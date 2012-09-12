If People judged Nunez on his performances in his first year accurately they'd conclude that he's an elite player at getting chances and making them for others. If you want him to get better at these things you're going to be disappointed. He'll probably marginally outperform his XG next season instead of marginally underperforming it (which is what he's done this year I believe) but his finishing is unlikely to change a great deal. So both those saying he's been a dissapointment and those saying he'll 'improve' are wrong. He hasn't been a disappointment and he's unlikely to improve that much at the getting and making chances and scoring goals thing because he's already elite at it. That said, certain people do seem to want him to be something he isn't, or add things to his game that he doesn't currently have, and we'll see how realistic this is for someone now peaking (rather than a prospect).



Klopp said at the press conference last Friday that Nunez is still adapting and is a long term project.Adapting could mean the language and off the field aspects, it could mean adapting to his team mates, it could mean adapting to the demands of the system. It could be a bit of all the above.The fact though that Klopp mentioned Nunez as adapting and a long term project makes me think Klopp wants Darwin to improve in certain aspects of his game. It was the same press conference where Klopp spoke pointedly about off the ball skills and pressing ability. Not necessarily about Nunez but it's clear Klopp values these aspects hugely in his front 6 players.We can't completely re-configure Nunez into a different player. We wouldn't want to either. However he needs to become more refined in some aspects of his game if he wants to be a regular starter for Liverpool. I'd suggest it's off the ball positioning and awareness, and it's hold up play. He's like having an elite version of Milan Baros up top at the moment. Works hard, is exciting, has a goal threat, loves to run in behind but can't hold the ball up effectively and lots of the hard work off the ball is less effective than it should be.If Milan Baros could have learnt to hold up the ball then he'd have been a PL decent player. We literally went out and bought a forward who could do that the next season and improved our results immensely as a consequence.If Darwn Nunez, can learn to hold up the ball and be effective off the ball then we'll have an elite forward for our system. I also think the system working around Nunez better would help but that alone isn't the issue.The fact that Klopp mentioned him directly as a long term project, indicates he thinks he needs to improve in aspects of his play. I'd be pretty sure it'll be related to aspects when not in possession of the ball. Those things should be skills that can be improved if there is willingness and capability to learn.