shot choice, timing, technique and execution. Now imagine their xG was similar? Since they both missed loads. Mind you I don't know if it was because we didn't have xG around then but this why you can't just look at numbers and "ignore your eyes" like some are saying in here.

Darwin can still come good. But as of now I'm not wrong to hold the opinion that I do not consider him an elite forward.

You say that but I remember the Suarez thread on here at the time, it was full of people saying we needed to hire a striker coach to show him how to finish, how we couldn't rely on him for goals, how he'd never be a good finisher at the top level and even Kezman had gotten more goals in the Dutch league, how we should shift him to the wing etc. There are actually a lot of parallels with then and the current Núñez talk.

Have you actually gone back and watched Suarez' misses and woodwork hits from his first season and a half? I'd be interested in watching that video if it exists.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,845
  • JFT96
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm


As you can see only terrible players miss lots of chances.

Unfortunately if you had any of them four bearing down on goal, youd have a lot more confidence in them scoring than Darwin. Most of us expect him to miss more than score lets be honest
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,070
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm
You say that but I remember the Suarez thread on here at the time, it was full of people saying we needed to hire a striker coach to show him how to finish, how we couldn't rely on him for goals, how he'd never be a good finisher at the top level and even Kezman had gotten more goals in the Dutch league, how we should shift him to the wing etc. There are actually a lot of parallels with then and the current Núñez talk.

Have you actually gone back and watched Suarez' misses and woodwork hits from his first season and a half? I'd be interested in watching that video if it exists.

Exactly.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2012/mar/05/liverpool-luis-suarez
From the Guardian.



Luis Suárez is this season's most talked about player, yet so little talk has been about his football. Suárez is a fascinating player because he has an unusual style of play  it's difficult to think of another player, past or present, to liken him to. He's a small, quick dribbler who enjoys roaming the pitch laterally, yet was also a brilliant poacher in his Ajax days. The first half of that description holds true for his 14 months at Liverpool, but he is yet to prove he has the finishing ability of old. That is crucial, considering Liverpool have the worst shot conversion rate in the league, at 9%, and have scored as few goals as Wolves, in the relegation zone.

Suárez's goal return this season is, in isolation, extremely disappointing. He's scored six goals from 21 appearances, a similar record to West Brom's Shane Long, and worse than Norwich's Steve Morison or Bolton's Ivan Klasnic. It's hardly unprecedented for a striker to arrive from the Eredivisie and be significantly less prolific in the Premier League, but Suárez is clearly no Afonso Alves or Mateja Kezman  he's not overawed by the league, he's not playing badly, he's just not scoring enough.

Six goals doesn't look much better when you consider that Suárez has 4.2 shots per game  only Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie have more, and they've scored 18 and 25 goals respectively. But shots per game is a statistic open to interpretation and debate, and Suárez epitomises the uncertainly with which it should be viewed. Players with a high shots per game rate are generally exceptional performers  from Europe's top five leagues, first and second by that measure are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The main thing this says is that they're constant threat, which is something Suárez  to a lesser extent  also offers.

Glenn Hoddle once said that Andy Cole needed six or seven chances to score one goal, which was an extremely harsh reflection on an excellent striker, especially as the criticism stuck with Cole for the rest of his career. But if, for a second, we take Hoddle's view as gospel (which is always a slightly dangerous game), was Cole's problem that he needed six or seven chances? Or that he needed six or seven chances that had been created by others? Cole wasn't simply a finisher, but he was predominantly a penalty box player. The apparent wastefulness was more obvious when it came at the end of a swerving David Beckham cross, from a lofted Paul Scholes pass or following a surging Ryan Giggs dribble. It looked as if he was letting the side down, ruining someone else's good work.

Suárez is completely different. If Cole's need for six or seven chances was worthy of criticism, Suárez's record of scoring a goal every 14.8 shots is truly terrible (with the caveat that a "shot" is not quite the same as a "chance"). If he were a pure poacher, that ratio would be worthy of a place on the bench.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm
Exactly.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2012/mar/05/liverpool-luis-suarez
From the Guardian.



