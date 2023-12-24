« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 792640 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11400 on: December 24, 2023, 01:59:37 pm »
Hes been disappointing in front of goal but as a focal point hes been excellent mostly. Our problems recently have been an unsettled midfield and not having any contribution from LW.

Id still have him starting CF next couple of games.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11401 on: December 24, 2023, 02:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 01:49:33 pm
Hasnt Nunez only had one season where he has hit double figures (in the league, anyway)
True but Darwin has scored at a much higher level than Solanke & is younger.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11402 on: December 24, 2023, 02:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 01:49:33 pm
Hasnt Nunez only had one season where he has hit double figures (in the league, anyway)

Scored 16 in the Segunda Division before Benfica bought him.

Also scored 17 in 39 in Europa/UCL.
« Reply #11403 on: December 24, 2023, 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on December 24, 2023, 02:58:49 pm
Scored 16 in the Segunda Division before Benfica bought him.

Also scored 17 in 39 in Europa/UCL.

And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.

Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11404 on: December 24, 2023, 03:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 03:15:56 pm
And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.

Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.

We are 18 months now into Nunezs time here and lets be honest, if you would have said that he is a 2-year project, which now likely he will be, then most fans wouldnt have taken that gamble. Fair enough at 20 but at 23? Its safe to say that we were expecting a more immediate hit.

I must caveat that by saying I think he done really well. His all round play has improved immensely which I felt was unlikely to happen. He is also our second biggest attacking threat and him and Salah is our best attacking contribution. I personally think a lot of his current form is down to a lack of confidence which i feel is a result of all the missed chances.

That said however, can any fan say that if they had the chance to sign Nunez again, knowing what we know now, that we would?


Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11405 on: December 24, 2023, 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Dree on December 24, 2023, 01:59:37 pm
Hes been disappointing in front of goal but as a focal point hes been excellent mostly. Our problems recently have been an unsettled midfield and not having any contribution from LW.

Id still have him starting CF next couple of games.

Been critical of his lack of goals but we're not creating anything. Players are having to create their own chances or resort to potshots.

He's struggling against packed defences as well but against a more open team like Arsenal he should get the nod over Gakpo really. He was poor last week but United parked the bus and he had no space or service.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11406 on: December 24, 2023, 04:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 03:15:56 pm
And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.

Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.

Is it though? 90 in 206 in all comps for Nunez 76 in 248 for Solanke.

As I said 17 of those goals from Nunez were in Europe his also got 8 in 22 at international level.

Solanke scored 10 in 76 in the prem prior to this season also, albeit with limited chances when he was here.

Also Nunez is 24 and Solanke is 26 mate.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11407 on: December 24, 2023, 04:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 24, 2023, 04:10:30 pm
Been critical of his lack of goals but we're not creating anything. Players are having to create their own chances or resort to potshots.

He's struggling against packed defences as well but against a more open team like Arsenal he should get the nod over Gakpo really. He was poor last week but United parked the bus and he had no space or service.

He is part of the blame for that. Off the ball we have been fantastic in our past three games and got into the final third and the attack has let us down. Him, Salah and Diaz have all played a part.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11408 on: December 24, 2023, 04:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 03:15:56 pm
And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.

Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.

Wasn't that long ago that Nunez was getting praised to high heaven because of his goals, assists, & overall general play. Even opposition fans went very quiet about him. He's obviously hit a dry patch, but lets be honest here, the team in general haven't been firing on all cylinders over the past few games. What I love about the lad is that he doesn't hide, & he refuses to be someone who totally depends on others to make his chances. He'll come good again, of that I'm certain.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11409 on: December 24, 2023, 09:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 03:15:56 pm
And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.

Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.

Solanke is 26 Darwin is 24.

That isn't one year.

It is almost as if big powerful strikers come into their pomp in their mid to late twenties. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11410 on: December 24, 2023, 10:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on December 24, 2023, 03:15:56 pm
And Solanke scored 30 in the championship. Hes one year older than Nunez and apart from the one season at Benfica (thus far very much an exception to the rule) their scoring records are similar.

Of course, Im being slightly obtuse, but its actually pretty damming when you compare their scoring exploits over a career.
For Solanke I assume?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm »
What a finish  :wave
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 05:39:10 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:36:55 pm
What a finish  :wave

Peach dipped in chocolate.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:36:55 pm
What a finish  :wave

Great fucking goal...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 05:40:41 pm »
A confident Darwin is dangerous...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
Absolutely delighted for him. Hat trick please ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 06:12:04 pm »
Not only a goal but a nice, placed finish without too much power. More of that please!
