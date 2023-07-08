« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.

Jota?

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
Maybe running it past Jota first?
Back at the AXA

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1677618529493712898?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Confident sounding english!
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.

Jota too! If he played 38 games up top I'd back him to get 20 goals.

With Nunez you just feel he needs to calm down a little. Too often he's trying to hard. He needs to master the art of taking the simple option when it's the best option. I'm not even worried about the missed chances. Work on the other parts of his game and he'll fit better into the team, be more relaxed , and get bags of goals.
If he were a regular starter, I would put money on him getting 20. But with Gakpo around who is brilliant himself, I think Nunez can still get 15 goals for us.

But, it's a crazy situation because we've got Mo, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez upfront, all of whom can be prolific. ;D We'll have a lot of fun next season with a more progressive midfield.
Im pretty sure over 15 goal by the bookies is Minus money(so they expect over 15 goals) 20 plus is like plus 200. so bookies are thinking btw 15 and 20 goals.
Weird that he hasn't taken the number 9. We'd know by now if he had.
He should earn it. Im very hopeful he will this season
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Apparently he has taken the number 9 and it will be confirmed today. Nice attempt to overshadow other news :D
Free exchanges if purchased from official LFC outlets
I like that he backs himself to be worth it.
Hope he is right.
The new system actually suits him more so than Gakpo
Before Bobby took it, number 9 became a bit of a cursed number for us. Benteke, Lambert, Aspas and Carroll all wearing it before him.

Hopefully Darwin wears it well.
Fantastic news!!!

Hopefully he has a long run of games playing through the middle as I truly believe this lad will blow us this season!
Quote from: Henry Gale on July 13, 2023, 01:21:15 pm
Fantastic news!!!

Hopefully he has a long run of games playing through the middle as I truly believe this lad will blow us this season!

That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?
Feel like he really could grab a load of goals this season, we'll potentially have a much more attacking line up in midfield and could even drop Gakpo back there if needed.  Think the first few games are crucial - if he gets a few goals he'll be flying.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: Bread on July 13, 2023, 12:33:30 pm
Before Bobby took it, number 9 became a bit of a cursed number for us. Benteke, Lambert, Aspas and Carroll all wearing it before him.

Hopefully Darwin wears it well.

I'm not sure it's really considered cursed if shit players continue to be shit after taking it.
Quote from: StL-Dono on July 13, 2023, 02:15:48 pm
That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?

Bloody hell  ;D

Blow up this season!  :butt
Quote from: StL-Dono on July 13, 2023, 02:15:48 pm
That's asking an awful lot from the kid isn't it?
:lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Quote from: MD1990 on July 13, 2023, 11:30:06 am
The new system actually suits him more so than Gakpo

Both Jota & Nunez. Cody I think will be one of the 8s/10s doesnt make sense to have Mac and Sobo with Cody also dropping deep to link the play. Need someone running in behind.
is asking for a better season from him setting a bit of a low standard

last season should be his worst as in coming in from a different country with a rather disjointed midfield.

he should have at least settled in a bit by now and hopefully his engrish is a bit more functional

but still he needs to work out a partnership with a couple of the forward line and midfielders to make it work and vice versa. same chaos with more intricate timing.

going to be fun player to watch for sure if he keeps progressing.


Quote from: Samie on July 13, 2023, 02:54:46 pm


Damn - he stole Fat Bobby's jersey it appears
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 13, 2023, 04:43:19 pm
is asking for a better season from him setting a bit of a low standard

last season should be his worst as in coming in from a different country with a rather disjointed midfield.

he should have at least settled in a bit by now and hopefully his engrish is a bit more functional

but still he needs to work out a partnership with a couple of the forward line and midfielders to make it work and vice versa. same chaos with more intricate timing.

going to be fun player to watch for sure if he keeps progressing.

Some of his underlying numbers (particularly from left forward) were the 2nd best in Europe (behind Haaland) for an attacker. Even in terms of actual numbers he was getting a goal or assist every 138 mins.

If he plays more he'll score more. But yeah I think we're all hoping for more from him this coming season. He's definitely capable of 20+ goals if he gets the appearances and shows a little more composure in front of goal.
Quote from: newterp on July 13, 2023, 04:55:11 pm
Damn - he stole Fat Bobby's jersey it appears

Room for growth.  :)
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Quote from: JasonF on July 13, 2023, 04:57:31 pm
Some of his underlying numbers (particularly from left forward) were the 2nd best in Europe (behind Haaland) for an attacker. Even in terms of actual numbers he was getting a goal or assist every 138 mins.

If he plays more he'll score more. But yeah I think we're all hoping for more from him this coming season. He's definitely capable of 20+ goals if he gets the appearances and shows a little more composure in front of goal.

Hes got to do a lot better than 9 league goals this season. With the chances he got last season he should have had 15 in the league so it'll come down to whether he can become a better finisher this season or was his one great season at Benfica simply a flash in the pan.
Love this mad bastard.. goals, assists, misses.. hes box office.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Looks like he settling now, gonna be hard to stop this season
Looks full of confidence which is good. Nice to see him being direct and not hesitating when the ball came to him
Looked very sharp and composed in front of goal out there. Lets hope we see a second season Darwin here which benfica fans seen in his second year with the club.
Really like the two left footed plays.
Seems it is something he has been working on because sometimes he seems too one footed.
Quote from: Samie on July 13, 2023, 02:54:46 pm

No longer shall he get the Andy Carroll jibes (apart from the fact Nunez is quite good); he is now baby Zlatan  :D
This boy looks razor-sharp. 8)

So does Diogo, to be fair to him.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:16:38 pm
Really like the two left footed plays.
Seems it is something he has been working on because sometimes he seems too one footed.
He's got one right, one left foot, mate... ;)

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:16:38 pm
Really like the two left footed plays.
he seems too one footed.
make up yer mind.
Love Darwin so far in pre season. Looks very sharp, more comfortable on the ball and a lot more composure.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:16:38 pm
Really like the two left footed plays.
Seems it is something he has been working on because sometimes he seems too one footed.

Did it against Leeds and scored a fair bit with his left for Benfica
got ourselves a proper no 9.

just need to tweak our play a bit to accommodate him and of course for him to keep improving as our first line of defence
