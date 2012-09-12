« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7560 on: April 25, 2023, 04:35:05 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on April 24, 2023, 12:25:21 pm
While we're in a fantasy world, would you trade the family cow for a handful of magic beans?


What if the question is reversed, would you sell a handful of magic beans for a family cow?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7561 on: April 25, 2023, 10:13:18 am
We are very lucky when we look at our forward options and we arguably have one of, if not, potentially the most potent strike force in world football.

I also think it is unfair to judge Darwin on his performances in his first year, especially when a majority of the team have not been performing themselves. I have said it before, if you are functioning better as a team, from defence to attack, the individual performances will be better.

The team is akin to a 10 piece sliding puzzle at the moment where you only need one piece to be out of place for the whole thing to look wrong.

The last thing Darwin needs is for some of our own fanbase to have written him off without giving him at least a full season. Its what fans of other teams have been doing to him for months. 15 Goals and 4 assists in a season that some are saying is below par just highlights their own inflated expectations of him, in a season that has hardly been one that will be remembered for the right reasons.

Klopp has already said that Darwin is a long term project. I would suggest that the current squad reinvention is also a long term project, so we should maybe give them both the benefit of the doubt.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7562 on: April 25, 2023, 12:00:22 pm
If People judged Nunez on his performances in his first year accurately they'd conclude that he's an elite player at getting chances and making them for others. If you want him to get better at these things you're going to be disappointed. He'll probably marginally outperform his XG next season instead of marginally underperforming it (which is what he's done this year I believe) but his finishing is unlikely to change a great deal. So both those saying he's been a dissapointment and those saying he'll 'improve' are wrong. He hasn't been a disappointment and he's unlikely to improve that much at the getting and making chances and scoring goals thing because he's already elite at it. That said, certain people do seem to want him to be something he isn't, or add things to his game that he doesn't currently have, and we'll see how realistic this is for someone now peaking (rather than a prospect).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7563 on: April 25, 2023, 12:29:05 pm
I think he's a top player and that will show over the course of time. Can't speak English well according to Klopp, so that probably holds him back a bit. Apparently Arthur has learned very quickly, so maybe they should get his instructor over to teach Darwin a thing or two.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7564 on: April 25, 2023, 12:32:00 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on April 25, 2023, 12:29:05 pm
I think he's a top player and that will show over the course of time. Can't speak English well according to Klopp, so that probably holds him back a bit. Apparently Arthur has learned very quickly, so maybe they should get his instructor over to teach Darwin a thing or two.
Worlds best paid interpreter!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7565 on: April 25, 2023, 03:15:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on April 25, 2023, 12:00:22 pm
If People judged Nunez on his performances in his first year accurately they'd conclude that he's an elite player at getting chances and making them for others. If you want him to get better at these things you're going to be disappointed. He'll probably marginally outperform his XG next season instead of marginally underperforming it (which is what he's done this year I believe) but his finishing is unlikely to change a great deal. So both those saying he's been a dissapointment and those saying he'll 'improve' are wrong. He hasn't been a disappointment and he's unlikely to improve that much at the getting and making chances and scoring goals thing because he's already elite at it. That said, certain people do seem to want him to be something he isn't, or add things to his game that he doesn't currently have, and we'll see how realistic this is for someone now peaking (rather than a prospect).


23yr old isn't the age that a footballer peaks,that would be 26-30.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7566 on: April 25, 2023, 03:29:18 pm
Quote from: Knight on April 25, 2023, 12:00:22 pm
If People judged Nunez on his performances in his first year accurately they'd conclude that he's an elite player at getting chances and making them for others. If you want him to get better at these things you're going to be disappointed. He'll probably marginally outperform his XG next season instead of marginally underperforming it (which is what he's done this year I believe) but his finishing is unlikely to change a great deal. So both those saying he's been a dissapointment and those saying he'll 'improve' are wrong. He hasn't been a disappointment and he's unlikely to improve that much at the getting and making chances and scoring goals thing because he's already elite at it. That said, certain people do seem to want him to be something he isn't, or add things to his game that he doesn't currently have, and we'll see how realistic this is for someone now peaking (rather than a prospect).

