Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Scottymuser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8000 on: Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:36:22 am
For me the most disappointing thing about his season was how it tapered off towards the end. After the brace against United I thought he looked set to end the season strongly but I think he only scored against Leeds after that and got less and less minutes.

There was times when we looked totally grim earlier in the season and I thought Nunez was a bright spark. On the whole I've liked what I've seen - It's been a poor season all round for much of the squad and I think if we can find a top level again Nunez will only benefit from that. As someone else says a stronger midfield can't hurt next season, but it does look like Diaz/Gakpo/Salah could form a main attacking trio with Nunez and Jota lying in waiting. That's hardly a bad thing, like.

Hoping Nunez can have a really good pre-season now, bang a few in, look likely and make his case known for next season. He's got a lot more to give us I feel and should at the least 'get minutes' next season.

Diaz had as equally poor an end of season set of cameos, at least imo, than Nunez at any point in the season - 6 starts, over 380 minutes, but only 1 goal (and no assists) - over the same 2 months, Nunez had about 220 mins, and the same one goal.  Nunez at the start of the season, I'd argue, was as equally impressive as Diaz was in the second half of the season last year also (in fact, would have been arguably better if he'd scored a few of the chances he misseD).  So why is it always Diaz that people want to have in the first 3.
disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8001 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
Diaz had as equally poor an end of season set of cameos, at least imo, than Nunez at any point in the season - 6 starts, over 380 minutes, but only 1 goal (and no assists) - over the same 2 months, Nunez had about 220 mins, and the same one goal.  Nunez at the start of the season, I'd argue, was as equally impressive as Diaz was in the second half of the season last year also (in fact, would have been arguably better if he'd scored a few of the chances he misseD).  So why is it always Diaz that people want to have in the first 3.

I agree with you that Diaz didn't end very strongly, but as for the bolded part, I'd have to disagree entirely and imagine most others would do so. Diaz looked totally world class from the moment he walked through the door and I thought he raised our levels massively last season. His absence has been massive this season. The reason people want him in the side is because if he can get back to that level then we'll be laughing again next season.

Have to assume Diaz/Gakpo/Salah is how we'll line up. Salah is obviously staying in, and it looks pretty obvious they fancy Gakpo who again has been a really good addition and I feel we haven't seen the best of him yet. Diaz came in and we moved Mane through the middle which helped things massively, if he is fit and has a good pre-season that'll surely be the front 3 to start the season ideally. It is a bit shit for Nunez, I'm a big fan of his and truth be told it agitated me a lot last season that we just didn't regularly play him through the middle, and I'm sure his numbers would have looked just rosy in an underperforming side. And then there's Jota, I was worried about him a few months ago but then he goes and reminds you that he's probably the most clinical player at the club.

Not exactly a bad thing is it, but I do believe over the grand scheme of things that Nunez would net us the most goals through the middle out of himself/Gakpo/Jota but it's like with Bobby, how he made us 'tick' - that's what Gakpo will do and it favours the way Klopp/Lijnders want to play. I more than like what I've seen from Nunez and would suggest he still has a big future here though, he just has to find that moment which will be the making of him because he'll definitely get plenty of minutes playing. A lot of people are currently looking at him as being underwhelming since joining but in the context of how the whole team have struggled I think he done his part last season.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8002 on: Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:33:46 pm
It would be sad if Jota was just a bench player, he came on strong after his injury and believe he should be starting, until it seems he isn't up for it.

Nunez for me would be warming the bench at the start of the season am afraid to say. Hope he has a belter of a season though and proves me wrong.
Issue with Jota is that he's injury prone. A bit like Thiago, you have it in the back of your mind when you think of a provisional team for next season. Every team needs 'bench players' like him. He will get enough minutes to be happy and will play a big part and will get over 10 goals a season. He's our Alvarez. Besides, if any of Gakpo, Diaz, Salah are injured/drop off in form then he's first in line to replace them.

Diaz goes straight into the first team because he's the best fit for that side stylistically, and despite his post-injury form, he's proven more since his arrival than Nunez has. Although I am a bit worried about his pace since returning from injury.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8003 on: Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm
The cynical part of me wonders if we are trying to limit his playing time this season to cut down on the performance bonuses part of the transfer fee, whatever they are. This is done quite a bit in North American sports in terms of getting more years of service from a player, wont be surprised if they kept him off more often than not at the end for fitness purposes, while saving a few quid in the process.
nerdster4

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #8004 on: Today at 05:56:22 am
So far , Nunez has been a poor signing . You wonder how we might have done with a one or two midfield signings instead .

His ceiling is very high though . Lets see how he starts next season as it will be a crucial one for him .
