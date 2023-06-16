« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 557972 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8080 on: June 16, 2023, 11:11:23 pm »
I hope he comes back champing at the bit

Still believe in the lad. He has a knack of making things happen. Maybe once he truly clicks with a partner things will get rude. He can get the ball, make assists, I do wanna see him firing away.

Develop first time shots.

He ain't no false 9, but seems a bit tricksy for a classic 9
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8081 on: June 16, 2023, 11:30:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8082 on: June 17, 2023, 09:36:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 16, 2023, 10:10:33 pm
He's taking the #9 shirt.   8)



A pretty significant vote of confidence from the club to give him the 9 shirt after the Jekyll and Hyde season he's had.

Saying that, Sakho getting the #3 didn't prevent him from getting jibbed.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8083 on: June 17, 2023, 09:42:06 am »
He got jibbed for playing Billy big bollocks with the Boss.

As for using that word whilst talking about Darwin, you're out of your mind.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8084 on: June 17, 2023, 09:42:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 16, 2023, 10:10:33 pm
He's taking the #9 shirt.   8)



sure there's not 2 9s in there?

99?  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8085 on: June 17, 2023, 10:02:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 17, 2023, 09:42:06 am
He got jibbed for playing Billy big bollocks with the Boss.

As for using that word whilst talking about Darwin, you're out of your mind.

I should clarify that I love Darwin, and I absolutely do not want him to get jibbed.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8086 on: June 17, 2023, 10:30:58 am »
Quote from: Bread on June 17, 2023, 10:02:21 am
I should clarify that I love Darwin, and I absolutely do not want him to get jibbed.


 ;D

I'll never understand how Sakho thought it'd be a good idea to act the twat around a new manager. Daft sod.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8087 on: June 17, 2023, 10:44:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 17, 2023, 10:30:58 am

 ;D

I'll never understand how Sakho thought it'd be a good idea to act the twat around a new manager. Daft sod.
Nitpicking you mate, but it was the summer after Klopp joined (after the final in Basel that he was cheated out of playing)
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8088 on: June 17, 2023, 10:45:49 am »
Think Nunez struggled with the language last season.  Im sure hes been working hard at it, and by the end of the summer, will be proficient enough to understand what Klopp wants better.  Glad he has the number 9, even something like that will give him more confidence.  The fact he can play centrally or on the left gives us flexibility\cover. 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8089 on: June 17, 2023, 11:06:50 am »
Quote from: classycarra on June 17, 2023, 10:44:28 am
Nitpicking you mate, but it was the summer after Klopp joined (after the final in Basel that he was cheated out of playing)

Fair.

Still boggles though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,082
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8090 on: June 17, 2023, 03:41:25 pm »
Watched LFC's compilation of all his goals and thought, "You know what? It wasn't that bad at all."

He was not served well by the team last season at all, he had some big misses, and he was struggling to fit into the side during the decent run at the end of the season... but there is a hell of a lot to work with.

Up to the team and staff to find the way to get the most out of his strengths, up to him to work on his weaknesses.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6T-WFhvwig
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8091 on: June 17, 2023, 04:13:04 pm »
I find it funny how people think that Nunez could be sold ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,577
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8092 on: June 18, 2023, 08:08:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 16, 2023, 10:10:33 pm
He's taking the #9 shirt.   8)

Nice, I had some doubts as to whether we might be open to selling him this summer but there's been no reports of that or of him wanting away so am looking forward to seeing him this season. Hopefully we can integrate him better into the side.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8093 on: June 20, 2023, 06:53:15 am »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8094 on: June 21, 2023, 08:32:03 am »
He's sensational, just needs to rediscover his confidence and he'll be pivotal for us next year. His involvement in the game is vastly superior to any traditional forward.

I'm convinced that over time he'll end up replacing Salah off the right. Diaz left, Gakpo or Jota central and Nunez right, with the option to drop Gakpo in behind the other three in games we will dominate, just seems to make a lot of sense.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8095 on: June 21, 2023, 08:40:01 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 21, 2023, 08:32:03 am
He's sensational, just needs to rediscover his confidence and he'll be pivotal for us next year. His involvement in the game is vastly superior to any traditional forward.

I'm convinced that over time he'll end up replacing Salah off the right. Diaz left, Gakpo or Jota central and Nunez right, with the option to drop Gakpo in behind the other three in games we will dominate, just seems to make a lot of sense.

