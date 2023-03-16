« previous next »
Maybe people should look at Nunez's first season at Benfica. He struggled a bit at first and was played on the left until he bedded in.

For me the plan is pretty clear. Diaz on the left, Nunez as a 9, Gakpo in behind and Mo on the right. There are two reasons why that isn't happening at the moment the first is obvious Diaz is injured. The second issue is that we don't have the athleticism and quality to play a double pivot behind Gakpo.

Hopefully, that gets addressed in the summer with Bellingham +1.

Until then we need someone on the left with pace until Diaz is fit. 
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 04:52:29 pm
Maybe people should look at Nunez's first season at Benfica. He struggled a bit at first and was played on the left until he bedded in.

For me the plan is pretty clear. Diaz on the left, Nunez as a 9, Gakpo in behind and Mo on the right. There are two reasons why that isn't happening at the moment the first is obvious Diaz is injured. The second issue is that we don't have the athleticism and quality to play a double pivot behind Gakpo.

Hopefully, that gets addressed in the summer with Bellingham +1.

Until then we need someone on the left with pace until Diaz is fit.

But where would someone like Mason Mount fit into that? It would make sense in terms of using Gakpo/Elliott/Carvalho or Jones for that AM position. Then for the double pivot you'd have, say, Bellingham, Nunes, Bajcetic, Thiago and Fabinho/Henderson.

You still don't know if that is the plan though. We used Thiago as an AM at Brighton for example, so there's a lot of trial and error as well.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 04:52:29 pm
For me the plan is pretty clear. Diaz on the left, Nunez as a 9, Gakpo in behind and Mo on the right.

That's not what you were saying when we bought Gakpo.  You were saying that we bought him after seeing he could do a job centrally at the World Cup and the plan was always to play him through the middle with Nunez on the left.
Quote from: tubby on March 16, 2023, 04:59:54 pm
That's not what you were saying when we bought Gakpo.  You were saying that we bought him after seeing he could do a job centrally at the World Cup and the plan was always to play him through the middle with Nunez on the left.

No I said we were playing Nunez on the left because we need pace in that position. For me Diaz has that left attacker role nailed down. Gakpo simply doesn't have the pace to play as a wide attacker for us. I see him as a false 9 or a Lallana style 10/am

Nunez on the left is like Origi playing there. He gets that role because of his pace.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 05:36:08 pm
No I said we were playing Nunez on the left because we need pace in that position. For me Diaz has that left attacker role nailed down. Gakpo simply doesn't have the pace to play as a wide attacker for us. I see him as a false 9 or a Lallana style 10/am

Nunez on the left is like Origi playing there. He gets that role because of his pace.

Yeah I think its no doubt we look to make him our central player for next season.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 05:36:08 pm
No I said we were playing Nunez on the left because we need pace in that position. For me Diaz has that left attacker role nailed down. Gakpo simply doesn't have the pace to play as a wide attacker for us. I see him as a false 9 or a Lallana style 10/am

Nunez on the left is like Origi playing there. He gets that role because of his pace.
We essentially did that last night and Nunez was still on the wing. Even Jota is seen more of a striker than he is. It's plausible that we might shift to a 4-2-3-1 next season, but it's not ideal if Nunez is on the wing whenever Diaz is missing.

But yeah, I don't like that we're playing him in a position that seems uncomfortable just for his pace. It's a waste of his talents to treat him like Dan James.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 16, 2023, 06:34:57 pm
We essentially did that last night and Nunez was still on the wing. Even Jota is seen more of a striker than he is. It's plausible that we might shift to a 4-2-3-1 next season, but it's not ideal if Nunez is on the wing whenever Diaz is missing.

But yeah, I don't like that we're playing him in a position that seems uncomfortable just for his pace. It's a waste of his talents to treat him like Dan James.

I think for me the sensible thing to do is to move Jota on and bring in a wide player with real pace who can play on either wing.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 06:40:57 pm
I think for me the sensible thing to do is to move Jota on and bring in a wide player with real pace who can play on either wing.
Pace is one thing, I agree, but we've missed Mane's tenacity. We don't have a player like that in the team, a player who can take on a defender, drive the ball forward. We are not creative, not from midfield, not from the front players. All we've been doing is trying to pass it around. I'd like to see a player with similar skills to Mane.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 04:52:29 pm
Maybe people should look at Nunez's first season at Benfica. He struggled a bit at first and was played on the left until he bedded in.
If his opportunity had been converted in the sixth minute in madrid, thing may have been very different.

he is a class act and will do well for us.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 16, 2023, 04:52:29 pm
Maybe people should look at Nunez's first season at Benfica. He struggled a bit at first and was played on the left until he bedded in.

For me the plan is pretty clear. Diaz on the left, Nunez as a 9, Gakpo in behind and Mo on the right. There are two reasons why that isn't happening at the moment the first is obvious Diaz is injured. The second issue is that we don't have the athleticism and quality to play a double pivot behind Gakpo.

Hopefully, that gets addressed in the summer with Bellingham +1.

Until then we need someone on the left with pace until Diaz is fit.

That makes a lot of sense. It's hard to judge the system at the moment when it can't function properly due to the lack of appropriate midfielders.
Pulled out of the Uruguay squad with an injury. Apparently a cut to the ankle from Madrid game. Hopefully nothing too serious and will be fit for City
Did he sustain the cut on a blade of grass?

:-X
Quote from: Avens on March 16, 2023, 11:33:43 pm
That makes a lot of sense. It's hard to judge the system at the moment when it can't function properly due to the lack of appropriate midfielders.

Any plan that puts 2 players inside of Salah and forces him to do more defensive work is not a good plan. I dont see how a 4-2-3-1 with Salah on the right of the 3 does anything but make Salah more ineffective and, probably, expose Trent. Ineffective because hell be further from goal when he gets it more often. Expose Trent because hell need to do more defensive work than hes ever done for us (no right sided 8 to cover) as hes increasingly needing to conserve energy given age.
Is Lucho trying to step on his ankle and take him out of the game?  ;D