I appreciate your opinion but you seem very (in the know) convinced that he has reached his 'peak' level already, and that he may only improve slightly based on his stats this year in an underperforming team but no more.

Im not asking this question to be a dick but how do you know so definitively? I'm not suggesting you are wrong btw so if I have misinterpreted your post I apologise.

I would personally say its a bit early in his LFC career to say he's no longer a prospect and has in fact peaked because he's just 23 years old.

Unrelated to the above post, I was recently looking back to posts early in Mo's career here when he was a sprightly 25 years old, and there were similar conversations happening then too. Some were saying that 15 goals is a good return for his first season and those saying that he was struggling with certain aspects of his game and ironically some saying we could double our money if we chose to sell him.

Its clear that not much has changed in the 5-6 years since when it comes to discussing players abilities, the chatter has just got that much more bewildering and matter of fact like.

I'd say, like now, some people were too quick to judge.

A nice long break over the summer, some fresh blood coming into the team and a longer pre season, and I still think we see Darwin and the rest of our forward line scare the shit out of rival defences next season.

I wont be happy if I am proved wrong this time next year purely because I want Darwin and LFC to be successful, and I'll take any 'i told you so' on the chin, but i am so confident he will have a much improved season, that I'm not worried at all.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7567 on: April 25, 2023, 03:40:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on April 25, 2023, 12:00:22 pm
If People judged Nunez on his performances in his first year accurately they'd conclude that he's an elite player at getting chances and making them for others. If you want him to get better at these things you're going to be disappointed. He'll probably marginally outperform his XG next season instead of marginally underperforming it (which is what he's done this year I believe) but his finishing is unlikely to change a great deal. So both those saying he's been a dissapointment and those saying he'll 'improve' are wrong. He hasn't been a disappointment and he's unlikely to improve that much at the getting and making chances and scoring goals thing because he's already elite at it. That said, certain people do seem to want him to be something he isn't, or add things to his game that he doesn't currently have, and we'll see how realistic this is for someone now peaking (rather than a prospect).

Klopp said at the press conference last Friday that Nunez is still adapting and is a long term project.

Adapting could mean the language and off the field aspects, it could mean adapting to his team mates, it could mean adapting to the demands of the system. It could be a bit of all the above.

The fact though that Klopp mentioned Nunez as adapting and a long term project makes me think Klopp wants Darwin to improve in certain aspects of his game. It was the same press conference where Klopp spoke pointedly about  off the ball skills and pressing ability. Not necessarily about Nunez but it's clear Klopp values these aspects hugely in his front 6 players.

We can't completely re-configure Nunez into a different player. We wouldn't want to either. However he needs to become more refined in some aspects of his game if he wants to be a regular starter for Liverpool. I'd suggest it's off the ball positioning and awareness, and it's hold up play. He's like having an elite version of Milan Baros up top at the moment. Works hard, is exciting, has a goal threat, loves to run in behind but can't hold the ball up effectively and lots of the hard work off the ball is less effective than it should be.

If Milan Baros could have learnt to hold up the ball then he'd have been a PL decent player. We literally went out and bought a forward who could do that the next season and improved our results immensely as a consequence.

If Darwn Nunez, can learn to hold up the ball and be effective off the ball then we'll have an elite forward for our system. I also think the system working around Nunez better would help but that alone isn't the issue.

The fact that Klopp mentioned him directly as a long term project, indicates he thinks he needs to improve in aspects of his play. I'd be pretty sure it'll be related to aspects when not in possession of the ball. Those things should be skills that can be improved if there is willingness and capability to learn.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7568 on: April 25, 2023, 06:08:31 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on April 24, 2023, 12:00:38 pm
If we get an offer for 100million for him in the summer, structured with most of it upfront, would you sell him or keep him? Genuine question, would like to know what everyone thinks.