It makes no sense. He's right footed. If he's played wide, it's always been on the left.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8096 on: June 21, 2023, 10:07:55 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 21, 2023, 08:32:03 am
He's sensational, just needs to rediscover his confidence and he'll be pivotal for us next year. His involvement in the game is vastly superior to any traditional forward.

I'm convinced that over time he'll end up replacing Salah off the right. Diaz left, Gakpo or Jota central and Nunez right, with the option to drop Gakpo in behind the other three in games we will dominate, just seems to make a lot of sense.
I can't imagine him getting games for us on the right. In your hypothetical where he starts in that three, think Diaz would play on the right.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8097 on: June 21, 2023, 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on June 21, 2023, 10:07:55 am
I can't imagine him getting games for us on the right. In your hypothetical where he starts in that three, think Diaz would play on the right.

Issue is, he won't really fit on the right, on the left he's less influential (Diaz a better option) and in the middle he's not so far offering what Gakpo or perhaps Jota does in terms of the system (or what Bobby did).

He's a top player but it wasn't a transfer that was thought through, unless we just hoped he'd come in and score every game like Haaland did, in which case you can carry the fact he doesn't offer the same as others tactically.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8098 on: June 21, 2023, 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 21, 2023, 06:49:05 pm
Issue is, he won't really fit on the right, on the left he's less influential (Diaz a better option) and in the middle he's not so far offering what Gakpo or perhaps Jota does in terms of the system (or what Bobby did).

He's a top player but it wasn't a transfer that was thought through, unless we just hoped he'd come in and score every game like Haaland did, in which case you can carry the fact he doesn't offer the same as others tactically.

That's not strictly true. He might seem less busy but his output from wide left was actually better than from central. His XG+A/90 was 0.91 from LW (that would be 2nd highest in the league after Haaland from the stats I could find). 5 of his 9 league goals came from wide left. Díaz is great but he's never getting near numbers like that (his XG+A/90 was 0.55 last season)
« Last Edit: June 21, 2023, 07:50:20 pm by JasonF »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8099 on: June 22, 2023, 10:31:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on June 21, 2023, 08:40:01 am
It makes no sense. He's right footed. If he's played wide, it's always been on the left.

He's actually very two footed, and either way, being right-footed doesn't stop you being a good right winger. The other option people mention is Diaz, who is also right-footed.

Diaz has locked down his place on the left, Gakpo has through the middle. I don't think it would be particularly hard for him to adapt to a slightly different role, even if he's more of a right forward then someone who hugs the touchline. He's someone who drifts about the pitch anyway, so having him in a wide right role to start doesn't mean all that much.

I'm not saying he'll play exactly the Salah role, but he has a lot of the same attributes, and I think as a front three, Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez could be deadly.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8100 on: June 22, 2023, 11:35:41 am »
Diaz is right footed predominately Im pretty sure. Itd certainly be an interesting call to stick your big number 9 whos right footed on the right flank. Very late 90s/ early 00s tactically. Theres a reason our wide forwards have nearly always played left side if theyre right footed and right side if theyre left footed.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,963
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8101 on: June 22, 2023, 11:36:09 am »
When are the shirt numbers for the season released?

Haven't seen anything beyond an image a few days ago with the number 9 print for the back of a shirt. My lad got one of the new shirts with 27  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8102 on: June 22, 2023, 04:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on June 22, 2023, 11:35:41 am
Diaz is right footed predominately I’m pretty sure. It’d certainly be an interesting call to stick your big number 9 who’s right footed on the right flank. Very late 90s/ early 00s tactically. There’s a reason our wide forwards have nearly always played left side if they’re right footed and right side if they’re left footed.
Yeah it's where you'd put technically poor, with poor ability linking play (or even getting their head up), but quite fast strikers who don't make many chances for themselves - probably last seen here with Borini and Cisse.

Really can't picture Nunez doing it for us
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8103 on: June 22, 2023, 05:26:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 21, 2023, 08:32:03 am
He's sensational, just needs to rediscover his confidence and he'll be pivotal for us next year. His involvement in the game is vastly superior to any traditional forward.

