Significant credit needs to be given to that header not just for the absolute emotion it evoked as a late, late winner.



Mac Allisters entire contribution was outstanding, but the ball he put in was high and in the air for a while meaning Forest could think about how to try to defend it momentarily.

It also meant the recipient had work to do. In particular to make sure he meets it first. That's potentially a problem.



There was absolutely no power on the ball for Nunez to use. That's a big problem.

Also, because of the angle, the high ball was dropping to him meant Nunez couldn't meet and generate his own power with his neck muscles and forehead. Yet another problem.



But however, no problem.

Nunez used his wonderful skill to just guide the ball in to the only place that would result in a goal where the keeper had zero chance of getting down to.



Nunez executed his finish from that daring cross from Mac Allister exquisitely. Hitting his only available target perfectly in the only way it could be done.

This lad is fucking special.





Nice on John. But you missed the real skill in what Darwin did.I think it was his sharp movement just before Mac Allister hit his lofted cross. The timing was exquisite. Not only did he move beyond his immediate marker into a gap that their disorganised defence had left. More importantly he made the abrupt move when Mac Allister had his head up, so making himself a massive target. Macca was no longer lofting the ball into a crowd. He was aiming precisely at our centre forward's head. Just beautiful.