Why would we sell a £100 million player at the age of 23?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7569 on: April 25, 2023, 06:10:07 pm
the microscopic nit-picking about Nunez on here is really ridiculous.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7570 on: April 25, 2023, 07:01:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on April 25, 2023, 06:10:07 pm
the microscopic nit-picking about Nunez on here is really ridiculous.

you would prefer the macroscopic nit-picking, Sam?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7571 on: April 25, 2023, 07:05:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on April 25, 2023, 07:01:31 pm
you would prefer the macroscopic nit-picking, Sam?
I'd much prefer it if nits were left alone.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7572 on: April 25, 2023, 07:49:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on April 25, 2023, 06:10:07 pm
the microscopic nit-picking about Nunez on here is really ridiculous.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7573 on: April 25, 2023, 11:01:02 pm
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on April 25, 2023, 03:29:18 pm
I appreciate your opinion but you seem very (in the know) convinced that he has reached his 'peak' level already, and that he may only improve slightly based on his stats this year in an underperforming team but no more.

Im not asking this question to be a dick but how do you know so definitively? I'm not suggesting you are wrong btw so if I have misinterpreted your post I apologise.

I would personally say its a bit early in his LFC career to say he's no longer a prospect and has in fact peaked because he's just 23 years old.

Unrelated to the above post, I was recently looking back to posts early in Mo's career here when he was a sprightly 25 years old, and there were similar conversations happening then too. Some were saying that 15 goals is a good return for his first season and those saying that he was struggling with certain aspects of his game and ironically some saying we could double our money if we chose to sell him.

Its clear that not much has changed in the 5-6 years since when it comes to discussing players abilities, the chatter has just got that much more bewildering and matter of fact like.

I'd say, like now, some people were too quick to judge.

A nice long break over the summer, some fresh blood coming into the team and a longer pre season, and I still think we see Darwin and the rest of our forward line scare the shit out of rival defences next season.

I wont be happy if I am proved wrong this time next year purely because I want Darwin and LFC to be successful, and I'll take any 'i told you so' on the chin, but i am so confident he will have a much improved season, that I'm not worried at all.

Fair points - everything should be bracketed by in my  opinion in the post although I do think the needs to improve crowd need to realise how good he already is. I think hes brilliant and doesnt need to improve really. I think Jookies point about refinement is a helpful modification of what I said. As for Klopp - he says a lot of things. Hes been praising Carvalho a bunch but theres no sign of him getting minutes right now. Klopp isnt going to turn round and say, we bought a player whos elite at lots of things but isnt very good at, what we now realise, we really need so hes a bit of an odd fit. But thats what it appears at the moment and I think its far from clear that hell massively improve at this. Aside from anything else the guy is a physical unit whos rapid. Hes not a diesel engine and its going to be hard for him to physically do the high press thing over the course of a whole game. Hopefully he just needs to progress at the pressing and hold up play bits a little bit but even as we ask him to improve I almost find it unfair. The guy is absolutely brilliant at doing the hardest thing in the game - which is making and getting chances to score goals. If we cant make use of that, fine, but we shouldnt be talking so much about him improving, we should be talking more about getting a different type of forward.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7574 on: Yesterday at 09:24:02 pm
Just going on the record here but with 15 minutes left against WHU I'm not a fan of taking Gakpo out for Nunez.  :(
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7575 on: Yesterday at 09:39:57 pm
Needs to improve on his hold up play. He's not ready to play as a 9 for us at the moment.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7576 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
Lately seems to be struggling for confidence a bit, unfortunately. Often looks a bit hesitant and caught in two minds. He really could use a couple of starts to find a bit of form again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7577 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Think he's struggling with not getting as much minutes and trying to get upto speed with games coming off the bench but it will come
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7578 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
Should start on Sunday instead of Jota.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7579 on: Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 09:24:02 pm
Just going on the record here but with 15 minutes left against WHU I'm not a fan of taking Gakpo out for Nunez.  :(

