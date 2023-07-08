is asking for a better season from him setting a bit of a low standard



last season should be his worst as in coming in from a different country with a rather disjointed midfield.



he should have at least settled in a bit by now and hopefully his engrish is a bit more functional



but still he needs to work out a partnership with a couple of the forward line and midfielders to make it work and vice versa. same chaos with more intricate timing.



going to be fun player to watch for sure if he keeps progressing.





