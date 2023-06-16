Diaz is right footed predominately Im pretty sure. Itd certainly be an interesting call to stick your big number 9 whos right footed on the right flank. Very late 90s/ early 00s tactically. Theres a reason our wide forwards have nearly always played left side if theyre right footed and right side if theyre left footed.
That's what I said, Diaz is right footed too. So in two years, Salah leaves at the end of his contract, and we are left with our four main forwards being Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota, with Elliott, Carvalho, Doak and Gordon as potentials if they develop enough. Who is your right winger out of these, or do we need to buy one? Only Elliott and Gordon are left footed out of these, one is primarily a midfielder and the other is very raw.
I don't see us only using Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota primarily centrally or on the left, I think they'll be our main four forwards for the next generation, so one will have to be off the right. Out of them, my argument would be that Nunez is the most two footed out of them. And whilst Diaz is more one footed, he uses it exceptionally well to flick the ball inside or outside the defender when cutting in on the left.
It's worth noting that Mane was originally a right winger for us until Salah joined, a season where he thrived and won player of the year.
Nunez also isn't really a big number 9 type, he's hardly in the Lewandowski, Haaland, Ibrahimovic mould. Gakpo's play means he has locked down the centre forward spot, so if Nunez is starting it's likely to be off the flank, unless Gakpo is dropped in to play as a 10.
I don't see us making that formation change, as I don't particularly think Klopp likes playing with a 10 as a default, so that means Nunez is starting off the flank. Diaz and him are likely to have fairly similar career lengths at Liverpool, so unless if both are to start they'll be off opposite flanks. If that's the case, I think Nunez off the right and Diaz off the left would work more effectively for us.