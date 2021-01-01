I'm a Swede, but I would never take Isak over Nunez. Isak is a good finisher, especially against us unfortunately, but he doesnt create stuff out of nowhere and his pressing is soft.



Darwin is better now, and has more potential to become proper world class.



Either way, you're just not getting a proven world class striker for 64M



Some wild takes on here. I wouldn't take Isak for the sole reason he is just injury prone. But come on...Darwin is not a better striker than Isak. No chance. Isak would comfortably be top scorer in the prem in this side (provided he stayed fit which he probably wouldn't). And even when he isn't scoring Isak has good feet and game intelligence that would elevate with better players around him.We keep going on about Darwin being the man because he 'creates stuff out of nowhere' but how much conversion are we getting from this? Your number 9 needs to do one of two things;Be a bagsman that will hit the back of the net consistently or be able to play football and have your overall play bring goals for the team aka Firmino style. Darwin does neither of these...he just brings chaos through pace and power. Do we benefit? Yes. I like it. Is it enough to outstrip the benefits of having one of the other two options? No...not yet....and whether it does long term is why people are divided on him.Darwin is probably one of my favourite personalities we've had for a long time but I am of the opinion he needs a formation/tactical shift to have any chance of making it. Less chaotic but more controlled attack with less involvement for him until he nears the goal. The less involved he is in the buildup the better. Put more technical players either side of him and then it's up to him to take his chances.