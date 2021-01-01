I do kind of agree, when you're talking about goalscorers which is what we thought we were signing with Nunez, it's goals not assists that you look at. Did anyone ever talk about how many assists Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler or Michael Owen used to make? I never had a clue how many Torres had, even. It's obviously a mark of a good all round player if he's constantly involved in goals, but Nunez is a player who will always be judged on how many he's put away first and foremost.
There's plenty of football still to be played, but 11 league goals so far is still an underwhelming return. The thing for him that he won't ever escape is that price tag and the standing he had as being, along with Haaland, one of the best young goalscorers in the world. We signed him as a number 9, unlike pretty much any other forward we've signed under Klopp.
He's far from our biggest problem, and he's contributed loads to our season. I think many of us just thought he may kick on as a prolific goalscorer this year and are disappointed that hasn't happened. For the profile he had and the money paid you would want to have some confidence in him sticking the ball away in these decisive, title deciding moments but he'd still be way down the list of players you want a chance to fall to at the moment.