If People judged Nunez on his performances in his first year accurately they'd conclude that he's an elite player at getting chances and making them for others. If you want him to get better at these things you're going to be disappointed. He'll probably marginally outperform his XG next season instead of marginally underperforming it (which is what he's done this year I believe) but his finishing is unlikely to change a great deal. So both those saying he's been a dissapointment and those saying he'll 'improve' are wrong. He hasn't been a disappointment and he's unlikely to improve that much at the getting and making chances and scoring goals thing because he's already elite at it. That said, certain people do seem to want him to be something he isn't, or add things to his game that he doesn't currently have, and we'll see how realistic this is for someone now peaking (rather than a prospect).
I appreciate your opinion but you seem very (in the know) convinced that he has reached his 'peak' level already, and that he may only improve slightly based on his stats this year in an underperforming team but no more.
Im not asking this question to be a dick but how do you know so definitively? I'm not suggesting you are wrong btw so if I have misinterpreted your post I apologise.
I would personally say its a bit early in his LFC career to say he's no longer a prospect and has in fact peaked because he's just 23 years old.
Unrelated to the above post, I was recently looking back to posts early in Mo's career here when he was a sprightly 25 years old, and there were similar conversations happening then too. Some were saying that 15 goals is a good return for his first season and those saying that he was struggling with certain aspects of his game and ironically some saying we could double our money if we chose to sell him.
Its clear that not much has changed in the 5-6 years since when it comes to discussing players abilities, the chatter has just got that much more bewildering and matter of fact like.
I'd say, like now, some people were too quick to judge.
A nice long break over the summer, some fresh blood coming into the team and a longer pre season, and I still think we see Darwin and the rest of our forward line scare the shit out of rival defences next season.
I wont be happy if I am proved wrong this time next year purely because I want Darwin and LFC to be successful, and I'll take any 'i told you so' on the chin, but i am so confident he will have a much improved season, that I'm not worried at all.