Maybe people should look at Nunez's first season at Benfica. He struggled a bit at first and was played on the left until he bedded in.



For me the plan is pretty clear. Diaz on the left, Nunez as a 9, Gakpo in behind and Mo on the right. There are two reasons why that isn't happening at the moment the first is obvious Diaz is injured. The second issue is that we don't have the athleticism and quality to play a double pivot behind Gakpo.



Hopefully, that gets addressed in the summer with Bellingham +1.



Until then we need someone on the left with pace until Diaz is fit.