Yh, can really see the difference when he comes on. As Ive said before, not sure how were going to fit Nunez into this team. But hopefully klopp and team have a plan
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7580 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
Yh, can really see the difference when he comes on. As Ive said before, not sure how were going to fit Nunez into this team. But hopefully klopp and team have a plan
I'd try Nunez on the left and Diaz in the center in these situations. I think Diaz could do a good job with the linkup play, and hes much more similar to Firmino and Gakpo
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7581 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Looks to have regressed a bit recently. Still a player in him, mind.

Looking forward to getting a couple new midfielders in and seeing what Klopp can get out of them all next year.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7582 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Think he's struggling with not getting as much minutes and trying to get upto speed with games coming off the bench but it will come

Yeah seems to be out of rhythm a bit. He's looked better when he's gotten a run of games. Can see him starting a few now with the front three being unchanged for the last three and three games coming up in a week, especially with them being at Anfield.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7583 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
apart from jotas goals i think hes been generally poor .. i think nunez gives us alot more going forward
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7584 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Think he's struggling with not getting as much minutes and trying to get upto speed with games coming off the bench but it will come
ironically, he played some lovely sharp first touch passes against Forest.

not entirely convinced that the answer for the team is to be starting him more, as others have suggested. needs to improve his ball security vastly (and in Diaz he has a genius to learn from in his position), after giving them the ball twice to lead to two of their best chances moments later. his skillset is ideal for coming on at the end when we are leading, with teams pushing high. but unfortunately he couldn't keep it (and looked caught on his heels with their bad backpass that could have seen him through one on one).

on the plus side, made a great effort in the last minute to smartly pressure them (and they booted it out for a throw, almost icing the game)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7585 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
I wonder if something physically is hampering him. There was a moment late in the game where the West Ham player played a lazy pass back to the goalkeeper and Nunez looked certain to get there first, but he just didn't seem to have that acceleration or burst and I was surprised. That is one example, but in general recently he doesn't seem as quick or as sharp, as if he's playing within himself.

It could be lack of confidence too, and I suppose if he is carrying something he might not be getting minutes at all. But he looks off it physically to me, which is one of his main assets.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7586 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
I wonder if something physically is hampering him. There was a moment late in the game where the West Ham player played a lazy pass back to the goalkeeper and Nunez looked certain to get there first, but he just didn't seem to have that acceleration or burst and I was surprised. That is one example, but in general recently he doesn't seem as quick or as sharp, as if he's playing within himself.
messaged the group chat almost exactly this at the time too - maybe it was just the angle, or maybe he was caught on his heels. but he looked slow when i expected him to run onto it and round the keeper easy (given his fluid rapid running we became used to earlier in the season) or a pen - got nowhere near
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7587 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
I wonder if something physically is hampering him. There was a moment late in the game where the West Ham player played a lazy pass back to the goalkeeper and Nunez looked certain to get there first, but he just didn't seem to have that acceleration or burst and I was surprised. That is one example, but in general recently he doesn't seem as quick or as sharp, as if he's playing within himself.

It could be lack of confidence too, and I suppose if he is carrying something he might not be getting minutes at all. But he looks off it physically to me, which is one of his main assets.

Was a strange one,might not have been as clear cut as it looked on screen but I expected him to get to it.

Ali would've.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7588 on: Yesterday at 10:53:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
Was a strange one,might not have been as clear cut as it looked on screen but I expected him to get to it.

Ali would've.
He hasn't fully recovered from his shoulder injury. It takes time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7589 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm
Its a nice problem to have surely. We have a lot of fit and firing forward options. Theres not the pressure on him to deliver at the moment, were not relying on him for goals. Next season someone else may be injured or out of form and hell get his chances again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7590 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
apart from jotas goals i think hes been generally poor .. i think nunez gives us alot more going forward

Jota offers goals, get into the box, is a good dribbler and can beat a man and he also works hard, presses well and helps out in defence - things we've been missing massively this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7591 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
This isn't a 'this player is better than this player' it's about a player understanding what we require from the system.

