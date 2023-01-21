I keep my fingers crossed for him, you can see him trying his best - theres no denying that.



In terms of planning, however, this has been a bad signing so far, you just dont go and buy a striker for almost a club record fee and then let him keep warming the bench.



Curious to see if hes set to become a starter and if so, in which system that will be.



Well it has happened. In fact the issue is quite complex. As I understand it both Diaz and Gakpo were bought 'early' because a rival club was about to buy them instead. That has had an affect on Darwin's position in the hierarchy. And now Doak has arrived and broken through as well. These things happen, and are actually positives. Better to have this problem than not.The other thing is that he is quite young and there was a chance that Salah might leave and also still a good chance that he leaves soon (I hope not, but it may well happen). Darwin has time on his side. Most of the declarations that if he doesn't do something amazing this season he will leave are just people's own views, with no necessary basis in fact.Those obsessed by spending will naturally grumble and moan (as if "record fee" means anything in these times of crazy transfer fee hyper inflation) but it is what it is.Hope that wasn't too many words for the thread monitors