And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.



Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.



We are 18 months now into Nunezs time here and lets be honest, if you would have said that he is a 2-year project, which now likely he will be, then most fans wouldnt have taken that gamble. Fair enough at 20 but at 23? Its safe to say that we were expecting a more immediate hit.I must caveat that by saying I think he done really well. His all round play has improved immensely which I felt was unlikely to happen. He is also our second biggest attacking threat and him and Salah is our best attacking contribution. I personally think a lot of his current form is down to a lack of confidence which i feel is a result of all the missed chances.That said however, can any fan say that if they had the chance to sign Nunez again, knowing what we know now, that we would?