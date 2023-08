Nearly 4 hours and nobody has posted in this thread...come on RAWK!



Have watched those two finishes back 20 times at least now and my conclusion is;



1. There is an absolute beast of a striker in there somewhere. Quite close to the surface as well.



2. The placement and pace of both shots were pure striker's instinct. For those of us that play regularly, the amount of calculations your brain and body have to make to pull those off is insane. Add on top the pressure of the situations he did them in.



3. Find a way to get him into the team in his favoured position and the players behind him in their optimum roles. There is too much ability there across that attacking group of players for it not to create these kind of moments on a regular basis.



I'm still absolutely buzzing after yesterday. Imagine how Darwin feels. Need to bottle that up and build on the momentum by starting him in the next game.