That's what I said, Diaz is right footed too. So in two years, Salah leaves at the end of his contract, and we are left with our four main forwards being Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota, with Elliott, Carvalho, Doak and Gordon as potentials if they develop enough. Who is your right winger out of these, or do we need to buy one? Only Elliott and Gordon are left footed out of these, one is primarily a midfielder and the other is very raw.



I don't see us only using Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez and Jota primarily centrally or on the left, I think they'll be our main four forwards for the next generation, so one will have to be off the right. Out of them, my argument would be that Nunez is the most two footed out of them. And whilst Diaz is more one footed, he uses it exceptionally well to flick the ball inside or outside the defender when cutting in on the left.



It's worth noting that Mane was originally a right winger for us until Salah joined, a season where he thrived and won player of the year.



Nunez also isn't really a big number 9 type, he's hardly in the Lewandowski, Haaland, Ibrahimovic mould. Gakpo's play means he has locked down the centre forward spot, so if Nunez is starting it's likely to be off the flank, unless Gakpo is dropped in to play as a 10.



I don't see us making that formation change, as I don't particularly think Klopp likes playing with a 10 as a default, so that means Nunez is starting off the flank. Diaz and him are likely to have fairly similar career lengths at Liverpool, so unless if both are to start they'll be off opposite flanks. If that's the case, I think Nunez off the right and Diaz off the left would work more effectively for us.



You had your answer at the start of the post. Do we need to buy one? Yes, when the time comes, we will.You realise that inverting our forwards is part of the whole point of what we do right? The idea is they play on the opposite side to their stronger foot so they can come in off the flank and be greater goal threats. Sticking Nunez, who is the most 'traditional central forward' we have (in terms of his relative lack of involvement outside the box and his tendency to move towards the opponents goal as a 'tip of the spear' type player) on the right flank would be a very odd move as a long term strategy.The reality is that our forward line, if you take Salah out, is unbalanced. A bunch of players comfortable down the middle or on the left but not on the right. In fact it might be worse than this because it's not clear how comfortable Nunez, Jota or Gapko are on the left so it may be we only really have Diaz for the left forward position. But at the moment we have Salah so it's all gravy. In fact it's almost good that we have no other high class option there because Salah is too good to be rotated, so you'd be paying someone a lot of money to be a backup, and Salah never gets injured. But when he leaves, yes we'll need to bring in a left footed player for the right forward position if we want to continue with our inverted forwards. And even if we want a more traditional right winger to keep the width it's unclear if any of the current options would be able to do that so we'll still want to bring someone in.What I would say is you could imagine a scenario where Nunez does what Salah does but from the left, we continue with a false 9 type player (Gapko I guess) and then we get a more 'boots on the touchline' player on the right to keep the width, which might be useful if our midfielders are playing outside the opponents shape less in the future. Like I say above, it's unclear if any of our current options could do that role but I wonder if Diaz might be able to because he seems to want to keep the width a lot more even on the left and if he does it even on the left you'd of thought he'd be more inclined to do it on the right.