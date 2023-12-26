« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

December 26, 2023, 09:41:30 pm
« Reply #11440 on: December 26, 2023, 09:41:30 pm »

That was a really good finish, composed, calm, measured, if he can add this to his game consistently then he suddenly leaps a few levels as a player
December 26, 2023, 09:41:51 pm
« Reply #11441 on: December 26, 2023, 09:41:51 pm »
Well taken goal and was involved in some really good interplay. Kinda went off the boil in the second half but so did quite a lot of the team. Good game all around for him.
December 27, 2023, 09:15:29 am
« Reply #11442 on: December 27, 2023, 09:15:29 am »
If anyone thinks this thread is bad, go on a highlight video from optus sports.

Apparenltly his goal didnt show any technique  :butt ??? ::)
December 27, 2023, 09:23:24 am
« Reply #11443 on: December 27, 2023, 09:23:24 am »
Quote from: Bread on December 26, 2023, 08:50:21 pm
Personally think the majority of his offsides today were because the passer delayed the pass just a bit too long. There was one in the first half where Quansah fired it into him which I don't think he was expecting, and I don't think he necessarily invited the pass.

He even said after the pass to wait as he was getting onside, other time Gomez should have passed it 1-2 seconds earlier Nunez had to check his run.

Yet as certain posters will point out its Nunez fault.

81 minute, when Szobo receives  it and drives and shoots, after his first touch Nunez has tons of space and a simple through ball would put him but Szobo decides to shoot from outside the box.

Nunez doesn't even get upset, if I was him I would have screamed at Dom.

December 27, 2023, 10:20:31 am
« Reply #11444 on: December 27, 2023, 10:20:31 am »
Leave him on the left. Hes better there and that was also the case for Benfica. And Gakpo is better through the middle.
December 27, 2023, 10:30:23 am
« Reply #11445 on: December 27, 2023, 10:30:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 27, 2023, 10:20:31 am
Leave him on the left. Hes better there and that was also the case for Benfica. And Gakpo is better through the middle.

But he played through the middle last night?
December 27, 2023, 10:33:34 am
« Reply #11446 on: December 27, 2023, 10:33:34 am »
I dont think it matters too much where they start. Gakpo started on the left, but he went central all the time.
The main difference is in the defense.

Gakpo and Nunez had some nice combinations
December 27, 2023, 12:04:04 pm
« Reply #11447 on: December 27, 2023, 12:04:04 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 27, 2023, 10:20:31 am
Leave him on the left. Hes better there and that was also the case for Benfica. And Gakpo is better through the middle.

Just leave it how it was v Burnley.

The goal was an example of what they can do together, they can interchange during the game as they please.

Gives the team a focal point with Gakpo being able to drop deep to get on the ball.
December 27, 2023, 12:38:02 pm
« Reply #11448 on: December 27, 2023, 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on December 27, 2023, 09:15:29 am
If anyone thinks this thread is bad, go on a highlight video from optus sports.

Apparenltly his goal didnt show any technique  :butt ??? ::)

Would happily take 15 of these placements per season over everything else, as Owen used to do with anything he sent towards goal. You are calm, pick your spot in the corners / side netting inside and place it there, even with the bit of telegraphing that reveals, the keeper simply isn't getting there in time for full field goals. As Nunez just demostrated.

He's got it in him, just mechanise, take emotion out of it. Leave the passionate South American needing a scrap stereotype outside the pitch.

Today at 05:45:48 am
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 05:45:48 am »
Think Darwin will score loads from the right side while Salah is gone. Seems like the lad has more success scoring across his body than taking pot shots from outside the box on the left.

It'll be a good year for him in 2024.