Luis Suárez is this season's most talked about player, yet so little talk has been about his football. Suárez is a fascinating player because he has an unusual style of play  it's difficult to think of another player, past or present, to liken him to. He's a small, quick dribbler who enjoys roaming the pitch laterally, yet was also a brilliant poacher in his Ajax days. The first half of that description holds true for his 14 months at Liverpool, but he is yet to prove he has the finishing ability of old. That is crucial, considering Liverpool have the worst shot conversion rate in the league, at 9%, and have scored as few goals as Wolves, in the relegation zone.

Suárez's goal return this season is, in isolation, extremely disappointing. He's scored six goals from 21 appearances, a similar record to West Brom's Shane Long, and worse than Norwich's Steve Morison or Bolton's Ivan Klasnic. It's hardly unprecedented for a striker to arrive from the Eredivisie and be significantly less prolific in the Premier League, but Suárez is clearly no Afonso Alves or Mateja Kezman  he's not overawed by the league, he's not playing badly, he's just not scoring enough.

Six goals doesn't look much better when you consider that Suárez has 4.2 shots per game  only Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie have more, and they've scored 18 and 25 goals respectively. But shots per game is a statistic open to interpretation and debate, and Suárez epitomises the uncertainly with which it should be viewed. Players with a high shots per game rate are generally exceptional performers  from Europe's top five leagues, first and second by that measure are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The main thing this says is that they're constant threat, which is something Suárez  to a lesser extent  also offers.

Glenn Hoddle once said that Andy Cole needed six or seven chances to score one goal, which was an extremely harsh reflection on an excellent striker, especially as the criticism stuck with Cole for the rest of his career. But if, for a second, we take Hoddle's view as gospel (which is always a slightly dangerous game), was Cole's problem that he needed six or seven chances? Or that he needed six or seven chances that had been created by others? Cole wasn't simply a finisher, but he was predominantly a penalty box player. The apparent wastefulness was more obvious when it came at the end of a swerving David Beckham cross, from a lofted Paul Scholes pass or following a surging Ryan Giggs dribble. It looked as if he was letting the side down, ruining someone else's good work.

Suárez is completely different. If Cole's need for six or seven chances was worthy of criticism, Suárez's record of scoring a goal every 14.8 shots is truly terrible (with the caveat that a "shot" is not quite the same as a "chance"). If he were a pure poacher, that ratio would be worthy of a place on the bench.

Is this from his first season?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,070
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14332 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm
Is this from his first season?

The March of his 2nd season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,590
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14333 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
The March of his 2nd season.

Was that the season we scored 47 goals in 38 games? Suarez still scored 11 goals in 31 games...sounds familiar ;)

There are definitely a few parallels to be drawn between Suarez and Nunez. Both Uruguayan, both absolutely wild, and both very talented. And yes, there's the profligacy in front of goal. I remember being at West Brom away on the first day of the following season, and I'm pretty sure Suarez missed at least one sitter in that match, if not two. I'd be lying if I said at that point I saw 23 goals followed by the best individual season in PL history coming, even though he was clearly an absolutely ridiculous footballer.

Nunez clearly has similar improvement in him. He easily has 20 league goals in him. It really wouldn't take an awful lot for that to happen. However, anyone expecting Darwin Nunez to become as good as Luis Suarez probably needs to give their head a wobble. They're a long way apart in terms of football intelligence, and ability frankly. Nunez is coming from a lower base now than Suarez in 2011-12.

Suarez, for my money, is the best striker since the Brazilian Ronaldo. The man scored 31 non-penalty league goals in 33 games for us, and then went and banged 37 non-penalty league goals in 35 games for Barca two seasons later. All while being an absolute genius and creating bucket loads of chances for the likes of Sterling*, Sturridge, Neymar and Messi. I've been impressed by Nunez's relationship with Salah, but otherwise I don't think he's as consistently creative as some of the number crunchers on here are making out to be honest.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 04:29:44 am »
I think Darwin needs to be hungrier, he needs to become a goal whore, it should piss him off when he misses the chances he does. Hes playing football and enjoying it where Id like to see him be a selfish striker a bit nastier and a goal poacher.  Poachers dont just sit on the 6 yard line they see the chance that split second before anyone else and theyre hungry for it. Darwin has more to his game than that, but he needs to get a bit more into the strikers mentality. Hes passed the ball on more than a few occasions in good positions where taking a shot was the best option.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 