If Nunez had missed some of the chances Salah and Gakpo missed last night (or Jota did vs West Ham which almost cost us) we'd never be hearing the end of it. Or had a game where he did exactly one decent attacking thing all night and spent the majority of it losing the ball and giving it away cheaply in his own half like Diaz did last night.



Yet curiously, the people who come on here after every slight miss to criticise him and say we should be selling etc are completely silent.



But Salah also got three assists, Gakpo should have had one and his interplay was good, the biggest issue for me with Nunez isn't his finishing but his overall play, his passing, his touch, pressing ,dribbling and all the other things apart from his finishing.The reason why such a light is shone on his finishing is because the fact he doesn't do the other things as well as our other forwards, so now we need him to be scoring goals at a better rate to justify him starting in front of the others.