It is of no surprise Jota is being chosen ahead of Nunez, he comprehensively understands what Jurgen requires from him in the role within the system.

That doesn't make Nunez shit, it makes him a player who is needing to surpass a senior player in the squad, by primarily understanding what is required from the role  (how many games did Jota go without a goal? - and why was he still not dropped?) Then show what you can do to impact the game....and not the other way around, we've seen many players take time to bed in, because Jurgens approach requires players to fit into the team....and not the team to facilitate players....

He's a wealth of talent, but he must learn the fundamentals of the roles he is asked to play - that doesn't make him a bad player by the way, just one like many before him, who have had to learn their role within Jurgens system.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7592 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:53:55 pm
He hasn't fully recovered from his shoulder injury. It takes time.

I'm not having a pop at him
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7593 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
apart from jotas goals i think hes been generally poor .. i think nunez gives us alot more going forward

I don't think so.... Jota offers a whole lot on the counter press. HIs off the ball positioning and pressing today allowed us to make possession regains throughout. But Most importantly, Jota looks after the ball. I think Nunez would be effective against teams that play higher lines against us because his big strength is his pace which is lethal when he has space to run in behind. Spurs is also a team that plays mostly on the counterattack, atleast ever since Pochettino left, so it'll again be 90 minutes of trying to break down 8 or 9 behind the ball unless we score early and force them out.

Right now, Nunez needs to do improve quite a bit which he should be able to in due time but currently, I'd have Jota and Diaz ahead of him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7594 on: Today at 12:01:23 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm
I don't think so.... Jota offers a whole lot on the counter press. HIs off the ball positioning and pressing today allowed us to make possession regains throughout. But Most importantly, Jota looks after the ball. I think Nunez would be effective against teams that play higher lines against us because his big strength is his pace which is lethal when he has space to run in behind. Spurs is also a team that plays mostly on the counterattack, atleast ever since Pochettino left, so it'll again be 90 minutes of trying to break down 8 or 9 behind the ball unless we score early and force them out.

Right now, Nunez needs to do improve quite a bit which he should be able to in due time but currently, I'd have Jota and Diaz ahead of him.

Exactly, Jurgens system only works if every single player - delivers 100% the role they are asked to do....there are no compromises. Nunez is a young lad, first season in England and with us.....he just needs to recognise, the system is the single most important aspect of our team.

Once he learns how to press, counter press, position etc....he could be anything he wants to be for us, BUT he must do those things first.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7595 on: Today at 12:16:01 am
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
apart from jotas goals i think hes been generally poor .. i think nunez gives us alot more going forward

Apart from the things that win games and weve been struggling to get this entire season? Weve looked more solid defensively with Jota at LW because hes probably the best presser in our squad outside of Firmino. If you watch the games back youll see Jota winning the ball back and springing our attacks forward.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7596 on: Today at 07:12:45 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
Jota offers goals, get into the box, is a good dribbler and can beat a man and he also works hard, presses well and helps out in defence - things we've been missing massively this season.

Jota been phenomenal. Add to that takes care of the ball, great decision making, can pick out a pass, and good link up play
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #7597 on: Today at 08:30:10 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
I wonder if something physically is hampering him. There was a moment late in the game where the West Ham player played a lazy pass back to the goalkeeper and Nunez looked certain to get there first, but he just didn't seem to have that acceleration or burst and I was surprised. That is one example, but in general recently he doesn't seem as quick or as sharp, as if he's playing within himself.

It could be lack of confidence too, and I suppose if he is carrying something he might not be getting minutes at all. But he looks off it physically to me, which is one of his main assets.

Don't think he's looked fit since that Newcastle injury, he was flying at the time.