I'm convinced that over time he'll end up replacing Salah off the right. Diaz left, Gakpo or Jota central and Nunez right, with the option to drop Gakpo in behind the other three in games we will dominate, just seems to make a lot of sense.
I don't think playing on the right suits Darwin because it'd make him predictable. When he's on the left, he can either burst past players on the outside or cut inside and take a shot. On the right wing, he can't really cut in because he's left foot isn't that strong in those situations. Technically, it's harder to cut into your weaker foot.

So his only viable option will be going outside but defenders will position themselves to show him onto his left and he isn't that agile to make use of the smaller amount of space that would be available to him on the outside. I would play him on the left because he isn't tidy enough to play down the middle which is a dangerous area to lose the ball.
« Last Edit: June 22, 2023, 05:28:42 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8104 on: June 23, 2023, 02:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on June 22, 2023, 11:35:41 am
Diaz is right footed predominately Im pretty sure. Itd certainly be an interesting call to stick your big number 9 whos right footed on the right flank. Very late 90s/ early 00s tactically. Theres a reason our wide forwards have nearly always played left side if theyre right footed and right side if theyre left footed.

That's what I said, Diaz is right footed too. So in two years, Salah leaves at the end of his contract, and we are left with our four main forwards being Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota, with Elliott, Carvalho, Doak and Gordon as potentials if they develop enough. Who is your right winger out of these, or do we need to buy one? Only Elliott and Gordon are left footed out of these, one is primarily a midfielder and the other is very raw.

I don't see us only using Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota primarily centrally or on the left, I think they'll be our main four forwards for the next generation, so one will have to be off the right. Out of them, my argument would be that Nunez is the most two footed out of them. And whilst Diaz is more one footed, he uses it exceptionally well to flick the ball inside or outside the defender when cutting in on the left.

It's worth noting that Mane was originally a right winger for us until Salah joined, a season where he thrived and won player of the year.

Nunez also isn't really a big number 9 type, he's hardly in the Lewandowski, Haaland, Ibrahimovic mould. Gakpo's play means he has locked down the centre forward spot, so if Nunez is starting it's likely to be off the flank, unless Gakpo is dropped in to play as a 10.

I don't see us making that formation change, as I don't particularly think Klopp likes playing with a 10 as a default, so that means Nunez is starting off the flank. Diaz and him are likely to have fairly similar career lengths at Liverpool, so unless if both are to start they'll be off opposite flanks. If that's the case, I think Nunez off the right and Diaz off the left would work more effectively for us.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8105 on: June 23, 2023, 11:07:35 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 23, 2023, 02:09:32 pm
That's what I said, Diaz is right footed too. So in two years, Salah leaves at the end of his contract, and we are left with our four main forwards being Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota, with Elliott, Carvalho, Doak and Gordon as potentials if they develop enough. Who is your right winger out of these, or do we need to buy one? Only Elliott and Gordon are left footed out of these, one is primarily a midfielder and the other is very raw.

I don't see us only using Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota primarily centrally or on the left, I think they'll be our main four forwards for the next generation, so one will have to be off the right. Out of them, my argument would be that Nunez is the most two footed out of them. And whilst Diaz is more one footed, he uses it exceptionally well to flick the ball inside or outside the defender when cutting in on the left.

It's worth noting that Mane was originally a right winger for us until Salah joined, a season where he thrived and won player of the year.

Nunez also isn't really a big number 9 type, he's hardly in the Lewandowski, Haaland, Ibrahimovic mould. Gakpo's play means he has locked down the centre forward spot, so if Nunez is starting it's likely to be off the flank, unless Gakpo is dropped in to play as a 10.

I don't see us making that formation change, as I don't particularly think Klopp likes playing with a 10 as a default, so that means Nunez is starting off the flank. Diaz and him are likely to have fairly similar career lengths at Liverpool, so unless if both are to start they'll be off opposite flanks. If that's the case, I think Nunez off the right and Diaz off the left would work more effectively for us.

Nunez is 6'2", and is actually very good in the air. I think that Gakpo will be the one who will be playing on the right for us when Salah leaves, with Diaz on the left and Nunez in the middle ...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8106 on: June 24, 2023, 07:25:09 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 23, 2023, 02:09:32 pm
That's what I said, Diaz is right footed too. So in two years, Salah leaves at the end of his contract, and we are left with our four main forwards being Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota, with Elliott, Carvalho, Doak and Gordon as potentials if they develop enough. Who is your right winger out of these, or do we need to buy one? Only Elliott and Gordon are left footed out of these, one is primarily a midfielder and the other is very raw.

