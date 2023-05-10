« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

mikey_LFC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 04:23:53 pm
Quote from: johnathank on May 10, 2023, 04:21:12 pm
From your lips to Gods ears.

Had to look up that expression. Never seen or heard it before, haha.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D

AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 04:33:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  9, 2023, 10:26:08 pm
Why? Is football being cancelled after next season?

You still on that he is a Suarez/Torres hybrid train bro?

Unless he has a full transformation this pre season you can safely escort that train.
slotmachine

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 07:47:30 pm
This is a good piece from Neil Jones which echoes a lot of what i posted a day or two earlier about language, tactics etc:

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/darwin-nunez-liverpool-transfer-flop-64m-work-in-progress/blt97887bf8f2e56765
hide5seek

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 09:39:57 pm
He reminds me of Ronnie Rosenthal.
amir87

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 10:03:45 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on May 10, 2023, 09:39:57 pm
He reminds me of Ronnie Rosenthal.

Now that you say it Its the hair isnt it?
marmite sw

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 10, 2023, 11:36:48 pm
i have no doubt over darwin hes going to be one of the clubs greats once he start to click there will be no stopping him hes mayhem we need that a bit more him he will be controlled mayhem
thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 11, 2023, 09:47:21 am
He's not been great this season but he doesn't shirk from hard work or shy away from getting into goal-scoring positions.  I also think we look worse without him than with him (admittedly, less so since Diaz came back) as he adds a bit of directness and dynamism to our sometimes predictable attack.

I hope we can work on the forwards rotating constantly throughout matches for next season as Darwin looked really good in the few games where we were doing that.  He, Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo are all very capable of playing that way.  It seemed a short-lived experiment though so maybe not something Klopp is that keen on.
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 11, 2023, 03:39:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D



He's been watching videos of Suarez to improve his game
PeterTheRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 11, 2023, 09:40:17 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 10, 2023, 04:33:08 pm
You still on that he is a Suarez/Torres hybrid train bro?

Unless he has a full transformation this pre season you can safely escort that train.

Why do people make statements like this, and then look ridiculous a few months later? I can never understand how football fans can't see talent ...
JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 11, 2023, 10:07:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D


He has been good at keeping the ball out of the net lately
Bread

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 11, 2023, 11:04:35 pm
Marcelo Bielsa set to be named as the new Uruguay manager. I know there are some that follow Leeds who put their injuries crises' of last year and the year before down to Bielsa's "murderball" style training, so I do hope Darwin doesn't come back from any international breaks with any issues.
royhendo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 11, 2023, 11:09:54 pm
Hell come back knowing he has to know how to group press pronto
farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 12:36:33 am
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2023, 04:32:36 pm
Trying out Darwin in a new position today in training.  ;D


If Ali can score, I can keep the ball out of the net.
AndyMuller

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 09:17:24 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 11, 2023, 09:40:17 pm
Why do people make statements like this, and then look ridiculous a few months later? I can never understand how football fans can't see talent ...

Your the one who makes ridiculous statements all the time, Mbappe was a definite along with Bellingham you absolute madman. Then you go and make another ridiculous statement saying Nunez is a Torres/Suarez hybrid when he isn't even on the level of one of them.

Fucking hell, the nerve of this motherfucker coming out with shite like that.
SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 12:46:32 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 12, 2023, 09:17:24 am
Your the one who makes ridiculous statements all the time, Mbappe was a definite along with Bellingham you absolute madman. Then you go and make another ridiculous statement saying Nunez is a Torres/Suarez hybrid when he isn't even on the level of one of them.

Fucking hell, the nerve of this motherfucker coming out with shite like that.
The Ignore function can be your friend.  imo Peter is a pure windup merchant, I dunno why anyone reads his stuff.
farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 04:01:27 pm
tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 04:16:14 pm
Zero shits given about a crying football agent.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 04:26:01 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 12, 2023, 04:01:27 pm
Hmmm... This article doesn't paint Darwin as a saint...
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/darwin-nunezs-former-agent-speaks-out-after-angry-split-there-is-karma/

Agent misses out on a big pay day, then cries about it.

Who gives a fuck?
farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 12, 2023, 04:28:18 pm
I don't care about the agent, but the way the breakup was done, if true.
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 13, 2023, 12:26:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 12, 2023, 12:46:32 pm
The Ignore function can be your friend.  imo Peter is a pure windup merchant, I dunno why anyone reads his stuff.

I'd rather have him than the negativity trolls to be honest
SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
May 13, 2023, 06:06:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2023, 12:26:50 pm
I'd rather have him than the negativity trolls to be honest
true, but at least I got to recognize his name coz he posts so much. 

I gloss over the trolls so their names don't stick with me.  probably should pay more attention and Ignore them too.
mullyred94

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on May  9, 2023, 04:00:33 pm
Thats supposing Aguero couldnt speak English - probably untrue - and that Núñez has a similar character to that of Aguero so a mastery of the language isnt important.

Either way, saying its so stupid is obviously a simplification as it may be absolutely central to the success or failure of Núñezs time at Liverpool.

Look at Lineker and McManaman in Spain and consider their ability to speak the native tongue.

Isnt it easier to learn other languages  being an English native speaker than the other way around?
SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm
Isnt it easier to learn other languages  being an English native speaker than the other way around?

where the hell did you get that from?  :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
where the hell did you get that from?  :)

The internet  ;D

The opposite is most definitely true, not so much because of the language but because the majority of entertainment is English.

We need start giving him homework, learn two songs a week or he gets detention.
farawayred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:56:07 am
I have no worries about our boy next season. He will unify Darwinism and Creationism to lay the foundations of something new. ;D
GreatEx

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:49:50 am
On the language thing, it doesn't matter if he's not confident speaking English, but not being able to understand it (which the likes of Bobby, Aguero etc. surely do very well) is a problem, especially if he doesn't share a common mother tongue with the coaching staff.
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 08:20:29 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:49:50 am
On the language thing, it doesn't matter if he's not confident speaking English, but not being able to understand it (which the likes of Bobby, Aguero etc. surely do very well) is a problem, especially if he doesn't share a common mother tongue with the coaching staff.

Ljinders speaks Spanish, so he can talk to Darwin and give him instructions, both during training and during games. In the Fulham game, 1st half, Darwin was frustrated when Ali didn't release the ball early for him and he went to the touchine and had a bit of a conversation with Pep, lots of pointing and stuff. When Diaz is playing, they can communicate, but yeah, if he struggles with English, then it will be tougher in games if he's missing shouts.

He'll get there, they'll get him understanding the stuff he needs for games at least.