I don't see us only using Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota primarily centrally or on the left, I think they'll be our main four forwards for the next generation, so one will have to be off the right. Out of them, my argument would be that Nunez is the most two footed out of them. And whilst Diaz is more one footed, he uses it exceptionally well to flick the ball inside or outside the defender when cutting in on the left.

It's worth noting that Mane was originally a right winger for us until Salah joined, a season where he thrived and won player of the year.

Nunez also isn't really a big number 9 type, he's hardly in the Lewandowski, Haaland, Ibrahimovic mould. Gakpo's play means he has locked down the centre forward spot, so if Nunez is starting it's likely to be off the flank, unless Gakpo is dropped in to play as a 10.

I don't see us making that formation change, as I don't particularly think Klopp likes playing with a 10 as a default, so that means Nunez is starting off the flank. Diaz and him are likely to have fairly similar career lengths at Liverpool, so unless if both are to start they'll be off opposite flanks. If that's the case, I think Nunez off the right and Diaz off the left would work more effectively for us.

You had your answer at the start of the post. Do we need to buy one? Yes, when the time comes, we will.

You realise that inverting our forwards is part of the whole point of what we do right? The idea is they play on the opposite side to their stronger foot so they can come in off the flank and be greater goal threats. Sticking Nunez, who is the most 'traditional central forward' we have (in terms of his relative lack of involvement outside the box and his tendency to move towards the opponents goal as a 'tip of the spear' type player) on the right flank would be a very odd move as a long term strategy.

The reality is that our forward line, if you take Salah out, is unbalanced. A bunch of players comfortable down the middle or on the left but not on the right. In fact it might be worse than this because it's not clear how comfortable Nunez, Jota or Gapko are on the left so it may be we only really have Diaz for the left forward position. But at the moment we have Salah so it's all gravy. In fact it's almost good that we have no other high class option there because Salah is too good to be rotated, so you'd be paying someone a lot of money to be a backup, and Salah never gets injured. But when he leaves, yes we'll need to bring in a left footed player for the right forward position if we want to continue with our inverted forwards. And even if we want a more traditional right winger to keep the width it's unclear if any of the current options would be able to do that so we'll still want to bring someone in.

What I would say is you could imagine a scenario where Nunez does what Salah does but from the left, we continue with a false 9 type player (Gapko I guess) and then we get a more 'boots on the touchline' player on the right to keep the width, which might be useful if our midfielders are playing outside the opponents shape less in the future. Like I say above, it's unclear if any of our current options could do that role but I wonder if Diaz might be able to because he seems to want to keep the width a lot more even on the left and if he does it even on the left you'd of thought he'd be more inclined to do it on the right.
« Last Edit: June 24, 2023, 07:29:51 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8107 on: June 24, 2023, 02:58:58 pm »
It's his birthday dickheads, Get a life.

Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8108 on: June 24, 2023, 03:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2023, 02:58:58 pm
It's his birthday dickheads, Get a life.



Is that your new wallpaper, Samie?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8109 on: June 24, 2023, 03:58:05 pm »
It's what the LFC twitter page tweeted.  :D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,922
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8110 on: June 24, 2023, 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2023, 03:58:05 pm
It's what the LFC twitter page tweeted.  :D

Kind of rude of LFC to call people dickheads.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8111 on: June 24, 2023, 05:43:43 pm »
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,379
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8112 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 am »
Is he actually taking the number 9? The new away kit is up and hes still listed as 27 for the number option on the official site. Surely itd have been confirmed by now if he was changing number.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,551
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8113 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 10:04:21 am
Is he actually taking the number 9? The new away kit is up and hes still listed as 27 for the number option on the official site. Surely itd have been confirmed by now if he was changing number.

Don't think there's anything official yet.  Diaz is definitely taking 7 but nothing from the club about Nunez taking 9 so far.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8114 on: Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 10:04:21 am
Is he actually taking the number 9? The new away kit is up and hes still listed as 27 for the number option on the official site. Surely itd have been confirmed by now if he was changing number.

in Australia on rebel sport website they are selling 23-24 kits with Firmino on the back...
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #8115 on: Today at 03:37:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on June 24, 2023, 04:04:45 pm
Kind of rude of LFC to call people dickheads.

Ridiculous if true and the twitter manager should face consequences. Typical FSG PR own goal shows what little regard they have 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 